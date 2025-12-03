The Forge Crafting Guide: Ores, Weapons, Armors, Equipment Chances

Crafting is fun and an essential gameplay mechanic of The Forge. That’s how you obtain weapons, armor, leggings, and more. They are your protection against zombies while you mine Ores across islands. The secret to obtaining the strongest equipment is using the rarest Ores. This article provides a comprehensive guide to The Forge crafting, explaining the process, Ores, equipment chances, and more.

The Forge Crafting Process, Explained

There are three mini-games involved in The Forge crafting process: Smelting the Ores, Pouring the Molten Metal, and Shaping the Equipment. After farming Ores in caves, you can go to the Forging station and start the crafting process. Both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom islands have the Forging station. You can locate it via the compass on the top of your screen. Walk near the Forging station and tap the E button to start the mini-games. Here are their details:

1. Smelting the Ores

This is the first mini-game of The Forge crafting process, where you choose the weapon you want to craft. There are seven types of weapons: Daggers, Straight Swords, Great Swords, Gauntlets, Katanas, Great Axes, and Colossal Swords. Daggers need fewer Ores, increasing progressively, with Colossal Swords requiring the highest amount.

Now, there are a couple of things that you should be aware of:

Ores also have multipliers, which increase the weapons’ stats and their price.

Ores come in various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Relic, Legendary, Divine, and Mythical.

All higher-rarity Ores have higher multipliers than the lower ones. While smelting, the obtained multiplier will be the average of all used Ores.

Some higher-rarity Ores have traits that will be added to the weapon after forging.

Forging armor works exactly like weapons. There are three types of armor available to craft: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Light ones require fewer Ores compared to the Heavy ones. You can also use Ores with traits to add them to the armor.

To start the first step, simply follow these instructions:

Choose your preferred Ores and tap the Forge button.

button. You will see a pump on the left side of the screen and a black bar on the right side.

Click on the pump and drag your mouse up and down to fill the bar.

Wait for the bar to completely fill. You will automatically be sent to the next step.

2. Pouring the Molten Metal

After choosing the type of weapon and smelting, another mini-game will appear in The Forge crafting process. In this mini-game, you must pour the molten Ores to give the equipment a shape. You will see a black bar with a yellow box inside it and a needle on the right side of the screen. Your goal is to keep the needle inside the yellow box while it moves at random. The molten metal pours when the needle is inside the yellow bar.

The mini-game ends when the progress bar at the bottom of the screen fills up with white. After that, you must hammer the mold a few times to prepare it to shape.

3. Shaping the Equipment

The last mini-game involves shaping the equipment. In this mini-game, you will see two circles, outer and inner, appearing at random on your screen. The outer circle gradually becomes smaller, and you must click on the inner circle when the two are closest to each other. Various results appear on the screen based on the timing of your click, such as “Good”, “Bad”, “Ok”, and “Perfect”. Try to aim for the “Perfect” result in every click to get the best equipment with a high selling price.

Now that you know about the forging process, our next section will discuss everything about Ores, equipment chances, and weapons and armors you can currently forge.

Details About Ores, Multipliers, and Their Traits

The Ores’ traits and multipliers have a significant impact on the quality and selling price of the forged equipment. Here are their details, under their respective categories:

1. Common Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Stone 0.2 N/A 1/1 Pebble

Sand Stone 0.25 N/A 1/2 Pebble, Rock

Copper 0.3 N/A 1/3 Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Iron 0.35 N/A 1/5 Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Cardboardite 0.7 N/A 1/31 Rock, Boulder

2. Uncommon Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Tin 0.425 N/A 1/7 Rock, Boulder

Silver 0.5 N/A 1/12 Rock, Boulder

Gold 0.65 N/A 1/16 Boulder

Bananite 0.85 N/A 1/30 Rock, Boulder

Cobalt 1 N/A 1/37 Basalt Rock, Basalt Core

Titanium 1.15 N/A 1/37 Basalt Rock, Basalt Core

Lapis Lazuli 1.3 N/A 1/73 Basalt Rock, Basalt Core

3. Rare Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Volcanic Rock 1.55 N/A 1/55 Volcanic Rock

Quartz 1.5 N/A 1/90 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein

Amethyst 1.65 N/A 1/115 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein

Topaz 1.75 N/A 1/143 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock

Diamond 2 N/A 1/192 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein

Sapphire 2.25 N/A 1/247 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein

Mushroomite 0.8 N/A 1/22 Rock, Boulder

Platinum 0.8 N/A 1/28 Boulder

4. Epic Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Aite 1 N/A 1/44 Boulder

Poopite 1.2 15% Poison damage for 5 seconds when the user’s HP drops below 35% 1/131 Pebble, Rock, Boulder

Cuprite 1.43 N/A 1/303 Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock

Obsidian 2.35 30% extra defense for armor 1/333 Volcanic Rock

Emerald 2.55 N/A 1/363 Basalt Core, Basalt Vein

Ruby 2.95 N/A 1/487 Basalt Vein

Rivalite 3.33 20% critical chance on weapons 1/579 Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock Magneta Crystal Ore 3.1 N/A 1/255 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals Crimson Crystal Ore 3.3 N/A 1/255 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals Green Crystal Ore 3.2 N/A 1/255 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals Orange Crystal Ore 3 N/A 1/255 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals Blue Crystal Ore 3.4 N/A 1/255 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals Arcane Crystal Ore 7.5 N/A 1/100000 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals

5. Relic Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Fichillium 0 N/A 1 Lucky Block

6. Legendary Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Uranium 3 AoE damage increases by 5% of the player’s max HP (on armor) 1/777 Basalt Vein

Mythril 3.5 15% extra defense (on armor) 1/813 Basalt Vein

Eye Ore 4 – HP reduced by 10%

– Damage increases by 15% 1/1333 Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Basalt Core, Volcanic Rock

Fireite 4.5 Adds 20% burn chance (on weapons) 1/2187 Volcanic Rock

Magmaite 5 50% AoE explosion (on weapons) 1/3003 Volcanic Rock

Lightite 4.6 15% extra movement speed (on armor) 1/3333 Basalt Vein Rainbow Crystal Ore 5.25 N/A 1/5000 Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals

7. Mythical Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Demonite 5.5 – 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds

– Demon’s Backfire passive (on armor) 1/3666 Volcanic Rock

Darkryte 6.3 15% chance to turn into shadow and dodge the attack (on armor) 1/5555 Volcanic Rock

8. Divine Rarity

Ores Multiplier (×) Traits Chance Source

Galaxite 11.5 N/A 1/1m TBA

Note that the resulting multipliers while smelting are calculated based on the average of the used Ores. So, you must try to use more Ores with high multipliers to obtain better equipment.

Weapon and Armor Minimum Ores Requirement

As discussed already, the weapon type you obtain is based on the number of Ores used in The Forge crafting process. Here is the list of all weapon types and the minimum amount of Ores you must use to obtain them:

1. Ore Requirement for Weapons

Weapon Type Minimum Amount of Ores Daggers 3 Straight Sword 6 Gauntlet 9 Katana 12 Great Sword 16 Great Axe 22 Colossal Sword 50

2. Ore Requirement for Armor

Armor Type Minimum Amount of Ores Light Helmet 3 Light Leggings 7 Light Chest 10 Medium Helmet 13 Medium Leggings 17 Medium Chest 21 Heavy Helmet 26 Heavy Leggings 30 Heavy Chest 40

All Weapons and Armors in the Forge

In this section, you can find all weapons and armors that you can currently forge and their chances:

1. Weapons

Weapon Weapon Type Chance Dagger Dagger 1/1 Hook Dagger 1/16 Falchion Knife Dagger 1/2 Gladius Dagger Dagger 1/4 Relevator Gauntlet 1/16 Ironhand Gauntlet 1/1 Boxing Gloves Gauntlet 1/4 Chaos Straight Sword 1/64 Rapier Straight Sword 1/8 Falchion Sword Straight Sword 1/1 Gladius Sword Straight Sword 1/2 Cutlass Straight Sword 1/4 Tachi Katana 1/2 Uchigatana Katana 1/1 Scythe Great Axe 1/2 Double Battle Axe Great Axe 1/1 Long Sword Great Sword 1/2 Crusader Sword Great Sword 1/1 Dragon Slayer Colossal Sword 1/3 Great Sword Colossal Sword 1/1 Comically Large Spoon Colossal Sword 1/16 Hammer Colossal Sword 1/2 Skull Crasher Colossal Sword 1/2

2. Armors

Armor Armor Type Chances Light Helmet Light 1/1 Light Chestplate Light 1/3 Light Leggings Light 1/2 Medium Helmet Medium 1/1 Medium Chestplate Medium 1/3 Medium leggings Medium 1/2 Samurai Helmet Medium TBA Samurai Chestplate Medium TBA Samurai Leggings Medium TBA Knight Helmet Heavy 1/1 Knight Chestplate Heavy 1/3 Knight Leggings Heavy 1/2 Dark Knight Helmet Heavy TBA Dark Knight Chestplate Heavy TBA Dark Knight Leggings Heavy TBA

Note that Demon Knight and Samurai are the only variants for Armor as of this writing. You can forge them only on the Forgotten Kingdom island.

Best Ores for Crafting Weapons and Armors

Using Ores with the highest multiplier and the best traits is best for forging weapons and armor. Here are some of the best Ores you can use to forge armor and weapons:

1. Best Ores for Weapons

Use the following Ores to forge the best weapons:

Rivalite: This Ore grants 20% critical chance for weapons. It increases stats and selling price by 3.33 times.

This Ore grants 20% critical chance for weapons. It increases stats and selling price by 3.33 times. Eye Ore: It increases your damage by 15%, by sacrificing 10% of your HP. Eye Ore multiplies the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4 times.

It increases your damage by 15%, by sacrificing 10% of your HP. Eye Ore multiplies the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4 times. Fireite: It grants 20% burn chance to weapons, allowing them to deal burn damage over time. Fireite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4.5 times.

It grants 20% burn chance to weapons, allowing them to deal burn damage over time. Fireite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4.5 times. Magmaite: It increases a weapon’s AoE explosion by 50%, extending the range of AoE damage. Magmaite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 5 times.

2. Best Ores for Armor

Use the following Ores to craft the best armor:

Obsidian: Obsidian Ore grants 30% defense on armor. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 2.35 times.

Obsidian Ore grants 30% defense on armor. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 2.35 times. Uranium: Uranium Ore increases the AoE damage by 5% of the user’s max health. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 3 times.

Uranium Ore increases the AoE damage by 5% of the user’s max health. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 3 times. Mythril: Mythril increases your armor’s defense by 15%. It multiplies the stats and selling price by 3.5 times.

Mythril increases your armor’s defense by 15%. It multiplies the stats and selling price by 3.5 times. Demonite: Demonite Ore grants a 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds and also grants Demon’s Backfire passive to the armor. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 5.5 times.

Demonite Ore grants a 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds and also grants Demon’s Backfire passive to the armor. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 5.5 times. Darkryte: It grants a 15% chance to turn the user into shadow and dodge the incoming attack. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 6.3 times.

It’s recommended to use the Ores listed above for the best armor and weapons. While you can mix them with any Ore available, using more of them ensures you get their traits.