The Boys Universe Watch Order Guide

The Boys is set to end with its fifth season in 2026.

Behind it are four seasons of The Boys and a spinoff called Gen V.

There are other projects in the works.

Here is your complete The Boys watch order guide.

Gen V Season 2 has been released, and it takes place right after the events of The Boys Season 4. Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, confirmed that this season of Gen V will deal with the aftermath of the penultimate season of The Boys. It’s almost ironic how The Boys has expanded into its own superhero universe, despite the show starting as a commentary on one. You don’t necessarily need to watch all the spin-offs to understand The Boys’ plot. However, if you really want to get deeper into the world Kipke has created, here’s a watch order for The Boys universe, chronologically and by release date.

The Boys Watch Order (Chronologically, Canon + Non-Canon)

Here’s a chronological order of everything in The Boys, explaining what’s canon and what isn’t:

1. The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Episode 8: One Plus One Equals Two (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97% (Tomatometer) & 72% (Popcornmeter)

97% (Tomatometer) & 72% (Popcornmeter) Runtime: 14 minutes

14 minutes Where to Watch: Prime Video

Homelander and Black Noir in Diabolical Episode 8 | Credit: Prime Video

The eighth and final episode of the animated anthology series, Diabolical, is the only canon episode of the series. The story focuses on Homelander’s first mission as a hero for Vought as he is paired with Black Noir. The two deal with a hostage mission. However, things go awfully wrong, as is the case with Vought heroes.

Eric Kripke confirmed that episode eight is the only canon episode from the series. In a conversation with Variety, he stated, “The finale is canon, yeah. I thought [Simon Racioppa] did such a good job with it. I don’t think we had any specific plans going in for it to be canon. But he just did such a good job writing and directing it, that watching it, I was like, ‘This is for sure what happened.’

2. The Boys Season 1 (2019)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85% (Tomatometer) & 90% (Popcornmeter)

85% (Tomatometer) & 90% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Jack Quaid in The Boys (2019) | Credit: IMDb

The Boys Season 1 is what made the show into the household name it is now. Eric Kripke adapted the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and gave it his own unique spin. The Boys Season 1 delivers superhero storytelling laced with gore and blood-soaked visuals, a combination mainstream audiences wouldn’t see until 2022’s Peacemaker.

But The Boys is far from a superhero show. Instead of capes defending humanity, we see a world overrun with enhanced individuals. The show deals with the question “What if Superman was evil?” but weaves in commentary on American politics, race, sexism, and other issues that are prevalent in today’s age.

3. The Boys Season 2 (2020)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97% (Tomatometer) & 83% (Popcornmeter)

97% (Tomatometer) & 83% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Stormfront joins Vought’s heroes in The Boys Season 2 | Credit: Prime Video

The Boys Season 2 deals with the aftermath of Season 1, while also introducing a new superhero to Vought’s team, Stormfront. We also get new characters in the series itself, like Victoria Neuman, Stan Edgar, and Ryan Butcher. Season 2 builds on the established themes of the first season and gives us a compelling story that further builds this corrupted world of heroes.

4. The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Rest of the episodes) [Not Canon]

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97% (Tomatometer) & 72% (Popcornmeter)

97% (Tomatometer) & 72% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 7

7 Where to Watch: Prime Video

The Boys Presents Diabolical cover image | Credit: IMDb

Episodes 1-7 of Diabolical aren’t canon to The Boys, as confirmed by Eric Kripke. However, if you’re a fan of the series and want to see more of the fumbling heroes of Vought, Diabolical is your go-to series, and it sits perfectly between The Boys seasons 2 and 3. Every episode deals with a different animation style, ranging from Rick and Morty and anime to The Boys’ comic animation.

5. The Boys Season 3 (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98% (Tomatometer) & 73% (Popcornmeter)

98% (Tomatometer) & 73% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Jensen Ackles as Solider Boy in The Boys Season 3 | Credit: IMDb

Season 3 of The Boys falters a bit at times and might get slow. However, it makes up for it by introducing us to the character of Soldier Boy and Payback, Soldier Boy’s team that he leads. This season also gives us an interesting connection between Soldier Boy and Homelander that changes things quite a bit.

6. Gen V Season 1 (2023)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97% (Tomatometer) & 77% (Popcornmeter)

97% (Tomatometer) & 77% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Official poster for Gen V Season 1 | Credit: IMDb

Gen V is the second spinoff of The Boys. However, this one is purely canon. This comedy-drama is developed by Craig Rosenberg alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the duo behind the legendary comedy movie Superbad and the Emmy-dominating series The Studio.

The story takes place in Godolkin University, owned by Vought, and if it wasn’t evident, exclusive to young adult superheroes. The story focuses on a bunch of heroes competing against each other for the school’s top ranking.

7. The Boys Season 4 (2024)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93% (Tomatometer) & 54% (Popcornmeter)

93% (Tomatometer) & 54% (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Homelander in The Boys Season 4 | Credit: Prime Video

The Boys Season 4 follows the jaw-dropping finale of Season 3. This is the season that you finally get to see the connective tissues of Gen V, as multiple characters from that series feature in season 4. That said, season 4 is the penultimate season of The Boys, laying the foundation for what is confirmed to be the end of the series.

8. Gen V Season 2 (2025)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89% (Tomatometer) & N/A (Popcornmeter)

89% (Tomatometer) & N/A (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Official poster for Gen V | Credit: Prime Video

Gen V Season 2 follows the devastating aftermath of The Boys Season 4. Cate and Sam from the first season have become heroes now. Marie, Jordan, and Emma, on the other hand, are still attending class. We learn that the team of supes may have learned of a secret program from the 60s, which might end up helping them. It’s hard to talk about this season of Gen V without spoiling the ending of The Boys season 4. However, Kripke has confirmed that the Gen V Season 2 finale will set up the climax of The Boys Season 5.

That said, Andre Anderson, played by Chance Perdomo, will be absent from this season due to the tragic passing of the actor. The actor passed away in a tragic bike accident when he was on his way to the table read of Gen V Season 2. The creators of the show have confirmed that Andre’s character won’t be recast. Instead, the show will naturally incorporate his death to honor his legacy.

9. The Boys Season 5 (2026)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A (Tomatometer) & N/A (Popcornmeter)

N/A (Tomatometer) & N/A (Popcornmeter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Where to Watch: Prime Video

First official poster for The Boys Season 5 | Credit: Prime Video

As stated earlier, The Boys Season 5 is confirmed to be the final season of the series. Eric Kripke has stressed that no character’s survival is confirmed in this season. Boys is known to kill off characters. This statement by Kripke could suggest that we could see multiple characters, along with Homelander (hopefully), dying.

Kripke also stated how the finale of the show reflects the current events happening in the show. This could probably mirror the current dark political landscape of America. Filming on season 5 wrapped in July 2025. As of writing, not much is known, with no release date in sight. However, the show will most likely release in the latter half of 2026.

Here’s the entire Boys chronological watch order at a glance:

The Boys Season 1 (2019)

The Boys Season 2 (2020)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (March 2022)

The Boys Season 3 (June 2022)

Gen V Season 1 (2023)

The Boys Season 4 (2024)

Gen V Season 2 (2025)

The Boys Season 5 (2026)

The Boys Watch Order by Release Date

If you wished to watch The Boys as and when it came out, not much would change except rearranging Diabolical. So, here’s the Boys watch order by release date:

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Episode 8: One Plus One Equals Two (2022)

The Boys Season 1 (2019)

The Boys Season 2 (2020)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022) [Not Canon]

The Boys Season 3 (2022)

Gen V Season 1 (2023)

The Boys Season 4 (2024)

Gen V Season 2 (2025)

The Boys Season 5 (2026)

What’s Next for The Boys Universe (2025–2026)

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Elizabeth Posey’s Private Angel in newly revealed character images of Vought Rising | Credit: IMDb

The Boys will end in 2026, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is done. Gen V Season 2 is in full effect and may get renewed for Season 3. However, as of writing, nothing has been confirmed. That said, two new shows, Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico, set in The Boys Universe, are set to release soon.

Vought Rising will be a prequel series to The Boys and give us a look at how Vought’s team of superheroes came to be. Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash are confirmed to be returning. The Boys: Mexico, on the other hand, is being written by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. No plot details have been revealed. However, Kripke revealed the show has “a totally different tone, and it’s super fun.”