The Forge – Best Weapon Recipes

The best weapon recipes in The Forge help you craft the strongest arms. A strong weapon is essential for completing quests, farming money and XP, and progressing swiftly. For this, you need arms that can quickly kill enemies across all tiers. This The Forge weapon recipes guide provides the best ore combination to craft the strongest arms for smooth gameplay.

What Are the Best Weapon Recipes in The Forge?

The best weapon recipe is the combination of ores that grants the highest possible multiplier and has the best traits. This way, you can get the weapon that can deal the most serious damage, quickly killing any enemy daring to stand in your path. Additionally, the weapon’s class also makes a slight difference in the weapon’s stats. Some classes have high attacking speed, dealing greater damage per second. At the same time, others can deal massive damage with one hit.

However, using the best ores will help you craft the strongest weapons in every class. In the following sections, we will list the best ores, weapon recipes for every class, and discuss some of the outstanding ones.

Best Ores to Craft Weapons

Here are some of the best ores to craft weapons in The Forge:

Ores Traits Multiplier Source Location

Darkryte 15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge the attack 6.3 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Demonite – 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds 5.5 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Magmaite 50% AoE explosion 5 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Rivalite 20% critical chance on weapons 3.33 Basalt Vein

Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Eye Ore – HP reduced by 10%

– Damage increases by 15% 4 Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Basalt Core, Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Fireite Adds 20% burn chance 4.5 Volcanic Rock Forgotten Kingdom

Ruby N/A 2.95 Basalt Vein Forgotten Kingdom

You can find all the above-listed ores in the Forgotten Kingdom, which unlocks after you reach level 10. Additionally, mining Volcanic Rock requires 100 base damage, which requires the Arcane Pickaxe. However, you can mine other rocks with a Mythril Pickaxe.

Best The Forge Weapon Recipes for Every Class

Below are the best The Forge weapon recipes for every class:

1. Dagger

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 3 Rivalite ores 3.33 16.65 to 33.30 – 20% critical chance 1 Fireite ore

2 Magmaite ores 4.83 24.17 to 48.33 – 30% probability of applying a 20% burn damage for 2 seconds

– 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage

2. Straight Sword

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 3 Rivalite ores

3 Ruby ores

(Best for early and mid game) 3.14 23.55 to 61.23 – 20% critical chance 2 Fireite ores

4 Magmaite ores 4.83 36.25 to 94.25 – 30% probability of applying a 20% burn damage for 2 seconds

– 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage 4 Demonite ores

2 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 5.33 40 to 104 – 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage 3 Darkryte ores

2 Eye ores

2 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 5.27 39.54 to 102.79 – weapon damage increases by 14.04%

– health decreases by 9.36%

– 32.75% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 3 Eye Ore

3 Fireite ores

1 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 4.36 32.68 to 84.69 – Increases weapon damage by 15%

– Reduces health by 10%

– 30% probability to deal 20% burn damage

– 10.25% chance to deal 14.64% AoE explosion damage 3 Rivalite ores

3 Ruby ores

(Best for mid game) 3.14 23.55 to 61.23 – 20% critical chance

3. Gauntlet

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 3 Magmaite ores

3 Fireite ores

2 Rivalite ores

1 Eye ore

(Best for late mid game) 4.35 33.07 to 83.54 – 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage

– 30% probability to inflict 20% burn damage

– 13% critical chance

– weapon damage increases by 2.25%

– health reduces by 1.50% 3 Fireite ores

6 Magmaite ores

(Best for late mid game) 4.83 36.73 to 92.80 – 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage

– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 4 Eye Ores

3 Rivalite ores

2 Ruby

(Best for early mid game) 3.54 26.93 to 68.03 – weapon damage increases by 15%

– health reduces by 10%

– 20% critical chance 4 Darkryte ores

3 Magmaite ores

2 Eye Ore

(Best for end game) 5.36 40.70 to 102.83 – 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage

– weapon damage increases by 9.75%

– health reduces by 6.05% 3 Darkryte ores

3 Magmaite ores

2 Fireite ores

1 Eye Ore

(Best for end game) 5.21 39.60 to 100.05 – 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage

– 19.50% chance to deal 13% burn damage

– weapon damage increases by 2.25%

– health reduces by 1.50%



4. Katana

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 9 Darkryte ores

4 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 5.9 50.15 to 105.37 – 35% chance to deal 505 AoE explosion damage 6 Darkryte ores

4 Demonite ores

3 Eye Ore

(Best for end game) 5.52 46.95 to 98.64 – weapon damage increases by 10.33%

– health reduces by 6.88% 5 Magmaite ores

3 Eye Ore

3 Fireite

2 Darkryte

(Best for end game) 4.85 41.26 to 86.69 – 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage.

– 20.65% probability to deal 13.77% burn damage.

– weapon damage increases by 10.33%

– health reduces by 6/88% 4 Fireite ores

8 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 4.83 41.08 to 86.32

– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage.

– 30% probability to deal 20% burn damage 8 Darkryte ores

4 Magmite ores

(Best for end game) 5.87 49.87 to 104.78 – 35% chance to deal 50% explosion damage 4 Eye Ore

4 Magmaite ores

4 Fireite ores

(Best for late mid game) 4.50 38.25 to 80.37 – 35% chance to deal 50% explosion damage

– weapon damage increases by 15%

– health reduces by 10%

– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage 6 Eye Ore

6 Rivalite ores

(Best for mid game) 3.6 31.15 to 65.49 – weapon damage increases by 15%

– health reduces by 10%

– 20% critical chance

5. Great Sword

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 5 Fireite ores

11 Magmaite ores

(Best for late mid game) 4.84 58.13 to 116.25 – 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage

– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 16 Rivalite ores

(Best for mid game) 3.33 39.96 to 79.92 – 20% critical chance

6. Great Axe

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 7 Fireite ores

15 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 4.84 68.98 to 152.49 – 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage

– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 22 Rivalite ores 3.33 47.45 to 104.89 – 20% critical chance

7. Colossal Sword

Recipes Expected Multiplier Expected Damage Passive 35 Darkryte ores

15 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 5.91 106.38 to 283.68 – 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 35 Demonite ores

15 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 5.35 96.30 to 256.88 – 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 19 Fireite ores

31 Magmaite ores

(Best for end game) 4.83 86.58 to 230.88 – 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage

– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage 16 Eye Ore

14 Rivalite ores

10 Ruby

(Best for mid game) 3.50 63.05 to 168.14 – increases weapon damage by 50%

– reduces health by 10%

– 20% critical chance 10 Eye Ore

18 Rivalite ores

12 Ruby ores

(Best for mid game) 3.38 60.90 to 162.41 – increases weapon damage by 1.63%

– 20% crifical chance

Best Weapons to Craft From the Above Recipes

Here are some of the best weapons to craft in The Forge from the above recipes:

Uchi Katana: Uchi Katana is the best weapon from the Katana class. It has 8.5 base damage, 0.6 seconds attack speed, and a range of 9 studs. You have a 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Katana.

Uchi Katana is the best weapon from the Katana class. It has 8.5 base damage, 0.6 seconds attack speed, and a range of 9 studs. You have a 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Katana. Chaos: Chaos has the highest base damage of 9.75 among all Straight Swords. It has an attack speed of 0.59 seconds and a range of 8 studs. You have a 1 out of 64 chance to craft it while forging a Straight Sword.

Chaos has the highest base damage of 9.75 among all Straight Swords. It has an attack speed of 0.59 seconds and a range of 8 studs. You have a 1 out of 64 chance to craft it while forging a Straight Sword. Iron Hand: Iron Hand has the highest attacking speed among all Gauntlets. It can deal 7.6 base damage and has a range of 6 studs. You have 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Gauntlet.

Iron Hand has the highest attacking speed among all Gauntlets. It can deal 7.6 base damage and has a range of 6 studs. You have 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Gauntlet. Great Sword: Great Sword has one of the highest attacking speeds of 1.2 seconds among all Colossal Swords. It has 20 base damage and a range of 10 studs.

The four weapons listed above are relatively easy to forge and provide the best stats. However, you can use any weapon of your choice with the best The Forge weapon recipes given above.