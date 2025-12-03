The Forge Achievements and Skills Guide

The Forge rewards your hard work with achievements and status boosts for every skill you level up. Each time you hit a milestone, you unlock a skill that grants a real power upgrade. Since unlocking these achievement skills directly makes you stronger, grinding them is an essential part of the game. In this guide, you’ll find all achievement requirements and skill upgrade details to help you understand what to prioritize and progress efficiently.

How Achievements and Skills Work in The Forge

Every achievement in The Forge comes with its own skill. When you do certain things in the game, like killing monsters or crafting weapons, you progress through achievement levels. Each level you hit unlocks or upgrades a skill that makes you stronger.

To check your achievements, press the T key to open your backpack and click on the Achievements tab. You’ll see everything you’ve unlocked and what you need to do next.

The Forge Achievements List

Here’s a quick look at all the achievements in The Forge and what bonuses they give you:

Achievement Skill Boost Bonus Per Level Weapon Smith Attack Speed 4/8/12/16/20% Monster Slayer Stamina 8/16/24/32/40% Master Miner Mine Power 5/10/15/20/25% Armor Smith Max Health 5/10/15/20/25% Experience Master XP Multiplier 6/12/18/24/30% Explorer Move Speed 5/10/15/20/25% Rune Master Critical Chance 7/14/21/28/35% Dedicated Player Luck 8/16/24/32/40% Boss Hunter Damage 4/8/12/16/20% Upgrade Master Critical Chance 7/14/21/28/35%

1. Weapon Smith

This one’s all about crafting weapons. The more weapons you forge, the higher this achievement goes. Each level gives you a boost to Attack Speed, which means you swing faster and get more hits in during combat. If you like fast combat and quick hits, this skill is mandatory.

2. Monster Slayer

Kill monsters to level this up. Each milestone adds more Stamina to your character. Your Stamina can be seen in the blue bar next to your health. This is also a very important status to upgrade.

3. Master Miner

To level up Master Miner, you need to mine rock and gather ores. Every level gives you more Mine Power. If you want to speed up your mining runs, this skill is essential.

4. Armor Smith

Crafting armor pieces levels up this achievement. Each level boosts your Max Health, so you can take more hits before dying, which is super helpful when you’re exploring deep caves or fighting tough enemies.

5. Experience Master

This one progresses naturally as you level up your character. Each achievement level gives you an XP Multiplier boost.

6. Explorer

You unlock this by discovering new areas in The Forge. Each level gives you more Move Speed. With this, you can explore more efficiently and dodge attacks better in combat.

7. Rune Master

Apply runes to your weapons to progress this achievement. Each level increases your Critical Chance. Critical hits do way more damage, so this skill makes you hit harder when it matters.

8. Dedicated Player

Just like the Experience Master, this one just grows as you play the game. The more hours you spend in The Forge, the higher this achievement goes. Each level boosts your Luck. You will get better loot drops and more rare items.

9. Boss Hunter

Kill bosses to level the Boss Hunter achievement. Each milestone gives you a Damage Boost to all your attacks. This is one of the best skills to have, as more damage means easier progression.

10. Upgrade Master

Enhance your weapons and armor to progress this achievement. Just like Rune Master, it boosts your Critical Chance. If you stack this with Rune Master, you can get insane crit rates.

How to Max Out Your Skills in The Forge

Getting to level 5 on all these achievements takes time, but here are some shortcuts:

You can work on multiple achievements at once. When you’re out exploring, you’re mining rocks, killing monsters, and discovering areas all at the same time.

Don’t ignore crafting. Both Weapon Smith and Armor Smith give you powerful boosts, and you need better gear anyway as you progress through the game.

Play regularly to max out Dedicated Player. Those luck boosts really add up and affect everything from loot drops to resource gathering.

The achievement and skill system in The Forge is a core feature of making your character stronger. Every single thing you do in the game feeds into at least one achievement, so you’re always making progress even when you don’t realize it.

Start by focusing on the skills that match your playstyle, but eventually you want to max everything out. The boosts stack up fast, and you’ll feel the difference in how much stronger and faster your character becomes.