The Boys Season 5 Release Schedule: All Episodes and Air Dates

The Boys Season 5 kicks off a brutal final showdown as Homelander’s growing madness threatens everything.

Butcher’s mission raises tensions, leading to the darkest season yet.

Here’s the complete release schedule for The Boys Season 5.

The final chapter of The Boys is officially locked in. Prime Video confirmed everything at CCXP, where the first posters and trailer made it clear that the final season is all-out chaos. With stakes at an all-time high, we’re ready to witness the final, brutal clash between Homelander and Butcher. Since this is the last chapter, knowing exactly when each episode arrives feels more important than ever.

When Does The Boys Season 5 Release?

Homelander as seen in The Boys Season 5 poster | Credits: Prime Video

We finally have a calendar date to circle for the beginning of the end. Prime Video has made it official that The Boys Season 5 will arrive on April 8, 2026.

Season 5 will kick things off with a two-episode drop on its premiere date. After that initial double feature, the series will shift to a weekly format, building tension all the way to the series finale.

Here is the full breakdown of The Boys Season 5 release schedule:

Episode Title Release Date Time (PT) 1 “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” April 8, 2026 5 PM PT 2 TBD April 8, 2026 5 PM PT 3 TBD April 15, 2026 5 PM PT 4 TBD April 22, 2026 5 PM PT 5 TBD April 29, 2026 5 PM PT 6 TBD May 6, 2026 5 PM PT 7 TBD May 13, 2026 5 PM PT 8 TBD May 20, 2026 5 PM PT

What Did the New Trailer Reveal About The Boys Season 5?

The footage shown during the CCXP panel gave us a terrifying look at the new world order. The synopsis confirms that this is now Homelander’s world following the Season 4 cliffhanger. He now acts without restraint, and the world is suffering for it.

The new trailer shows our heroes are in dire straits. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie have been captured and are being held in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Meanwhile, Kimiko is missing, and Annie (Starlight) is struggling to build a resistance against an overwhelming force of Supes.

But the biggest game-changer of them all is Billy Butcher. He reappears in the footage with one deadly goal in mind: he is ready to deploy a virus designed to wipe every Supe off the map. This is described as the climax of Butcher’s mission, setting off a chain of events that will change the world forever.

But one image in the trailer has had fans theorizing more than any other. The trailer shows Homelander rhythmically and brutally punching an unseen opponent. Considering Homelander’s powers, the recipient of those blows would have to be pretty durable; perhaps Soldier Boy or a super-powered Butcher?

Who is Jared Padalecki playing in The Boys Season 5?

Jared Padalecki as seen in The Boys Season 5 | Credits: Prime Video

Supernatural fans, your wildest dreams are about to come true. Showrunner Eric Kripke pulled off the ultimate reunion. We already knew Jensen Ackles was returning as a series regular to play Soldier Boy, but the trailer gave us our first look at Jared Padalecki.

Padalecki appears in a scene alongside Soldier Boy and Homelander, a pairing that strongly suggests he may be playing an antagonist. His role remains unannounced, but the sight of him onscreen with Ackles and Starr is enough to get fans hyped for the final season.

Misha Collins will also join the cast, which means the trio of Supernatural stars will all appear in this bloody series finale. Daveed Diggs has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

What is going on with Ashley Barrett?

Ashley as seen in The Boys Season 5 | Credits: Prime Video

The biggest question mark regarding Ashley’s fate came after she injected herself with Compound V during the Season 4 finale. The new trailer answers the question: She is alive, and appears mostly unchanged, looking fully human.

We watch her give a speech at the White House, which makes it seem like she could still be in league with Vought and Homelander’s regime. Speculation has suggested she will have a “Hulk-like” ability to switch between her human form and a monster state.

She is thought to be a wild card, capable of being either an incredibly powerful member of the resistance or a terrorizing new threat who is fully on board with the Supe revolution.

Will There Be Major Deaths In Season 5?

Billy Butcher as seen in The Boys Season 5 | Credits: Prime Video

Well, you should set your expectations for some heartbreak right now. Karl Urban, who portrays Billy Butcher, teased during Fan Expo that the stakes have never been higher. He even insinuated fans could see major character deaths as early as the very first episode.

As Urban noted, the show throws you right in the deep end to prove that “this s–t is for real” and that absolutely anybody’s fair game. With the series ending, the writers no longer need to preserve characters for future seasons.

How Does This Connect To Gen V and Other Projects?

Marie Moreau as seen in Gen V Season 2 | Credits: Prime Video

The franchise is still expanding, even as the main series approaches its conclusion. The final season will include characters from Gen V, following the conclusion of that show’s second season.

Marie and friends were absent in the specific teaser footage, but Kripke has mentioned that the resistance is outgunned, and that Supes like Marie may be the only weapons capable of challenging Homelander. Additionally, a prequel titled Vought Rising is in development, along with a planned spin-off series set in Mexico.

Final Thoughts on The Boys Season 5

The Boys Season 5 release schedule now makes this final stretch feel real. From April 8, 2026, we are heading straight into the last showdown between Butcher and Homelander. Prepare yourself, because not every character will survive the final season.

Until the final season arrives, here’s the complete watch order of the series so you can catch up on everything.