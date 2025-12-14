The Forge – All Active Private Server Links (December 2025)

Update: This article was last updated on December 14, 2025, with active private server links for The Forge game on Roblox.

The Forge recently pushed a new update, bringing the ability to create private servers. This solves a critical problem that the players have been facing for quite some time now. Too many players, hackers, and troublemakers were making it hard for everyone to mine ores, forge weapons and armors, and fight enemies. Especially when the devs are deploying weekly updates. Private Servers solve this problem for all The Forge players. We maintain a list of all active private servers for The Forge below so you can join and invite your friends.

Note: You can also make your own private server on The Forge following our step-by-step guide.

All Active Private Servers – The Forge

Here is a list of all private servers that are currently active for this popular Roblox game. Note that private servers often shut down without prior notice and are replaced by new ones all the time. We will try to update this list frequently.

https://www.roblox.com/share?code=f04d3190d7e8e547b1382b910f905242&type=Server

Things to Know About Public and Private Servers in Roblox

Here are some points you need to keep in mind, though:

A maximum of 12 players can join a private server

Private server creation costs 100 Robux per month

Private servers in Roblox are worth it because they will improve your experience by at least 10 times

Gameplay is the same on both public and private servers, however, the quality of players and spam differ considerably

