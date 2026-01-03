The Dragon Head Pickaxe just became the new best-in-slot mining tool in The Forge, offering superior stats compared to the previous top-tier Prismatic Pickaxe. This endgame pickaxe requires completing an extensive questline, defeating multiple bosses, and farming rare heart drops before you can unlock it. This complete guide walks you through every step needed to obtain the Dragon Head Pickaxe in The Forge, from starting the Raven’s questline to collecting all three required boss hearts.

How to Get Dragon Head Pickaxe in The Forge?

Step 1: Start the Raven’s Questline : Cross the bridge in World 3, hang a right before the first cave, and find the Raven NPC at the campsite. Talk to the Raven to begin the questline that will unlock the new area.

: Cross the bridge in World 3, hang a right before the first cave, and find the Raven NPC at the campsite. Talk to the Raven to begin the questline that will unlock the new area. Step 2: Complete Spider Cave Quests: The Raven will send you into the cave to kill small spiders, big spiders, and the Spider Boss. Important: Farm the Spider Boss until you get the Spider’s Heart drop while completing these quests.

The Raven will send you into the cave to kill small spiders, big spiders, and the Spider Boss. Farm the Spider Boss until you get the Spider’s Heart drop while completing these quests. Step 3: Follow the Raven to the New Location: After completing the spider quests, the Raven flies to a new location behind the Forge building.

After completing the spider quests, the Raven flies to a new location behind the Forge building. Step 4: Enter Raven’s Cave: Enter the newly unlocked cave behind the forge and talk to Aida at the entrance. He’ll tell you to go deeper into the mine.

Enter the newly unlocked cave behind the forge and talk to Aida at the entrance. He’ll tell you to go deeper into the mine. Step 5: Find the Secret Passage : Go all the way to the back of Raven’s Cave until you see a crystal ball (heart-shaped object) on the right. Walk directly into the plants/bushes near this marker to pass through the invisible wall into the Corruption’s Heart area.

: Go all the way to the back of Raven’s Cave until you see a crystal ball (heart-shaped object) on the right. Walk directly into the plants/bushes near this marker to pass through the invisible wall into the Corruption’s Heart area. Step 6: Locate the Dragon Head Pickaxe : Continue through the secret passage until you reach the Corruption’s Heart where the Dragon Head Pickaxe is displayed. Talk to the three NPCs standing near the pickaxe—each requires a specific boss heart to complete their quest.

: Continue through the secret passage until you reach the Corruption’s Heart where the Dragon Head Pickaxe is displayed. Talk to the three NPCs standing near the pickaxe—each requires a specific boss heart to complete their quest. Step 7: Give Prismatic Heart to Auron: The first NPC, Auron, requires the Prismatic Spider Heart you farmed earlier from the Spider Boss.

The first NPC, Auron, requires the Prismatic Spider Heart you farmed earlier from the Spider Boss. Step 8: Farm and Give Yeti Heart : The middle NPC needs a Yeti Heart. Go to the peak cave, run all the way to the back where Yetis spawn, and farm them until you get the heart (they respawn every 10 seconds).

: The middle NPC needs a Yeti Heart. Go to the peak cave, run all the way to the back where Yetis spawn, and farm them until you get the heart (they respawn every 10 seconds). Step 9: Farm and Give Golem Heart : The third NPC requires a Golem Heart from the Ice Golem Boss at the peak. The boss spawns every 30 minutes (top and bottom of each hour), so fight it when available and repeat until you get the heart drop.

: The third NPC requires a Golem Heart from the Ice Golem Boss at the peak. The boss spawns every 30 minutes (top and bottom of each hour), so fight it when available and repeat until you get the heart drop. Step 10: Purchase the Dragon Head Pickaxe: After completing all three quests, click on the Dragon Head Pickaxe and pay 2,750,000 coins to unlock it. The pickaxe will be added to your inventory automatically.

Dragon Head Pickaxe Stats

Stat Dragon Head Pickaxe Mining Power 750 Mining Speed +10% Luck Boost +78% Rune Slots 4 Purchase Price 2,750,000

Is Dragon Head Pickaxe Worth It?

Yes, the Dragon Head Pickaxe is absolutely worth getting for endgame players who regularly farm high-tier ores and want to maximize mining efficiency. The 15.4% mining power increase and 6% luck boost translate to noticeably faster ore farming and significantly more rare drops over thousands of mining attempts, making these improvements pay for themselves through increased efficiency.

The Dragon Head Pickaxe provides a 15.4% increase in mining power and 6% additional luck compared to the previous best pickaxe, making it the best mining tool currently available in The Forge. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.