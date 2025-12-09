The Forge Armor Tier List – Best Armor Ranked

Choosing the right armor in The Forge is important for surviving tough encounters and progressing through endgame content. With different armor pieces across three classes (Light, Medium, and Heavy), each offering different health boosts and movement speed trade-offs, understanding which armors provide the best overall value is essential for optimizing your build. This Forge Armor tier list ranks every armor set from S Tier (absolute best) to C Tier (early-game only) based on their defensive capabilities, movement speed impact, versatility, and effectiveness.

What Criteria Did We Choose for Ranking?

Our tier list evaluates armor sets based on multiple factors that determine their effectiveness in The Forge. Health boost percentage is the primary consideration, as higher health directly increases survivability during combat encounters with bosses, elites, and dangerous enemies. Movement speed impact is critically important since Heavy armor significantly reduces mobility. We assess versatility by determining how well each armor set performs across different content types, from early-game progression to endgame boss fights. Crafting accessibility matters, considering the ore requirements and forging probability – armor that’s extremely difficult to craft with low success rates ranks lower if the benefits don’t justify the investment.

The Forge Armor Tier List

Here’s our complete tier list ranking all armor sets in The Forge:

Tier Armor Sets S Tier Samurai (Medium) A Tier Dark Knight (Heavy), Knight (Heavy) B Tier Medium Armor, Light Armor C Tier N/A The Forge Armor Tier List

S Tier

Armor Set Total Health Boost Class Crafting Difficulty

Samurai (Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings) 29.75% (+8% helmet, +12.75% chestplate, +9% leggings) Medium 13/17/21 ores, 1/2 chance per piece

S Tier represents the optimal balance between defense and mobility that makes it the best choice for most players. Samurai armor dominates as the single best armor set in The Forge by providing exceptional health boosts (29.75% total when wearing all three pieces) while maintaining the Medium class movement speed, which doesn’t heavily penalize your mobility like Heavy armor. The balanced stats make Samurai the definitive best-in-slot armor for players who want maximum effectiveness without specializing too heavily in defense at the cost of mobility.

A Tier

Armor Set Total Health Boost Class Crafting Difficulty Dark Knight (Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings) 65.625% (+18.75% helmet, +25% chestplate, +21.875% leggings) Heavy 26/70/31 ores, 1/2 chance per piece Knight (Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings) 42.5% (+12.5% helmet, +16.25% chestplate, +13.75% leggings) Heavy 26/70/31 ores, 1/1 chance guaranteed

A Tier contains the pure tank armor sets that maximize survivability through massive health boosts at the cost of significant movement speed penalties. Dark Knight delivers the absolute highest health boost in the game with a 65.625% total increase when wearing all three pieces – the 25% chestplate alone provides more health than entire Light armor sets. This massive defensive power makes Dark Knight the ultimate choice for players who want to facetank damage and survive hits that would kill other armor users. However, the Heavy class movement speed penalty is substantial – you’ll move noticeably slower.

Knight armor provides a guaranteed 42.5% health boost with the same ore requirements as Dark Knight but without needing the 1/2 variant roll, making it more accessible. While Knight offers significantly less health than Dark Knight (42.5% vs 65.625%), it’s still a massive defensive upgrade over Medium and Light armor. Heavy armor excels in content where you can afford to trade mobility for survivability, but Samurai’s balanced approach proves more versatile overall.

B Tier

Armor Set Total Health Boost Class Crafting Difficulty Medium Armor (Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings) 22.5% (+6.25% helmet, +8.75% chestplate, +7.5% leggings) Medium 13/17/21 ores, 1/1 chance guaranteed Light Armor (Helmet, Chestplate, Leggings) 13.125% (+3.75% helmet, +5% chestplate, +4.375% leggings) Light 3/8/10 ores, 1/1 chance guaranteed

B Tier contains armor sets that serve as stepping stones toward better equipment or fulfill specific niche roles. Medium Armor provides a decent 22.5% health boost with guaranteed crafting success (1/1 chance), requiring 13, 17, and 21 ores for helmet, chestplate, and leggings respectively. This makes Medium Armor the reliable mid-tier option for players who haven’t yet obtained Samurai variants through the 1/2 roll. However, once you obtain Samurai pieces, Medium Armor becomes obsolete since Samurai provides strictly better stats (29.75% vs 22.5%) at the same movement speed and similar crafting requirements.

Light Armor sits at the bottom of B Tier with only 13.125% total health boost, making it the weakest defensive option in the game. The extremely low ore requirements (just 3, 8, and 10 ores) and guaranteed 1/1 crafting chance make Light Armor easily accessible for new players who lack resources. Light Armor's main advantage is maximum movement speed – you retain full mobility without any penalties, which helps during early-game exploration and farming when you're still learning enemy patterns.