Is There Admin Abuse Event in The Forge Roblox?

Note: We last updated this article on December 6th, 2025.

The Forge is one of the newest games in Roblox that has a massive number of players. If you’ve been playing other popular Roblox games, you might be wondering: Is there an Admin Abuse Event in The Forge like some other titles? Let’s break down everything you need to know about this.

Is There an Admin Abuse Event in The Forge?

Right now, The Forge does not have any Admin Abuse events. The developers haven’t announced any plans to add them either. We checked the official Discord server and looked through all their updates, but there’s no sign of Admin Abuse coming to the game for now.

Instead of hosting Admin Abuse sessions, the developers decided to go with something different. They released a special gift code that works only during the weekend. The Forge Weekend runs on a specific schedule, so make sure you don’t miss it. It always starts every Saturday and ends on Monday. You can grind for materials, level up your skills, and find those rare ores you’ve been hunting for.

What Is an Admin Abuse Event in Roblox?

An Admin Abuse event is when the game developers or admins join a Roblox game and start interacting with players in real time. This usually happens right before a big update. During these events, admins give out free bonuses like special effects, higher luck for finding items, or rare items you can’t get anywhere else.

The idea started in a Roblox game called Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot, and now many other games do the same thing.

Is There Any Update in The Forge?

Yes, The Forge will have Extra Luck update on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT to Monday, December 8th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. This is the developers’ answer to Admin Abuse events for now. During this weekend event, you get a big luck boost that lasts the entire weekend, so you’ll have better chances of finding rare ores while you’re playing.

The weekend event is perfect because it doesn’t matter what time zone you’re in. You have 48 full hours to play, so you can hop on whenever you want.

So, if you’re wondering, “Is there any Admin Abuse event in The Forge?” the answer is: not yet. However, if more players join the game, the developer might add it in the future. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki for additional information about the game and its features!