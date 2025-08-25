Home » Anime » The Fool Card and Its Occult Meaning in Lord of the Mysteries

The Fool Card and Its Occult Meaning in Lord of the Mysteries

Klein’s role as The Fool blends tarot symbolism with destiny, balancing limitless potential against looming madness.

by Umair Nakade
Summary:

  • The Fool is Klein’s double role as both a guide and a gambler in Lord of Mysteries.
  • In tarot, The Fool represents endless beginnings, danger, and transformation.
  • Klein’s path is reflected in the card: limitless potential balanced by the risk of madness.
  • Here is what The Fool Card means in Lord of Mysteries.
A still from Lord of the Mysteries anime

Lord of Mysteries Episode 10 presented us with a powerful moment when Dunn gave Klein a deck of tarot cards. On the surface, they were weapons. But for anyone watching closely, it was clear something much deeper was happening. 

That one action tied Klein’s codename, The Fool, to the stronger occult symbolism of the archetype, reframing his entire journey so far. It’s not just a clever nickname for the Tarot Club; it’s a role surrounded by mystery, danger, and limitless possibility. 

Klein stepped into the most important card in tarot by choosing the title of The Fool. He sealed his destiny as a guide and gambler in a world where divinity and madness walk hand in hand.

What is The Occult Meaning of The Fool in Tarot

Klein as seen in Lord of Mysteries promotional photo
Klein shown as a clown | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

If you’ve ever looked at a tarot deck, you’ll see that The Fool stands out. It’s the 0 card, the very beginning of the Major Arcana. The number itself is a blank slate, a limitless possibility, an endless danger, and a leap of faith into the unknown

The Fool is typically depicted standing on the edge of a cliff, a single step away from a journey that could bring either enlightenment or ruin.

That duality matters. The Fool is innocent and curious, but reckless enough to stumble into danger. When you think about Klein’s life in Tingen, a stranger thrown into the world of the Beyonder by accident, the parallels are impossible to ignore. 

His divinations, his making it up as he goes along, even his Gray Fog rituals all resonate with that archetype of a wanderer without a guide, following only his instincts and fate.

How The Fool Shapes Klein Moretti’s Destiny

A still from Lord of Mysteries
Klein as Clown as seen in Lord of Mysteries Episode 13 | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

The Fool’s symbolism is clear in Lord of Mysteries Episode 10. Dunn’s tarot gift wasn’t just a weapon; it was a crown. Klein is the “center card” of the Tarot Club, the host to whom everyone is attracted, even though they don’t know who he truly is. True to the Fool archetype, he is both a hidden guide and a chaotic catalyst.

But here’s the catch: Zero isn’t just potential, it’s instability. Klein isn’t fully Beyonder nor divine, and yet he’s tied to both. That space between makes him able to do anything, but also vulnerable to the madness that claimed Old Neil. His jester-like balancing acts and disguises remind us of the Fool’s trickster energy, but his risk of tipping over into the abyss is equally real.

The Fool card doesn’t just describe Klein, it defines him. His path is a leap of faith, a tightrope between humanity and godhood. And if we took anything away from Episode 10, it’s that the greatest danger isn’t Lanevus or Sharon. The real danger lies in the boundless unknown he’s already stepped into.

