The Forge – All Essences and Their Uses

Essences are items you use to enhance your equipment. The game offers seven types of essences that can upgrade the levels of your weapons and armor. You can obtain them only by defeating enemies. Each essence has a fixed drop rate, requiring you to kill the same enemies multiple times to get one from them. That said, this article lists all the Forge essences, the enemies that drop them, and provides a guide on how to use them.

How to Get Essences in The Forge?

The only way of getting essences in The Forge is by defeating enemies. All enemies across Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross drop essences. Each enemy drops only particular types, based on their region and difficulty level. For instance, Zombies are low-level enemies found in the entrance of Stonewake’s Cross island and drop Tiny, Small, and Uncommon Essences. Similarly, Reapers are end-game enemies found in the Volcanic Depths and drop Superior and Epic.

Note that each enemy has a chance to drop essences. For instance, Zombie has a 1 out of 3 chance of dropping Tiny, Devlver Zombie has 1 out of 2 chances, and Elite Zombie has 1 out of 1 chance. That said, below is the list of all The Forge essences, along with their rarity, selling price, and sources.

List of All The Forge Essences

Seven types of The Forge (wiki) essences currently exist in the game. They come in varying rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic. Here is their complete list and their sources:

Icon Rarity Selling Price Source/Chance

Tiny Essence Common 2.5 gold Stonewake’s Cross

– Zombie (1/3)

– Delver Zombie (1/2)

– Elite Zombie (1/1)

Small Essence Common 5 gold Stonewake’s Cross

– Zombie (1/3)

– Delver Zombie (1/3)

– Elite Zombie (1/3)

Medium Essence Uncommon 15 gold Stonewake’s Cross

– Zombie (1/6)

– Delver Zombie (1/6)

– Elite Zombie (1/4)

– Brute Zombie (1/3)



Forgotten Kingdom

– Bomber Skeleton (1/4)

– Skeleton Rogue (1/6)

– Axe Skeleton (1/4)



Goblin Cave

– Slime (1/3) Large Essence Uncommon 35 gold Stonewake’s Cross

– Brute Zombie (1/10)



Forgotten Kingdom

– Bomber Skeleton (1/8)

– Axe Skeleton (1/6)



Goblin Cave

– Slime (1/6)

Greater Essence

Rare 50 gold Forgotten Kingdom

– Deathaxe Skeleton (1/6)

– Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/6)

– Elite Deathaxe Skeleton (1/6)



Goblin Cave

– Slime (1/10)

Epic Essence Epic 100 gold Forgotten Kingdom

– Deathaxe Skeleton (1/15)

– Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/15)

– Elite Deathaxe Skeleton (1/15)

– Reaper (/5)



Goblin Cave

– Epic Essence (1/5)

Superior Essence Epic 200 gold Forgotten Kingdom

– Deathaxe Skeleton (1/10)

– Elite Skeleton Rogue (1/10)

– Elite Deathskeleton (1/10)

– Reaper (1/4)

– Blazing Slime (1/4)

Where to Farm Essence in The Forge

You might have to kill multiple enemies to obtain essences from them, since each essence has a specific drop chance. Volcanic Depths of the Forgotten Kingdom island is the best place to farm essences. It contains Elite Rogue Skeleton, Elite Deathaxe Skeleton, Blazing Slime, and Reaper enemies. They drop Greater, Supreme, and Epic essences. However, they are end-game enemies and require a higher level to beat them.

Beginners can farm them in Stonewake’s Cross by killing Zombies and Delver Zombies. They drop Tiny, Small, and Medium essences, enough to enhance your weapon a couple of levels. You can survive through the early game. Once you unlock Forgotten Kingdom, aim to craft the best weapons and farm high-tier enemies.

How to Use Essences in the Forge?

The primary and only purpose of essences is to upgrade your armor and weapons. Each level requires a mix-and-match of essences for enhancing. For instance, upgrading a level 1 armor requires Small essences, level 2 requires Medium and Small, and level 3 requires Medium, Small, and Tiny. The type of essence needed is based on the equipment type and rarity. Here is a step-by-step guide to upgrading weapons using essences in The Forge:

Step 1: Visit the Enhancer Shop in Stonewake’s Cross or Forgotten World. It is located opposite the spawn point in Stonewake’s Cross and beside the forging station in the Forgotten Kingdom.

Visit the Enhancer Shop in Stonewake’s Cross or Forgotten World. It is located opposite the spawn point in Stonewake’s Cross and beside the forging station in the Forgotten Kingdom. Step 2: Go up to the Enhancer NPC and tap the “E” key on your keyboard.

Go up to the Enhancer NPC and tap the “E” key on your keyboard. Step 3: Tap on the “Yes, I’m here to enhance” prompt.

Tap on the “Yes, I’m here to enhance” prompt. Step 4: Select the equipment and tap the green Enhance button.

You can also sell essences to the Greedy Cey NPC in The Forge, who you can find in both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom islands. However, it’s not recommended to sell them, since they enhance your equipment to help you progress.