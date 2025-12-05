The Forge – All NPCs and Their Location

Update: We updated this article with The Forge NPCs and their location on December 5th, 2025.

The Forge is an RPG and simulation Roblox experience, where you mine ores, defeat enemies, and explore areas across islands. It offers NPCs on both its islands, Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross. Some give quests and upgrade weapons, whereas others tell the game’s lore. You can go near them and press the “E” key to interact with them. With that said, this article lists all The Forge NPCs and their location.

What do NPCs do in The Forge?

The Forge NPCs mainly serve the purpose of giving quests, upgrading equipment, buying and selling items, and more. You will find some in both Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross, such as Sensei Moro, Miner Fred, and more. They have the same purpose on both islands. For instance, Miner Fred sells Pickaxes, and Sensei Moro grants quests. Some NPCs are exclusive to a single island, offering quests and telling the lore of their place.

We can categorize all The Forge NPCs into four categories. Here are their details:

Quest Giver : The NPCs who give quests to the players.

: The NPCs who give quests to the players. Shop NPCs : The NPCs who sell or buy items from the players, including those who upgrade equipment.

: The NPCs who sell or buy items from the players, including those who upgrade equipment. Miscellaneous NPCs: The NPCs who currently lack a specific purpose.

We’ve listed all of them, along with their details, in the next section.

Details of All The Forge NPCs

There are over 23 NPCs in The Forge, and here is the list of all of them, their location, and purpose:

1. Quest Giver NPCs

Image NPCs Purpose Location Sensei Moro – Guides through the tutorial

– Grants main quests Forgotten Kingdom

Stonewake’s Cross Umut The Brave – Gives quests related to slaying zombies Stonewake’s Cross Nord – Gives quests related to collecting ores Stonewake’s Cross Tomo the Explorist – Gives a quest to find her cat Stonewake’s Cross Bard – Plays his guitar near the campfire

– Gives a quest to find his guitar Stonewake’s Cross Line – Gives a quest to find several ores

– Craft potions upon giving ores Forgotten Kingdom Masked Stranger – Gives quests related to killing enemies Forgotten Kingdom

(inside the Ruined Cave) Goblin King – Gives quests to collect money and ores Forgotten Kingdom

(near the Enhancer) Barakkulf – Gives quests related to mining various rocks Forgotten Kingdom – Monke – Gives quests related to collecting Bananite ores Forgotten Kingdom

(On a small island behind the spawn point) Captain Rowan – Gives quests related to killing enemies and bringing some ores Forgotten Kingdom

(At his camp near the entrance to the Ruined Caves) Isaac – Gives a quest to bring a Health Potion from Stonewake’s Cross Forgotten Kingdom

(near Captain Rowan’s camp)

2. Shop NPCs

Image NPCs Purpose Location Miner Fred – Sells Pickaxes Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Wizard – Rerolling Races Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Enchancer – Upgrade weapons and armor Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Runemaker – Attach runes to weapons and armor Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Greedy Cey – Buys items from your Personal Stash, such as Ores, Runes, and more Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Marbles – Buys weapons and armor from players Stonewake’s Cross Maria – Sells Potion Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Wo – Buys weapons and armor from the players Forgotten Kingdom

3. Miscellaneous NPCs

Image NPCs Purpose Location Farmer – Plays music near the campfire Forgotten Kingdom Suspicious Fisher – Stands staring at the water Stonewake’s Cross

Forgotten Kingdom Undead – Hiding inside the secret cave

– Doesn’t want anyone to know his secret Stonewake’s Cross Walter – Captain Rowan’s soldier who stands beside him Forgotten Kingdom Malik – Captain Rowan’s Soldier Forgotten Kingdom Henry – Captain Rowan’s Soldier Forgotten Kingdom Amber – Stands beside the Magma Picaxe Forgotten Kingdom Azuk – Orc guard Forgotten Kingdom Gurak – Orc guard Forgotten Kingdom

That concludes our list of all The Forge NPCs and their location.