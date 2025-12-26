Home » Gaming » The Forge Christmas Store and Xmas Tickets Guide

The massive, first part of Winter Expansion just dropped, and it’s actually offering players lost of Christmas goodies. The new currency called XMas Tickets is what you need to grab all the cool stuff from the Christmas Store in The Forge. This guide will walk you through everything about getting these tickets and spending them wisely.

The Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets

How to Access the Christmas Event in The Forge

Before you can start collecting XMas Tickets, you need to reach the Christmas Event location first. Here are the steps:

1. Unlock Frostpire Island

You’ll need to hit level 70 before you can access Frostpire Island. If you’re not there yet, focus on completing quests from NPCs at different POIs, like Forgotten Kingdom and Stonewake’s Cross. Once you’re level 70 or above, use the Portal that the Wizard NPC gave you during the Tutorial. Open your Portal, select Frostpire Island, and click the Teleport button.

Frostpier Island The Forge

2. Find Santa NPC

When you spawn at Frostpire Island, just walk toward the dock. You’ll see a ship parked there with a Christmas Tree and Santa sitting in the middle. Walk up to Santa and interact with him. This is where all the Christmas magic happens.

The Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets

All Christmas Store Items in The Forge

The Christmas Store has 11 different items, from pickaxes, totems to potions. To access the shop, talk to Santa again and this time select the second option that says “Shop.” You’ll see everything available for purchase. Here’s the complete list of Christmas Store items:

ItemImagePriceWhat It DoesStock Limit
Christmas PotionThe Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets50 Xmas TicketsMakes you mine 25% faster, gives 20% extra mining damage, and boosts luck by 25% for 900 seconds10
XP Totem50 Xmas TicketsGives you 25% more XP from everything3
Vitality TotemThe Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets50 Xmas TicketsHeals 1% of your health every second3
Warrior TotemThe Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets50 Xmas TicketsBoosts physical damage by 15% and movement speed by 20%3
Miner Totem100 Xmas TicketsIncreases mining speed by 20% and mining damage by 15%3
Luck TotemThe Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets150 Xmas TicketsGives you 25% more luck for better drops3
Hell Slayer200 Xmas TicketsBlueprint for a powerful blade that needs rare materials to craftLimited
Candy Cane1,200 Xmas TicketsBlueprint for a weapon that looks festive but hits hardLimited
Candy Cane PickaxeThe Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets800 Xmas TicketsHas 280 Mine Power and gives +65% Luck BoostLimited
Race Reroll650 Xmas TicketsLets you reroll your race for better stats5
Christmas Pickaxe3,600 Xmas TicketsBest pickaxe with 550 Mine Power and +72% Luck BoostLimited

How to Get Xmas Tickets in The Forge

Before you can shop, you need to collect Xmas Tickets first, since this is the new currency used to purchase the items in the Christmas Store.

The Forge Christmas Store Xmas Tickets

When you talk to Santa, you select the first option that says, “Can I see the quests?” You’ll get three different Holiday Tasks. Here’s what each quest asks you to do and how many tickets you’ll earn:

Quest NameHow to CompleteRewards
Santa’s Workshop WarmupCraft 3 Armors and 3 Weapons120 Xmas Tickets
Cold as SnowMine 50 Icy Pebbles140 Xmas Tickets
Santa’s Pest ControlKill 25 Crystal Spiders and 5 Diamond Spiders160 Xmas Tickets

The smart way to do these quests is to start all three at once and then complete them together. While you’re mining Icy Pebbles in the Cave, you’ll also run into Crystal Spiders and Diamond Spiders. Kill those enemies as you mine, then head back to forge your armor and weapons. This way, you’re not wasting time going back and forth.

If you complete all three quests every day, you’ll earn 420 XMas Tickets total. That’s a lot of tickets if you stay consistent. Make sure you log in daily and finish all the tasks so you don’t miss out on rewards. Happy questing and Christmas shopping!

