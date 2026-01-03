Cult Quest Guide in The Forge: How to Complete All Three NPC Quests

The Cult Quest is a special three-part questline in The Forge that guards the powerful Dragon Head Pickaxe, the best mining tool currently available in the game. Located deep within the Corruption’s Heart secret area, three mysterious NPCs stand watch over the locked pickaxe, each demanding a rare boss heart as tribute before granting you access to purchase it. Completing all three Cult Quests requires defeating the Spider Boss, farming Yetis in the peak area, and taking down the Crystal Golem Boss multiple times until you collect all the necessary hearts. This Cult Quest guide walks you through each quest step-by-step, showing you exactly where to farm each boss heart and how to efficiently complete the entire Cult Quest questline.

What is the Cult Quest?

The Cult Quest refers to the three NPC quests located in the Corruption’s Heart, the hidden area at the end of Raven’s Cave, behind the forge. After unlocking Raven’s Cave and finding the secret passage through the plants, you’ll discover three NPCs standing guard around the Dragon Head Pickaxe. Each NPC represents one quest in the Cult Quest line, and all three must be completed before you can purchase the Dragon Head Pickaxe for 2,750,000 coins. The quests are named after the NPCs who give them: Auron’s Quest, the Mjelatkhan NPC’s Quest, and the Morveth NPC’s Quest

How to Complete Cult Quest: All Three NPC Quests

Quest 1: Auron’s Quest – Prismatic’s Heart

Quest Giver: Auron

Auron Required Item: Prismatic Heart

Prismatic Heart Where to Farm: The Prismatic Heart drops from the Spider Boss in the spider cave. This is the same cave you visited during the early Raven questline. Head to the spider cave, navigate to the boss spawn location deep inside, and repeatedly fight the Spider Boss until it drops the heart.

Drop Rate: The item description says 1 in 33,333 , but the actual drop rate from the Crystal Spider Boss is approximately 1 in 12, making it much more common than it appears.

The item description says , but the actual drop rate from the Crystal Spider Boss is approximately 1 in 12, making it much more common than it appears. Farming Strategy: If you followed the recommended strategy and farmed the Spider Boss during the early Raven quests, you should already have this heart. If not, return to the spider cave and farm the boss for a few attempts—you’ll likely get it quickly.

If you followed the recommended strategy and farmed the Spider Boss during the early Raven quests, you should already have this heart. If not, return to the spider cave and farm the boss for a few attempts—you’ll likely get it quickly. Completion: Once you have the Prismatic Heart, return to Corruption’s Heart and talk to Orin. Give him the heart to complete the first Cult Quest.

Quest 2: Mjelatkhan NPC’s Quest – Yeti Heart

Quest Giver: Mjelatkhan

Mjelatkhan Required Item: Yeti Heart

Yeti Heart Where to Farm: Yeti Hearts drop from Yeti mobs that spawn exclusively in the peak area. To find them, go to the peak cave entrance and run all the way to the back. Yetis only spawn in the deepest part of the cave, never in the front sections.

Yeti Hearts drop from Yeti mobs that spawn exclusively in the peak area. To find them, go to the peak cave entrance and run all the way to the back. Yetis only spawn in the deepest part of the cave, never in the front sections. Drop Rate: 1 in 10 chance (the item shows 1 in 44,444 but this is inaccurate—the actual drop rate is much better)

1 in 10 chance (the item shows 1 in 44,444 but this is inaccurate—the actual drop rate is much better) Completion: Return to Corruption’s Heart with the Yeti Heart and give it to the middle NPC to complete the second Cult Quest.

Quest 3: Morveth NPC’s Quest – Golem Heart

Quest Giver: Morveth

Morveth Required Item: Golem Heart

Golem Heart Where to Farm: The Golem Heart drops from the Crystal Golem Boss located at the peak in World 3. Go to the peak area and navigate straight to the back where the boss spawns.

The Golem Heart drops from the Crystal Golem Boss located at the peak in World 3. Go to the peak area and navigate straight to the back where the boss spawns. Completion: Once you obtain the Golem Heart, return to Corruption’s Heart and give it to the third NPC to complete the final Cult Quest.

Cult Quest Rewards

After completing all three Cult Quests, you unlock the ability to purchase the Dragon Head Pickaxe for 2,750,000 coin:

Dragon Head Pickaxe Stats:

Stat Value Mining Power 750 Mining Speed +10% Luck Boost +78% Rune Slots 4

Is Cult Quest Worth Completing?

Yes, completing the Cult Quest is absolutely worth it for any serious player in The Forge. While the boss heart farming can be time-consuming, especially the Golem Heart with its 30-minute spawn timer, the questline is manageable for players with endgame combat gear and provides valuable boss farming experience. The 2,750,000 coin purchase price is reasonable for players, and the pickaxe remains the best-in-slot mining tool with no confirmed superior alternatives currently available. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.