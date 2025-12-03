The Forge Crafting Guide: Ores, Weapons, Armors, Equipment Chances

Crafting is fun and an essential gameplay mechanic of The Forge. That’s how you obtain weapons, armor, leggings, and more. They are your protection against zombies while you mine Ores across islands. The secret to obtaining the strongest equipment is using the rarest Ores. This article provides a comprehensive guide to The Forge crafting, explaining the process, Ores, equipment chances, and more.
The Forge Crafting Process, Explained
There are three mini-games involved in The Forge crafting process: Smelting the Ores, Pouring the Molten Metal, and Shaping the Equipment. After farming Ores in caves, you can go to the Forging station and start the crafting process. Both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom islands have the Forging station. You can locate it via the compass on the top of your screen. Walk near the Forging station and tap the E button to start the mini-games. Here are their details:
1. Smelting the Ores
This is the first mini-game of The Forge crafting process, where you choose the weapon you want to craft. There are seven types of weapons: Daggers, Straight Swords, Great Swords, Gauntlets, Katanas, Great Axes, and Colossal Swords. Daggers need fewer Ores, increasing progressively, with Colossal Swords requiring the highest amount.
Now, there are a couple of things that you should be aware of:
- Ores also have multipliers, which increase the weapons’ stats and their price.
- Ores come in various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Relic, Legendary, Divine, and Mythical.
- All higher-rarity Ores have higher multipliers than the lower ones. While smelting, the obtained multiplier will be the average of all used Ores.
- Some higher-rarity Ores have traits that will be added to the weapon after forging.
Forging armor works exactly like weapons. There are three types of armor available to craft: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Light ones require fewer Ores compared to the Heavy ones. You can also use Ores with traits to add them to the armor.
To start the first step, simply follow these instructions:
- Choose your preferred Ores and tap the Forge button.
- You will see a pump on the left side of the screen and a black bar on the right side.
- Click on the pump and drag your mouse up and down to fill the bar.
- Wait for the bar to completely fill. You will automatically be sent to the next step.
2. Pouring the Molten Metal
After choosing the type of weapon and smelting, another mini-game will appear in The Forge crafting process. In this mini-game, you must pour the molten Ores to give the equipment a shape. You will see a black bar with a yellow box inside it and a needle on the right side of the screen. Your goal is to keep the needle inside the yellow box while it moves at random. The molten metal pours when the needle is inside the yellow bar.
The mini-game ends when the progress bar at the bottom of the screen fills up with white. After that, you must hammer the mold a few times to prepare it to shape.
3. Shaping the Equipment
The last mini-game involves shaping the equipment. In this mini-game, you will see two circles, outer and inner, appearing at random on your screen. The outer circle gradually becomes smaller, and you must click on the inner circle when the two are closest to each other. Various results appear on the screen based on the timing of your click, such as “Good”, “Bad”, “Ok”, and “Perfect”. Try to aim for the “Perfect” result in every click to get the best equipment with a high selling price.
Now that you know about the forging process, our next section will discuss everything about Ores, equipment chances, and weapons and armors you can currently forge.
Details About Ores, Multipliers, and Their Traits
The Ores’ traits and multipliers have a significant impact on the quality and selling price of the forged equipment. Here are their details, under their respective categories:
1. Common Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Stone
|0.2
|N/A
|1/1
|Pebble
Sand Stone
|0.25
|N/A
|1/2
|Pebble, Rock
Copper
|0.3
|N/A
|1/3
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Iron
|0.35
|N/A
|1/5
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Cardboardite
|0.7
|N/A
|1/31
|Rock, Boulder
2. Uncommon Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Tin
|0.425
|N/A
|1/7
|Rock, Boulder
Silver
|0.5
|N/A
|1/12
|Rock, Boulder
Gold
|0.65
|N/A
|1/16
|Boulder
Bananite
|0.85
|N/A
|1/30
|Rock, Boulder
Cobalt
|1
|N/A
|1/37
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Core
Titanium
|1.15
|N/A
|1/37
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Core
Lapis Lazuli
|1.3
|N/A
|1/73
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Core
3. Rare Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Volcanic Rock
|1.55
|N/A
|1/55
|Volcanic Rock
Quartz
|1.5
|N/A
|1/90
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Amethyst
|1.65
|N/A
|1/115
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Topaz
|1.75
|N/A
|1/143
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
Diamond
|2
|N/A
|1/192
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Sapphire
|2.25
|N/A
|1/247
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Mushroomite
|0.8
|N/A
|1/22
|Rock, Boulder
Platinum
|0.8
|N/A
|1/28
|Boulder
4. Epic Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Aite
|1
|N/A
|1/44
|Boulder
Poopite
|1.2
|15% Poison damage for 5 seconds when the user’s HP drops below 35%
|1/131
|Pebble, Rock, Boulder
Cuprite
|1.43
|N/A
|1/303
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
Obsidian
|2.35
|30% extra defense for armor
|1/333
|Volcanic Rock
Emerald
|2.55
|N/A
|1/363
|Basalt Core, Basalt Vein
Ruby
|2.95
|N/A
|1/487
|Basalt Vein
Rivalite
|3.33
|20% critical chance on weapons
|1/579
|Basalt Vein, Volcanic Rock
|Magneta Crystal Ore
|3.1
|N/A
|1/255
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
|Crimson Crystal Ore
|3.3
|N/A
|1/255
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
|Green Crystal Ore
|3.2
|N/A
|1/255
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
|Orange Crystal Ore
|3
|N/A
|1/255
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
|Blue Crystal Ore
|3.4
|N/A
|1/255
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
|Arcane Crystal Ore
|7.5
|N/A
|1/100000
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
5. Relic Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Fichillium
|0
|N/A
|1
|Lucky Block
6. Legendary Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Uranium
|3
|AoE damage increases by 5% of the player’s max HP (on armor)
|1/777
|Basalt Vein
Mythril
|3.5
|15% extra defense (on armor)
|1/813
|Basalt Vein
Eye Ore
|4
|– HP reduced by 10%
– Damage increases by 15%
|1/1333
|Basalt Rock, Basalt Vein, Basalt Core, Volcanic Rock
Fireite
|4.5
|Adds 20% burn chance (on weapons)
|1/2187
|Volcanic Rock
Magmaite
|5
|50% AoE explosion (on weapons)
|1/3003
|Volcanic Rock
Lightite
|4.6
|15% extra movement speed (on armor)
|1/3333
|Basalt Vein
|Rainbow Crystal Ore
|5.25
|N/A
|1/5000
|Crimson, Cyan, Earth, Light Crystals
7. Mythical Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Demonite
|5.5
|– 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds
– Demon’s Backfire passive (on armor)
|1/3666
|Volcanic Rock
Darkryte
|6.3
|15% chance to turn into shadow and dodge the attack (on armor)
|1/5555
|Volcanic Rock
8. Divine Rarity
|Ores
|Multiplier (×)
|Traits
|Chance
|Source
Galaxite
|11.5
|N/A
|1/1m
|TBA
Note that the resulting multipliers while smelting are calculated based on the average of the used Ores. So, you must try to use more Ores with high multipliers to obtain better equipment.
Weapon and Armor Minimum Ores Requirement
As discussed already, the weapon type you obtain is based on the number of Ores used in The Forge crafting process. Here is the list of all weapon types and the minimum amount of Ores you must use to obtain them:
1. Ore Requirement for Weapons
|Weapon Type
|Minimum Amount of Ores
|Daggers
|3
|Straight Sword
|6
|Gauntlet
|9
|Katana
|12
|Great Sword
|16
|Great Axe
|22
|Colossal Sword
|50
2. Ore Requirement for Armor
|Armor Type
|Minimum Amount of Ores
|Light Helmet
|3
|Light Leggings
|7
|Light Chest
|10
|Medium Helmet
|13
|Medium Leggings
|17
|Medium Chest
|21
|Heavy Helmet
|26
|Heavy Leggings
|30
|Heavy Chest
|40
All Weapons and Armors in the Forge
In this section, you can find all weapons and armors that you can currently forge and their chances:
1. Weapons
|Weapon
|Weapon Type
|Chance
|Dagger
|Dagger
|1/1
|Hook
|Dagger
|1/16
|Falchion Knife
|Dagger
|1/2
|Gladius Dagger
|Dagger
|1/4
|Relevator
|Gauntlet
|1/16
|Ironhand
|Gauntlet
|1/1
|Boxing Gloves
|Gauntlet
|1/4
|Chaos
|Straight Sword
|1/64
|Rapier
|Straight Sword
|1/8
|Falchion Sword
|Straight Sword
|1/1
|Gladius Sword
|Straight Sword
|1/2
|Cutlass
|Straight Sword
|1/4
|Tachi
|Katana
|1/2
|Uchigatana
|Katana
|1/1
|Scythe
|Great Axe
|1/2
|Double Battle Axe
|Great Axe
|1/1
|Long Sword
|Great Sword
|1/2
|Crusader Sword
|Great Sword
|1/1
|Dragon Slayer
|Colossal Sword
|1/3
|Great Sword
|Colossal Sword
|1/1
|Comically Large Spoon
|Colossal Sword
|1/16
|Hammer
|Colossal Sword
|1/2
|Skull Crasher
|Colossal Sword
|1/2
2. Armors
|Armor
|Armor Type
|Chances
|Light Helmet
|Light
|1/1
|Light Chestplate
|Light
|1/3
|Light Leggings
|Light
|1/2
|Medium Helmet
|Medium
|1/1
|Medium Chestplate
|Medium
|1/3
|Medium leggings
|Medium
|1/2
|Samurai Helmet
|Medium
|TBA
|Samurai Chestplate
|Medium
|TBA
|Samurai Leggings
|Medium
|TBA
|Knight Helmet
|Heavy
|1/1
|Knight Chestplate
|Heavy
|1/3
|Knight Leggings
|Heavy
|1/2
|Dark Knight Helmet
|Heavy
|TBA
|Dark Knight Chestplate
|Heavy
|TBA
|Dark Knight Leggings
|Heavy
|TBA
Note that Demon Knight and Samurai are the only variants for Armor as of this writing. You can forge them only on the Forgotten Kingdom island.
Best Ores for Crafting Weapons and Armors
Using Ores with the highest multiplier and the best traits is best for forging weapons and armor. Here are some of the best Ores you can use to forge armor and weapons:
1. Best Ores for Weapons
Use the following Ores to forge the best weapons:
- Rivalite: This Ore grants 20% critical chance for weapons. It increases stats and selling price by 3.33 times.
- Eye Ore: It increases your damage by 15%, by sacrificing 10% of your HP. Eye Ore multiplies the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4 times.
- Fireite: It grants 20% burn chance to weapons, allowing them to deal burn damage over time. Fireite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 4.5 times.
- Magmaite: It increases a weapon’s AoE explosion by 50%, extending the range of AoE damage. Magmaite increases the weapons’ stats and selling price by 5 times.
2. Best Ores for Armor
Use the following Ores to craft the best armor:
- Obsidian: Obsidian Ore grants 30% defense on armor. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 2.35 times.
- Uranium: Uranium Ore increases the AoE damage by 5% of the user’s max health. It multiplies the armor’s stats and selling price by 3 times.
- Mythril: Mythril increases your armor’s defense by 15%. It multiplies the stats and selling price by 3.5 times.
- Demonite: Demonite Ore grants a 15% chance to apply 20% burn for 2 seconds and also grants Demon’s Backfire passive to the armor. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 5.5 times.
- Darkryte: It grants a 15% chance to turn the user into shadow and dodge the incoming attack. The equipment’s selling price and stats increase by 6.3 times.
It’s recommended to use the Ores listed above for the best armor and weapons. While you can mix them with any Ore available, using more of them ensures you get their traits.