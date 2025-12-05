Home » Gaming » The Forge – All NPCs and Their Location

The Forge – All NPCs and Their Location

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We updated this article with The Forge NPCs and their location on December 5th, 2025.

The Forge is an RPG and simulation Roblox experience, where you mine ores, defeat enemies, and explore areas across islands. It offers NPCs on both its islands, Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross. Some give quests and upgrade weapons, whereas others tell the game’s lore. You can go near them and press the “E” key to interact with them. With that said, this article lists all The Forge NPCs and their location.

What do NPCs do in The Forge?

The Forge NPCs mainly serve the purpose of giving quests, upgrading equipment, buying and selling items, and more. You will find some in both Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross, such as Sensei Moro, Miner Fred, and more. They have the same purpose on both islands. For instance, Miner Fred sells Pickaxes, and Sensei Moro grants quests. Some NPCs are exclusive to a single island, offering quests and telling the lore of their place.

We can categorize all The Forge NPCs into four categories. Here are their details:

  • Quest Giver: The NPCs who give quests to the players.
  • Shop NPCs: The NPCs who sell or buy items from the players, including those who upgrade equipment.
  • Miscellaneous NPCs: The NPCs who currently lack a specific purpose.

We’ve listed all of them, along with their details, in the next section.

Details of All The Forge NPCs

There are over 23 NPCs in The Forge, and here is the list of all of them, their location, and purpose:

1. Quest Giver NPCs

ImageNPCsPurposeLocation
Sensei MoroSensei Moro– Guides through the tutorial
– Grants main quests		Forgotten Kingdom
Stonewake’s Cross
Umut The Brave The Forge NPCsUmut The Brave– Gives quests related to slaying zombiesStonewake’s Cross
Nord The Forge NPCsNord– Gives quests related to collecting oresStonewake’s Cross
Tomo The ExploristTomo the Explorist– Gives a quest to find her catStonewake’s Cross
Bard The Forge NPCsBard– Plays his guitar near the campfire
– Gives a quest to find his guitar		Stonewake’s Cross
Line The ForgeLine– Gives a quest to find several ores
– Craft potions upon giving ores		Forgotten Kingdom
Masked StrangerMasked Stranger– Gives quests related to killing enemiesForgotten Kingdom
(inside the Ruined Cave)
Goblin King The Forge NPCsGoblin King– Gives quests to collect money and oresForgotten Kingdom
(near the Enhancer)
Barrakulf The Forge NPCBarakkulf– Gives quests related to mining various rocksForgotten Kingdom
Monke– Gives quests related to collecting Bananite oresForgotten Kingdom
(On a small island behind the spawn point)
Captain RowanCaptain Rowan– Gives quests related to killing enemies and bringing some oresForgotten Kingdom
(At his camp near the entrance to the Ruined Caves)
IsaacIsaac– Gives a quest to bring a Health Potion from Stonewake’s CrossForgotten Kingdom
(near Captain Rowan’s camp)

2. Shop NPCs

ImageNPCsPurposeLocation
Miner FredMiner Fred– Sells PickaxesStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
Wizard The Forge NPCsWizard– Rerolling RacesStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
EnhancerEnchancer– Upgrade weapons and armorStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
RunemakerRunemaker– Attach runes to weapons and armorStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
Greedy Cey The Forge NPCsGreedy Cey– Buys items from your Personal Stash, such as Ores, Runes, and moreStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
MarblesMarbles– Buys weapons and armor from playersStonewake’s Cross
MariaMaria– Sells PotionStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
WoWo– Buys weapons and armor from the playersForgotten Kingdom

3. Miscellaneous NPCs

ImageNPCsPurposeLocation
FarmerFarmer– Plays music near the campfireForgotten Kingdom
Suspicious FisherSuspicious Fisher– Stands staring at the waterStonewake’s Cross
Forgotten Kingdom
UndeadUndead– Hiding inside the secret cave
– Doesn’t want anyone to know his secret		Stonewake’s Cross
Walter The Forge NPCsWalter– Captain Rowan’s soldier who stands beside himForgotten Kingdom
MalikMalik– Captain Rowan’s SoldierForgotten Kingdom
Henry The Forge NPCsHenry– Captain Rowan’s SoldierForgotten Kingdom
AmberAmber– Stands beside the Magma PicaxeForgotten Kingdom
AzukAzuk– Orc guardForgotten Kingdom
GurakGurak– Orc guardForgotten Kingdom

That concludes our list of all The Forge NPCs and their location. We will update this article when new NPCs debut in the future. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki to find more information about the game and its various gameplay mechanics and features.

