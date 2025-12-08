Home » Gaming » All Enemies and How to Defeat Them in the Forge

All Enemies and How to Defeat Them in the Forge

by Shida Aruya
In The Forge, fighting enemies is as important as mining or crafting. When you’re deep in the caves, monsters will chase you down and attack. Killing them gives you gold, EXP, and essences that you would need for progressing. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about enemies in The Forge and how to beat them all.

All Enemies in the Forge and How to Defeat Them

Enemies in The Forge get tougher the deeper you go, so knowing how they attack and what they drop helps a lot. Use this list to see what every enemy does and how to beat them so you can farm gold, essences, and rare items without getting stuck.

Iron Valley Enemies

This is where you start, and the enemies here are not that tough to beat. You’ll mostly fight zombies that move slowly and don’t hit too hard. Here are the enemies you will find in the Iron Valley:

ZombieEnemies The Forge20-526-11Tiny/Small/Medium EssenceQuickly hit them and watch out for group mobs
Delver Zombie40-17512-30• Tiny/Small/Medium Essence
• Miner Shard		Keep your distance and dodge their pickaxe attacks
Elite Zombie70-29520Tiny/Small/Medium EssenceCircle around them and parry their attacks
Brute ZombieEnemies The Forge220-37028-48Medium/Large EssenceTarget their legs by standing on rocks

Forgotten Kingdom Enemies

Once you unlock Forgotten Kingdom, things will get harder. Skeletons are faster than zombies and hit way harder. Here are the enemies you will find there:

BomberEnemies The Forge60-12070• Medium/Large Essence
• Blast Chip
• Miner Shard		Keep your distance and attack them after the explosion
Skeleton Rogue75-1207-25• Tiny/Small Essence
• Boneite		Keep an eye out for quick hits
Axe SkeletonEnemies The Forge125-21550-90• Medium/Large Essence
• Boneite		Block their axe attacks and try to counter after every swing
Deathaxe Skeleton300-42045-95• Greater/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Briar Notch
• Dark Boneite		Parry their heavy attacks
Elite Rogue SkeletonEnemies The Forge250-29545-114• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Dark Boneite		Use the Drain Edge rune
Elite Deathaxe Skeleton300-57050-124• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Briar Notch
• Dark Boneite		Wear full heavy armor when facing them
ReaperEnemies The Forge800-120060-90• Greater/Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Drain Edge
• Dark Boneite		Best done in Volcanic spots
Blight Pyromancer300-50045-70• Superior/Epic Essence
• Venom Crumb
• Dark Boneite		Parry their heavy attacks

Goblin Cave Enemies

This is a side area with slimes. They have high health and keep reforming. Here are the enemies you will find in the Goblin Cave:

Slime300-43520• Medium/Large/Greater Essence
• Slimeite		Just keep hitting them
Blazing SlimeEnemies The Forge300-42035• Superior/Epic Essence
• Flame Spark
• Slimeite		Hit quickly and avoid fire pools

Quick Combat Tips

Here are some things that really help in fights:

  • Circle around enemies to avoid their attacks
  • Stand on rocks to cheese some enemies
  • Pick strong races like Angel or Demon for stat boosts
  • Use weapons like Dragon Slayer for end-game fights
  • Attach runes like Drain Edge to steal health while fighting

Start in Iron Valley to practice, then move to harder areas when you’ve got better gear. The drops get way better as enemies get tougher, so it’s worth learning how to fight properly. Good luck with defeating all enemies in The Forge, and don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

