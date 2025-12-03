Home » Gaming » The Forge Crafting Guide: Ores, Weapons, Armors, Equipment Chances

The Forge Crafting Guide: Ores, Weapons, Armors, Equipment Chances

Crafting is fun and an essential gameplay mechanic of The Forge. That’s how you obtain weapons, armor, leggings, and more. They are your protection against zombies while you mine Ores across islands. The secret to obtaining the strongest equipment is using the rarest Ores. This article provides a comprehensive guide to The Forge crafting, explaining the process, Ores, equipment chances, and more.

The Forge Crafting Guide

The Forge Crafting Process, Explained

There are three mini-games involved in The Forge crafting process: Smelting the Ores, Pouring the Molten Metal, and Shaping the Equipment. After farming Ores in caves, you can go to the Forging station and start the crafting process. Both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom islands have the Forging station. You can locate it via the compass on the top of your screen. Walk near the Forging station and tap the E button to start the mini-games. Here are their details:

1. Smelting the Ores

The Forge Crafting guide

This is the first mini-game of The Forge crafting process, where you choose the weapon you want to craft. There are seven types of weapons: Daggers, Straight Swords, Great Swords, Gauntlets, Katanas, Great Axes, and Colossal Swords. Daggers need fewer Ores, increasing progressively, with Colossal Swords requiring the highest amount.

Now, there are a couple of things that you should be aware of:

  • Ores also have multipliers, which increase the weapons’ stats and their price.
  • Ores come in various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Relic, Legendary, Divine, and Mythical.
  • All higher-rarity Ores have higher multipliers than the lower ones. While smelting, the obtained multiplier will be the average of all used Ores.
  • Some higher-rarity Ores have traits that will be added to the weapon after forging.

Forging armor works exactly like weapons. There are three types of armor available to craft: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Light ones require fewer Ores compared to the Heavy ones. You can also use Ores with traits to add them to the armor.

To start the first step, simply follow these instructions:

  • Choose your preferred Ores and tap the Forge button.
  • You will see a pump on the left side of the screen and a black bar on the right side.
  • Click on the pump and drag your mouse up and down to fill the bar.
  • Wait for the bar to completely fill. You will automatically be sent to the next step.

2. Pouring the Molten Metal

Pouring the molten metal

After choosing the type of weapon and smelting, another mini-game will appear in The Forge crafting process. In this mini-game, you must pour the molten Ores to give the equipment a shape. You will see a black bar with a yellow box inside it and a needle on the right side of the screen. Your goal is to keep the needle inside the yellow box while it moves at random. The molten metal pours when the needle is inside the yellow bar.

The mini-game ends when the progress bar at the bottom of the screen fills up with white. After that, you must hammer the mold a few times to prepare it to shape.

3. Shaping the Equipment

The Forge molding

The last mini-game involves shaping the equipment. In this mini-game, you will see two circles, outer and inner, appearing at random on your screen. The outer circle gradually becomes smaller, and you must click on the inner circle when the two are closest to each other. Various results appear on the screen based on the timing of your click, such as “Good”, “Bad”, “Ok”, and “Perfect”. Try to aim for the “Perfect” result in every click to get the best equipment with a high selling price.

Now that you know about the forging process, our next section will discuss everything about Ores, equipment chances, and weapons and armors you can currently forge.

Details About Ores, Multipliers, and Their Traits

The Ores’ traits and multipliers have a significant impact on the quality and selling price of the forged equipment. Here are their details, under their respective categories:

1. Common Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Stone
Stone		0.2N/A1/1Pebble
Sandstone The Forge Crafting Guide
Sand Stone		0.25N/A1/2Pebble, Rock
Copper Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Copper		0.3N/A1/3Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Iron Ore
Iron		0.35N/A1/5Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Cardboadite ore
Cardboardite		0.7N/A1/31Rock, Boulder

2. Uncommon Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Tin Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Tin		0.425N/A1/7Rock, Boulder
Silver ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Silver		0.5N/A1/12Rock, Boulder
Gold Ore
Gold		0.65N/A1/16Boulder
Bananite
Bananite		0.85N/A1/30Rock, Boulder
Cobalt
Cobalt		1N/A1/37Basalt Rock, Basalt Core
Titanium Ore
Titanium		1.15N/A1/37Basalt Rock, Basalt Core
Lapis Lazuli
Lapis Lazuli		1.3N/A1/73Basalt Rock, Basalt Core

3. Rare Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Volcanic Rock
Volcanic Rock		1.55N/A1/55Volcanic Rock
Quartz The Forge Crafting Guide
Quartz		1.5N/A1/90Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Amethyst The Forge Crafting Guide
Amethyst		1.65N/A1/115Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Topaz
Topaz		1.75N/A1/143Basalt Core, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
Diamond Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Diamond		2N/A1/192Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Sapphire
Sapphire		2.25N/A1/247Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Mushroomite The Forge Crafting Guide
Mushroomite		0.8N/A1/22Rock, Boulder
Platinum Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Platinum		0.8N/A1/28Boulder

4. Epic Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Aite ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Aite		1N/A1/44Boulder
Poopite
Poopite		1.215% Poison damage for 5 seconds when the user’s HP drops below 35%1/131Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Cuprite
Cuprite		1.43N/A1/303Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
Obsidian
Obsidian		2.3530% extra defense for armor1/333Volcanic Rock
Emerald
Emerald		2.55N/A1/363Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Ruby Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Ruby		2.95N/A1/487Basalt Vein
Rivalite Ore The Forge Crafting guide
Rivalite		3.3320% critical chance on weapons1/579Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
Magneta Crystal Ore3.1N/A1/255Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
Crimson Crystal Ore3.3N/A1/255Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
Green Crystal Ore3.2N/A1/255Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
Orange Crystal Ore3N/A1/255Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
Blue Crystal Ore3.4N/A1/255Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
Arcane Crystal Ore7.5N/A1/100000Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals

5. Relic Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Fichilium
Fichillium		0N/A1Lucky Block

6. Legendary Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
uranium ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Uranium		3AoE damage increases by 5% of the player’s max HP (on armor)1/777Basalt Vein
Mythril Ore The Forge Crafting Guide
Mythril		3.515% extra defense (on armor)1/813Basalt Vein
Eye Ore
Eye Ore		4– HP reduced by 10%
– Damage increases by 15%		1/1333Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Basalt Core, Volcanic Rock
Fireite
Fireite		4.5Adds 20% burn chance (on weapons)1/2187Volcanic Rock
Magmite
Magmaite		550% AoE explosion (on weapons)1/3003Volcanic Rock
Lightite
Lightite		4.615% extra movement speed (on armor)1/3333Basalt Vein
Rainbow Crystal Ore5.25N/A1/5000Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals

7. Mythical Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Demonite
Demonite		5.5– 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds
– Demon’s Backfire passive (on armor)		1/3666Volcanic Rock

Darkryte		6.315% chance to turn into shadow and dodge the attack (on armor)1/5555Volcanic Rock

8. Divine Rarity

OresMultiplier (×)TraitsChanceSource
Galaxite
Galaxite		11.5N/A1/1mTBA

Note that the resulting multipliers while smelting are calculated based on the average of the used Ores. So, you must try to use more Ores with high multipliers to obtain better equipment.

Weapon and Armor Minimum Ores Requirement

As discussed already, the weapon type you obtain is based on the number of Ores used in The Forge crafting process. Here is the list of all weapon types and the minimum amount of Ores you must use to obtain them:

1. Ore Requirement for Weapons

Weapon TypeMinimum Amount of Ores
Daggers3
Straight Sword6
Gauntlet9
Katana12
Great Sword16
Great Axe22
Colossal Sword50

2. Ore Requirement for Armor

Armor TypeMinimum Amount of Ores
Light Helmet3
Light Leggings7
Light Chest10
Medium Helmet13
Medium Leggings17
Medium Chest21
Heavy Helmet26
Heavy Leggings30
Heavy Chest40

All Weapons and Armors in the Forge

In this section, you can find all weapons and armors that you can currently forge and their chances:

1. Weapons

WeaponWeapon TypeChance
DaggerDagger1/1
HookDagger1/16
Falchion KnifeDagger1/2
Gladius DaggerDagger1/4
RelevatorGauntlet1/16
IronhandGauntlet1/1
Boxing GlovesGauntlet1/4
ChaosStraight Sword1/64
RapierStraight Sword1/8
Falchion SwordStraight Sword1/1
Gladius SwordStraight Sword1/2
CutlassStraight Sword1/4
TachiKatana1/2
UchigatanaKatana1/1
ScytheGreat Axe1/2
Double Battle AxeGreat Axe1/1
Long SwordGreat Sword1/2
Crusader SwordGreat Sword1/1
Dragon SlayerColossal Sword1/3
Great SwordColossal Sword1/1
Comically Large SpoonColossal Sword1/16
HammerColossal Sword1/2
Skull CrasherColossal Sword1/2

2. Armors

ArmorArmor TypeChances
Light HelmetLight1/1
Light ChestplateLight1/3
Light LeggingsLight1/2
Medium HelmetMedium1/1
Medium ChestplateMedium1/3
Medium leggingsMedium1/2
Samurai HelmetMediumTBA
Samurai ChestplateMediumTBA
Samurai LeggingsMediumTBA
Knight HelmetHeavy1/1
Knight ChestplateHeavy1/3
Knight LeggingsHeavy1/2
Dark Knight HelmetHeavyTBA
Dark Knight ChestplateHeavyTBA
Dark Knight LeggingsHeavyTBA

Note that Demon Knight and Samurai are the only variants for Armor as of this writing. You can forge them only on the Forgotten Kingdom island.

Best Ores for Crafting Weapons and Armors

Using Ores with the highest multiplier and the best traits is best for forging weapons and armor. Here are some of the best Ores you can use to forge armor and weapons:

1. Best Ores for Weapons

Use the following Ores to forge the best weapons:

  • Rivalite: This Ore grants 20% critical chance for weapons. It increases stats and selling price by 3.33 times.
  • Eye Ore: It increases your damage by 15%, by sacrificing 10% of your HP. Eye Ore multiplies the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4 times.
  • Fireite: It grants 20% burn chance to weapons, allowing them to deal burn damage over time. Fireite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4.5 times.
  • Magmaite: It increases a weapon’s AoE explosion by 50%, extending the range of AoE damage. Magmaite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 5 times.

2. Best Ores for Armor

Use the following Ores to craft the best armor:

  • Obsidian: Obsidian Ore grants 30% defense on armor. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 2.35 times.
  • Uranium: Uranium Ore increases the AoE damage by 5% of the user’s max health. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 3 times.
  • Mythril: Mythril increases your armor’s defense by 15%. It multiplies the stats and selling price by 3.5 times.
  • Demonite: Demonite Ore grants a 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds and also grants Demon’s Backfire passive to the armor. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 5.5 times.
  • Darkryte: It grants a 15% chance to turn the user into shadow and dodge the incoming attack. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 6.3 times.

It’s recommended to use the Ores listed above for the best armor and weapons. While you can mix them with any Ore available, using more of them ensures you get their traits.

