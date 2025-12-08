All Enemies and How to Defeat Them in the Forge

In The Forge, fighting enemies is as important as mining or crafting. When you’re deep in the caves, monsters will chase you down and attack. Killing them gives you gold, EXP, and essences that you would need for progressing. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about enemies in The Forge and how to beat them all.

All Enemies in the Forge and How to Defeat Them

Enemies in The Forge get tougher the deeper you go, so knowing how they attack and what they drop helps a lot. Use this list to see what every enemy does and how to beat them so you can farm gold, essences, and rare items without getting stuck.

Iron Valley Enemies

This is where you start, and the enemies here are not that tough to beat. You’ll mostly fight zombies that move slowly and don’t hit too hard. Here are the enemies you will find in the Iron Valley:

Enemy Image HP Damage Drops How to Beat Zombie 20-52 6-11 Tiny/Small/Medium Essence Quickly hit them and watch out for group mobs Delver Zombie 40-175 12-30 • Tiny/Small/Medium Essence

• Miner Shard Keep your distance and dodge their pickaxe attacks Elite Zombie 70-295 20 Tiny/Small/Medium Essence Circle around them and parry their attacks Brute Zombie 220-370 28-48 Medium/Large Essence Target their legs by standing on rocks

Forgotten Kingdom Enemies

Once you unlock Forgotten Kingdom, things will get harder. Skeletons are faster than zombies and hit way harder. Here are the enemies you will find there:

Enemy Image HP Damage Drops How to Beat Bomber 60-120 70 • Medium/Large Essence

• Blast Chip

• Miner Shard Keep your distance and attack them after the explosion Skeleton Rogue 75-120 7-25 • Tiny/Small Essence

• Boneite Keep an eye out for quick hits Axe Skeleton 125-215 50-90 • Medium/Large Essence

• Boneite Block their axe attacks and try to counter after every swing Deathaxe Skeleton 300-420 45-95 • Greater/Epic Essence

• Flame Spark

• Briar Notch

• Dark Boneite Parry their heavy attacks Elite Rogue Skeleton 250-295 45-114 • Greater/Superior/Epic Essence

• Flame Spark

• Dark Boneite Use the Drain Edge rune Elite Deathaxe Skeleton 300-570 50-124 • Greater/Superior/Epic Essence

• Flame Spark

• Briar Notch

• Dark Boneite Wear full heavy armor when facing them Reaper 800-1200 60-90 • Greater/Superior/Epic Essence

• Flame Spark

• Drain Edge

• Dark Boneite Best done in Volcanic spots Blight Pyromancer 300-500 45-70 • Superior/Epic Essence

• Venom Crumb

• Dark Boneite Parry their heavy attacks

Goblin Cave Enemies

This is a side area with slimes. They have high health and keep reforming. Here are the enemies you will find in the Goblin Cave:

Enemy Image HP Damage Drops How to Beat Slime 300-435 20 • Medium/Large/Greater Essence

• Slimeite Just keep hitting them Blazing Slime 300-420 35 • Superior/Epic Essence

• Flame Spark

• Slimeite Hit quickly and avoid fire pools

Quick Combat Tips

Here are some things that really help in fights:

Circle around enemies to avoid their attacks

Stand on rocks to cheese some enemies

Pick strong races like Angel or Demon for stat boosts

Use weapons like Dragon Slayer for end-game fights

Attach runes like Drain Edge to steal health while fighting

Start in Iron Valley to practice, then move to harder areas when you’ve got better gear. The drops get way better as enemies get tougher, so it’s worth learning how to fight properly. Good luck with defeating all enemies in The Forge, and don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features.