The Forge – Best Weapon Recipes

by Acharya Nidesh
The best weapon recipes in The Forge help you craft the strongest arms. A strong weapon is essential for completing quests, farming money and XP, and progressing swiftly. For this, you need arms that can quickly kill enemies across all tiers. This The Forge weapon recipes guide provides the best ore combination to craft the strongest arms for smooth gameplay.

The Forge Weapon Recipes

What Are the Best Weapon Recipes in The Forge?

The best weapon recipe is the combination of ores that grants the highest possible multiplier and has the best traits. This way, you can get the weapon that can deal the most serious damage, quickly killing any enemy daring to stand in your path. Additionally, the weapon’s class also makes a slight difference in the weapon’s stats. Some classes have high attacking speed, dealing greater damage per second. At the same time, others can deal massive damage with one hit.

However, using the best ores will help you craft the strongest weapons in every class. In the following sections, we will list the best ores, weapon recipes for every class, and discuss some of the outstanding ones.

Best Ores to Craft Weapons

Here are some of the best ores to craft weapons in The Forge:

OresTraitsMultiplierSourceLocation
Darkryte Ore The Forge weapon recipes
Darkryte		15% chance to turn into a shadow and dodge the attack6.3Volcanic RockForgotten Kingdom
Demonite Ore The Forge weapon recipes
Demonite		– 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds5.5Volcanic RockForgotten Kingdom
Magmite Ore The Forge weapon recipes
Magmaite		50% AoE explosion5Volcanic RockForgotten Kingdom
Rivalite Ore The Forge weapon recipes
Rivalite		20% critical chance on weapons3.33Basalt Vein
Volcanic Rock		Forgotten Kingdom
Eye Ore
Eye Ore		– HP reduced by 10%
– Damage increases by 15%		4Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Basalt Core, Volcanic RockForgotten Kingdom
Fireite Ore
Fireite		Adds 20% burn chance4.5Volcanic RockForgotten Kingdom
Ruby Ore
Ruby		N/A2.95Basalt VeinForgotten Kingdom

You can find all the above-listed ores in the Forgotten Kingdom, which unlocks after you reach level 10. Additionally, mining Volcanic Rock requires 100 base damage, which requires the Arcane Pickaxe. However, you can mine other rocks with a Mythril Pickaxe.

Best The Forge Weapon Recipes for Every Class

Below are the best The Forge weapon recipes for every class:

1. Dagger

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
3 Rivalite ores3.3316.65 to 33.30– 20% critical chance
1 Fireite ore
2 Magmaite ores		4.8324.17 to 48.33– 30% probability of applying a 20% burn damage for 2 seconds
– 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage

2. Straight Sword

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
3 Rivalite ores
3 Ruby ores
(Best for early and mid game)		3.1423.55 to 61.23– 20% critical chance
2 Fireite ores
4 Magmaite ores		4.8336.25 to 94.25– 30% probability of applying a 20% burn damage for 2 seconds
– 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage
4 Demonite ores
2 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		5.3340 to 104– 35% chance of dealing 50% AoE explosion damage
3 Darkryte ores
2 Eye ores
2 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		5.2739.54 to 102.79– weapon damage increases by 14.04%
– health decreases by 9.36%
– 32.75% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
3 Eye Ore
3 Fireite ores
1 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		4.3632.68 to 84.69– Increases weapon damage by 15%
– Reduces health by 10%
– 30% probability to deal 20% burn damage
– 10.25% chance to deal 14.64% AoE explosion damage
3 Rivalite ores
3 Ruby ores
(Best for mid game)		3.1423.55 to 61.23– 20% critical chance

3. Gauntlet

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
3 Magmaite ores
3 Fireite ores
2 Rivalite ores
1 Eye ore
(Best for late mid game)		4.3533.07 to 83.54– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
– 30% probability to inflict 20% burn damage
– 13% critical chance
– weapon damage increases by 2.25%
– health reduces by 1.50%
3 Fireite ores
6 Magmaite ores
(Best for late mid game)		4.8336.73 to 92.80– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage
– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
4 Eye Ores
3 Rivalite ores
2 Ruby
(Best for early mid game)		3.5426.93 to 68.03– weapon damage increases by 15%
– health reduces by 10%
– 20% critical chance
4 Darkryte ores
3 Magmaite ores
2 Eye Ore
(Best for end game)		5.3640.70 to 102.83– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
– weapon damage increases by 9.75%
– health reduces by 6.05%
3 Darkryte ores
3 Magmaite ores
2 Fireite ores
1 Eye Ore
(Best for end game)		5.2139.60 to 100.05– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
– 19.50% chance to deal 13% burn damage
– weapon damage increases by 2.25%
– health reduces by 1.50%

4. Katana

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
9 Darkryte ores
4 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		5.950.15 to 105.37– 35% chance to deal 505 AoE explosion damage
6 Darkryte ores
4 Demonite ores
3 Eye Ore
(Best for end game)		5.5246.95 to 98.64– weapon damage increases by 10.33%
– health reduces by 6.88%
5 Magmaite ores
3 Eye Ore
3 Fireite
2 Darkryte
(Best for end game)		4.8541.26 to 86.69– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage.
– 20.65% probability to deal 13.77% burn damage.
– weapon damage increases by 10.33%
– health reduces by 6/88%
4 Fireite ores
8 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		4.8341.08 to 86.32
– 35% probability to deal 50% AoE explosion damage.
– 30% probability to deal 20% burn damage
8 Darkryte ores
4 Magmite ores
(Best for end game)		5.8749.87 to 104.78– 35% chance to deal 50% explosion damage
4 Eye Ore
4 Magmaite ores
4 Fireite ores
(Best for late mid game)		4.5038.25 to 80.37– 35% chance to deal 50% explosion damage
– weapon damage increases by 15%
– health reduces by 10%
– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage
6 Eye Ore
6 Rivalite ores
(Best for mid game)		3.631.15 to 65.49– weapon damage increases by 15%
– health reduces by 10%
– 20% critical chance

5. Great Sword

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
5 Fireite ores
11 Magmaite ores
(Best for late mid game)		4.8458.13 to 116.25– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage
– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
16 Rivalite ores
(Best for mid game)		3.3339.96 to 79.92– 20% critical chance

6. Great Axe

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
7 Fireite ores
15 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		4.8468.98 to 152.49– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage
– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
22 Rivalite ores3.3347.45 to 104.89– 20% critical chance

7. Colossal Sword

RecipesExpected MultiplierExpected DamagePassive
35 Darkryte ores
15 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		5.91106.38 to 283.68– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
35 Demonite ores
15 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		5.3596.30 to 256.88– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
19 Fireite ores
31 Magmaite ores
(Best for end game)		4.8386.58 to 230.88– 30% chance to deal 20% burn damage
– 35% chance to deal 50% AoE explosion damage
16 Eye Ore
14 Rivalite ores
10 Ruby
(Best for mid game)		3.5063.05 to 168.14– increases weapon damage by 50%
– reduces health by 10%
– 20% critical chance
10 Eye Ore
18 Rivalite ores
12 Ruby ores
(Best for mid game)		3.3860.90 to 162.41– increases weapon damage by 1.63%
– 20% crifical chance

Best Weapons to Craft From the Above Recipes

Here are some of the best weapons to craft in The Forge from the above recipes:

  • Uchi Katana: Uchi Katana is the best weapon from the Katana class. It has 8.5 base damage, 0.6 seconds attack speed, and a range of 9 studs. You have a 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Katana.
  • Chaos: Chaos has the highest base damage of 9.75 among all Straight Swords. It has an attack speed of 0.59 seconds and a range of 8 studs. You have a 1 out of 64 chance to craft it while forging a Straight Sword.
  • Iron Hand: Iron Hand has the highest attacking speed among all Gauntlets. It can deal 7.6 base damage and has a range of 6 studs. You have 1 out of 1 chance to craft it while forging a Gauntlet.
  • Great Sword: Great Sword has one of the highest attacking speeds of 1.2 seconds among all Colossal Swords. It has 20 base damage and a range of 10 studs.

The four weapons listed above are relatively easy to forge and provide the best stats. However, you can use any weapon of your choice with the best The Forge weapon recipes given above.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

