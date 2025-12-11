The Forge – All Hidden Items, Locations and How to Find Them

Update: We last updated this article with The Forge hidden objects on December 11, 2025.



The Forge is an action RPG Roblox experience with a rich open world. Besides mining ores and forging equipment, you can explore it to discover NPCs, quests, enemies, items, and more. You can also look deeper and find objects hidden in various places. This article provides a list of all The Forge hidden objects, items, and locations, and how to find and unlock them.

All the Forge Hidden Objects

There are six The Forge hidden objects you can uncover in its worlds: Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom. You can find four hidden objects in the former world and two in the latter world. Here is their list:

Stonewake’s Cross Forgotten Kingdom Bard’s Guitar Cat Face Unknown Key Tomo’s Cat Arcane Pickaxe Lucky Blocks

You can find some objects without much effort, such as the Arcane Pickaxe. On the other hand, others are tricky to find, often hiding in secret spots, such as Bard’s Guitar. In the next section, we will give a step-by-step guide to finding each The Forge hidden objects above:

Finding All The Forge Hidden Objects in Stonewake’s Cross

1. Bard’s Guitar and Unknown Key

Bard’s Guitar and Unknown Key are related, as finding the former is a quest and the latter is its reward. You can activate the quest to find the Bard’s Guitar quest by interacting with the Bard NPC in Stonewake’s Cross island. Bard is near the Potion Shop. After accepting the quest, follow the steps listed below to find this hidden object:

Step 1: Enter the Cave.

Enter the Cave. Step 2: Take a left turn from Umut the Brave NPC.

Take a left turn from Umut the Brave NPC. Step 3: You will find green shrubs near the wall.

You will find green shrubs near the wall. Step 4: Keep moving forward, and you will enter the Secret Cave.

Keep moving forward, and you will enter the Secret Cave. Step 5: Bard’s Guitar will be on the rock at the right side of the Undead NPC.

After obtaining the guitar, return to Bard and give it to him. He will reward you with XP, Cash, and an Unknown Key.

2. Arcane Pickaxe

You can find the Arcane Pickaxe in the Fallen Angel’s Cave. The cave will be locked behind a gate, which can be unlocked using the Unknown Key obtained by completing the Bard NPC’s quest. Here is a step-by-step guide to finding the Arcane Pickaxe:

Step 1: Enter the Cave.

Enter the Cave. Step 2: Take a right turn from the Nord NPC.

Take a right turn from the Nord NPC. Step 3: Go straight, and you will find a Zombie enemy.

Go straight, and you will find a Zombie enemy. Step 4: There will be two entrances on the front. Enter the rightmost one and keep moving forward until you find a locked gate.

There will be two entrances on the front. Enter the rightmost one and keep moving forward until you find a locked gate. Step 5: Use the Unknown Key to unlock the gate.

Use the Unknown Key to unlock the gate. Step 6: Go straight to reach the Fallen Angel’s Cave and find the Arcane Pickaxe.

The Arcane Pickaxe costs 125,000 gold. It has 115 mining power, 10% mine speed boost, 50% luck boost, and three Rune slots. Arcane is one of the best end-game Pickaxes as of this writing.

3. Lucky Blocks

You can find Lucky Blocks in the hidden roof of the house, which is in front of Tomo the Explorist NPC. Here is a step-by-step guide to finding them:

Step 1: Take the path on the left side of Greedy Cey’s Shop. Go straight until you see Tomo the Explorist NPC.

Take the path on the left side of Greedy Cey’s Shop. Go straight until you see Tomo the Explorist NPC. Step 2: You will find a house in front of Tomo.

You will find a house in front of Tomo. Step 3: Go towards the right side of the house and climb to a higher place.

Go towards the right side of the house and climb to a higher place. Step 4: You can enter the hidden roof from the top right-most side of the house. Jump with the spacebar and dash with the Q button to enter inside.

You can enter the hidden roof from the top right-most side of the house. Jump with the spacebar and dash with the Q button to enter inside. Step 5: Go down the ladder, and you will find Lucky Blocks.

Each Lucky Block has 10,000 HP. You can break it to find Fishilium ore with 1 out of 1 chance. Use it to easily max out the “Upgrade Master” skill in the Achievements section. First, craft an equipment, such as a dagger or light helmet. Then, upgrade the item at the Enhancer’s Shop using essences.

Upgrading a 100% Fishilium equipment costs way less than other equipment. So, it will be easier to max out the “Upgrade Master” skill at low cost.

Finding All The Forge Hidden Objects in Forgotten Kingdom

1. Cat Face

Cat Face isn’t tied to anything, and it doesn’t do anything; it’s just there so you can find it. Below is a step-by-step guide to finding it:

Step 1: Enter The Ruined Cave.

Enter The Ruined Cave. Step 2: Take the rightmost path from the Descent’s Beginning to reach the Ashen Passage.

Take the rightmost path from the Descent’s Beginning to reach the Ashen Passage. Step 3: Find the Magma Pickaxe and Amber NPC beside it. You will see a Basalt Vein deposit on the opposite side. Usually, you will see a couple of players mining it, since it reveals the way to Volcanic Depths.

Find the Magma Pickaxe and Amber NPC beside it. You will see a Basalt Vein deposit on the opposite side. Usually, you will see a couple of players mining it, since it reveals the way to Volcanic Depths. Step 4: You can see a bush on the wall.

You can see a bush on the wall. Step 5: Enter through it and find the cat face.

2. Tomo’s Cat

Finding Tomo’s Cat is a quest from Tomo the Explorist. You can receive the quest from Tomo NPC in Stonewake’s Cross. She is located on the way to Wizard’s Tower near a house with a hidden roof. After that, you can teleport to the Forgotten Kingdom to find her Cat. Here is a step-by-step guide to finding it:

Step 1: Go towards the south direction from the forging station in Forgotten Kingdom.

Go towards the south direction from the forging station in Forgotten Kingdom. Step 2: You will find Goblin Village near the ocean on your right side.

You will find Goblin Village near the ocean on your right side. Step 3: Enter the village and interact with the Goblin King. He will give you quests in five stages.

Enter the village and interact with the Goblin King. He will give you quests in five stages. Step 4: Complete all stages and find a key on the king’s throne behind him.

Complete all stages and find a key on the king’s throne behind him. Step 5: Head towards the right direction from the Goblin King and unlock the door to the Goblin’s Cave.

Head towards the right direction from the Goblin King and unlock the door to the Goblin’s Cave. Step 6: Keep heading straight from the entrance until you see a waterfall.

Keep heading straight from the entrance until you see a waterfall. Step 7: Reach the waterfall and pass through it. You will see a stone wall.

Reach the waterfall and pass through it. You will see a stone wall. Step 8: You can pass through the stone with a cut in the middle to enter a secret room.

You can pass through the stone with a cut in the middle to enter a secret room. Step 9: Make your way to the end of the secret room and find Tomo’s Cat. You can return the cat to Tomo to receive cash and XP rewards.

That concludes our guide to The Forge hidden objects and finding them. We will update this article when the developers add new objects in future updates.