All Blueprints in The Forge and How to Get Them

In the latest Winter Expansion update, you would have noticed something called Blueprints. These special items let you craft powerful weapons in the game. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about all blueprints in The Forge.

What Are Blueprints in The Forge

Blueprints are basically recipes for special gear. When you get a blueprint, it will permanently add that item’s recipe to your forging menu. After that, you can craft the weapon whenever you want using the right materials and ores. The gear you get from Blueprints is usually stronger and rarer than regular weapons you’d normally forge.

All Blueprints in The Forge

Right now, The Forge only has two Blueprints available. Both of them are Straight Sword weapons that you can buy from Santa’s Christmas Shop. Here’s what you can get:

Blueprint Name Image Damage Attack Speed Range Craft Chance Cost Hell Slayer 10 0.59 8 studs 1/10 200 XMas Tickets Candy Cane 7.5 0.44 8 studs 1/8 1,200 XMas Tickets

Some players have reported seeing hints about other Blueprints like Wolf Armour dropping from bosses, but nothing’s been confirmed yet. We’ll update this guide when more Blueprints come out.

How to Get Blueprints in The Forge

You actually need to put in some work to get the first two blueprints available in the game. Here is the step-by-step process:

Reach level 70 in The Forge. You need this level to access Frostpire Expanse POI, where the Santa NPC hangs out. Use the Portal Tool to travel to Frostpire Expanse. When you reach, go to the big boat, and you will see Santa sitting on his chair in the middle. Talk to Santa to open his Christmas Shop. This is where you can buy both Blueprints using XMas Tickets.

You can farm XMas Tickets by completing the Holiday Tasks. Santa gives you three tasks each day, and finishing all three rewards you with a good chunk of tickets.

How to Use Blueprints in The Forge

Once you buy a Blueprint from Santa’s shop, it automatically unlocks in your forging system. You don’t need to do anything special to activate it.

Just head to your forge like you normally would. When you open the forging menu, you will see the new weapon recipes appear alongside your other options. The crafting works the same as any other weapon. You’ll need the right combination of ores to increase your chances of getting the specific weapon you want.

The Hell Slayer has a 1/10 chance to craft, while the Candy Cane has a slightly better 1/8 chance. Remember that crafting results are still randomized, so you might need to forge multiple times before you get the exact weapon you’re after. Once you own a Blueprint, you can craft that weapon as many times as you want. So if you accidentally sell or lose your Hell Slayer, just forge another one when you have the materials. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki!