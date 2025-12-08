All Enemies and How to Defeat Them in the Forge

In The Forge, fighting enemies is as important as mining or crafting. When you’re deep in the caves, monsters will chase you down and attack. Killing them gives you gold, EXP, and essences that you would need for progressing. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about enemies in The Forge and how to beat them all.
All Enemies in the Forge and How to Defeat Them
Enemies in The Forge get tougher the deeper you go, so knowing how they attack and what they drop helps a lot. Use this list to see what every enemy does and how to beat them so you can farm gold, essences, and rare items without getting stuck.
Iron Valley Enemies
This is where you start, and the enemies here are not that tough to beat. You’ll mostly fight zombies that move slowly and don’t hit too hard. Here are the enemies you will find in the Iron Valley:
|Enemy
|Image
|HP
|Damage
|Drops
|How to Beat
|Zombie
|20-52
|6-11
|Tiny/Small/Medium Essence
|Quickly hit them and watch out for group mobs
|Delver Zombie
|40-175
|12-30
|• Tiny/Small/Medium Essence
• Miner Shard
|Keep your distance and dodge their pickaxe attacks
|Elite Zombie
|70-295
|20
|Tiny/Small/Medium Essence
|Circle around them and parry their attacks
|Brute Zombie
|220-370
|28-48
|Medium/Large Essence
|Target their legs by standing on rocks
Forgotten Kingdom Enemies
Once you unlock Forgotten Kingdom, things will get harder. Skeletons are faster than zombies and hit way harder. Here are the enemies you will find there:
|Enemy
|Image
|HP
|Damage
|Drops
|How to Beat
|Bomber
|60-120
|70
|• Medium/Large Essence
• Blast Chip
• Miner Shard
|Keep your distance and attack them after the explosion
|Skeleton Rogue
|75-120
|7-25
|• Tiny/Small Essence
• Boneite
|Keep an eye out for quick hits
|Axe Skeleton
|125-215
|50-90
|• Medium/Large Essence
• Boneite
|Block their axe attacks and try to counter after every swing
|Deathaxe Skeleton
|300-420
|45-95
|• Greater/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Briar Notch
• Dark Boneite
|Parry their heavy attacks
|Elite Rogue Skeleton
|250-295
|45-114
|• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Dark Boneite
|Use the Drain Edge rune
|Elite Deathaxe Skeleton
|300-570
|50-124
|• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Briar Notch
• Dark Boneite
|Wear full heavy armor when facing them
|Reaper
|800-1200
|60-90
|• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Drain Edge
• Dark Boneite
|Best done in Volcanic spots
|Blight Pyromancer
|300-500
|45-70
|• Superior/Epic Essence
• Venom Crumb
• Dark Boneite
|Parry their heavy attacks
Goblin Cave Enemies
This is a side area with slimes. They have high health and keep reforming. Here are the enemies you will find in the Goblin Cave:
|Enemy
|Image
|HP
|Damage
|Drops
|How to Beat
|Slime
|300-435
|20
|• Medium/Large/Greater Essence
• Slimeite
|Just keep hitting them
|Blazing Slime
|300-420
|35
|• Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Slimeite
|Hit quickly and avoid fire pools
Quick Combat Tips
Here are some things that really help in fights:
- Circle around enemies to avoid their attacks
- Stand on rocks to cheese some enemies
- Pick strong races like Angel or Demon for stat boosts
- Use weapons like Dragon Slayer for end-game fights
- Attach runes like Drain Edge to steal health while fighting
Start in Iron Valley to practice, then move to harder areas when you've got better gear. The drops get way better as enemies get tougher, so it's worth learning how to fight properly. Good luck with defeating all enemies in The Forge.