The Forge Extra Luck Update: Release Date and Countdown

This weekend is your golden opportunity to farm rare ore drops! The Forge Extra Luck update is coming with a special luck boost that will make your grinding way more rewarding. If you’ve been struggling to get those rare materials, this is the perfect time to play the game. We’ve got all the details you need to get ready for it.

The Forge Extra Luck Update Release Date

The Forge Weekend runs from Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT to Monday, December 8th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. That gives you a full 48 hours to jump in, grind materials, level up skills, and enjoy all the limited-time boosts before the event wraps up. Here’s the complete schedule across different time zones so you know exactly when to log in:

Region Start Time End Time PT (Pacific Time) Dec 6 – 10:00 AM Dec 8 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Dec 6 – 1:00 PM Dec 8 – 1:00 PM CET (Central Europe) Dec 6 – 7:00 PM Dec 8 – 7:00 PM IST (India) Dec 6 – 11:30 PM Dec 8 – 11:30 PM JST (Japan) Dec 7 – 3:00 AM Dec 9 – 3:00 AM AEST (Australia) Dec 7 – 4:00 AM Dec 9 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you check your local time zone and plan your grinding sessions accordingly.

Countdown to The Forge Extra Luck Update

The countdown is on for one of the best grinding weekends in The Forge! Check below to see exactly how much time is left until the update is live:

Don’t forget to redeem the special code before you start grinding. Those 10 free rerolls can make a massive difference in your results, especially when you’re trying to get perfect rolls on your best items.

What to Expect

The main feature of this weekend’s event is the Extra Luck Boost in The Forge. This means when you’re running through The Forge and defeating enemies or opening chests, your chances of getting rare ore drops are increased.

Without the luck boost, getting rare ores can feel like a long and non-stop grind. You might play The Forge dozens of times and only get a handful of the materials you actually need. But with this weekend’s boost, you should see those rare drops way more often.

The event also comes with a special code: PEAK! This code gives you x10 free rerolls, which is incredibly valuable. Rerolls let you change races or modifiers on your items, and getting 10 of them for free is a huge bonus.

So, before this weekend starts, try to load up on potions, clear your schedule, and get ready to grind The Forge like never before. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki for additional information about the game and its features!