The Forge – Goblin Cave Location and Quest Guide

Goblin Cave in The Forge is located in the Forgotten Kingdom. You can discover new types of ores, enemies, and hidden locations to explore in the Goblin Cave. Moreover, it is a required location to complete Tomo the Explorist’s quest. The cave is locked behind a door, which requires a key to access. Here is a comprehensive guide to The Forge Goblin Cave location and the quest to unlock it. Check out The Forge Wiki for more such guides.

The Forge Goblin Cave Location

You must travel to the Forgotten Kingdom and reach Goblin Village to find the Goblin Cave in The Forge. If you’re a beginner, the requirement to unlock the island is reaching level 10. That said, follow the steps listed below to find the Goblin Cave:

Step 1: Walk to the forging station from the Forgotten Kingdom’s spawn point.

Step 2: Take the left turn and follow the path.

Step 3: After a few seconds, you will see two goblin guards, Azuk and Gurak, on the right side. They are guarding the Goblin Village.

Step 4: You can enter the Goblin Village by passing through the guards; they won't stop.

Step 5: You can find the Goblin Cave on the right side of the Goblin King.

Notice that the door to the cave will be locked. You must use the Goblin Cave Key to unlock it, which can be obtained by completing the Goblin King’s quest. In the next section, we will provide a comprehensive guide to getting the key and unlocking The Forge Goblin Cave.

How to Complete the Goblin King Quest and Unlock the Goblin Cave?

You can receive the quest by interacting with the Goblin King in the Goblin Village. Press the “E” key on your keyboard after approaching the Goblin King. He will give you quests in five stages: Goblin King 1, Goblin King 2, Goblin King 3, Goblin King 4, and Goblin King 5. These quests involve mining ores and collecting money. Here are the details:

Stages Quests Goblin King Quest 1 Bring 5000 gold Goblin King Quest 2 Bring 10,000 gold and 3 Topaz (1/143 chance) Goblin King Quest 3 Bring 15,000 gold and 5 Diamonds (1/192 chance) Goblin King Quest 4 Bring 20,000 gold and 5 Emeralds (1/363 chance) Goblin King Quest 5 Bring 25,000 gold and 5 Rubies (1/487 chance)

You will receive the Goblin Cave Key after completing the quests listed above. In total, you must collect 75,000 gold, 3 Topaz, 5 Diamonds, 5 Emeralds, and 5 Rubies. It is not a big deal if you have the proper weapon, armor, and Pickaxe. For your convenience, we’ve listed some of the best tips in the next section.

Tips to Complete the Goblin King Quest

Here are some of the best tips to complete the Goblin King quest:

You must be able to mine the Basalt Vein deposit to collect the required ores. The best Pickaxe for the job is the Arcane Pickaxe, which is located in the Fallen Angel Cave of Stonewake’s Cross. While you can get other ores from Basalt Rock, Rubies are available only by mining a Basalt Vein deposit.

Next, you can use Luck Potions or activate the Dedicated Player skill from the Achievements tab to increase your luck. It will help you comfortably collect ores with low drop chances.

Complete recurring quests to earn quick money or gold. You can complete quests from Umut the Brave, Nord, Barakkulf, and Masked Stranger multiple times to earn consistent gold. Additionally, you can also complete other unfinished quests, such as Isaac’s, to earn gold.

In addition to completing quests, you can forge weapons and armor for the Wo or Marbles NPC to earn money quickly. The Colossal class weapons are the best for the purpose, as they sell for over 1,000 gold. Try to aim for the Masterwork crafting quality and higher rarity to increase a weapon’s price.

Goblin Cave Details – What’s Inside

Goblin Cave offers new types of deposits and enemies. Additionally, you can obtain Tomo the Explorist’s cat and complete her quest. You can find the cat in a secret room located behind the waterfall. Here are the details of enemies and ores found in the Goblin Cave:

1. Deposits and Ores

Deposits Ores Earth Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Crimson Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Cyan Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Light Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Violet Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, and Crimson Crystal

2. Enemies

Enemies Stats Level Drops Slime 300 to 435 HP 1 to 10 – 43 to 86 gold

– 43 to 86 XP Blazing Slime 600 to 870 HP 1 to 10 – 65 to 130 gold

– 55 to 110 XP

That concludes our guide to The Forge Goblin Cave location and quest guide. We hope you find the article helpful.