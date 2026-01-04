The Goblin Crown is one of the most valuable armor recipes in The Forge, and getting it takes some serious work. You need to track down the Goblin Lord in Frostspire Expanse first and complete his entire questline. This guide breaks down everything you need to know to get this powerful Goblin’s Crown recipe in The Forge without wasting your time or resources. Check it out!

How to Find the Goblin Lord’s Cave in The Forge

Before you can even start working on the Goblin Crown, you need to finish the Goblin King quests first in the Forgotten Kingdom. Once you beat those, the Goblin King disappears from his spot, and the Goblin Lord shows up in a new location.

What you need to do after that is to head to Frostspire Expanse on Island 3. You need to be at least level 70 to access this area. When you get there using your Portal Tool, look for the Orc’s Cave and go left before the entrance. You’ll see a cave entrance with two goblin guards standing outside. That’s where the Goblin Lord is hiding.

How to Get Goblin’s Crown Recipe in The Forge

Once you find the Goblin Lord NPC, just interact with him. He will give you five separate quests. Each one asks for more gold and rarer ores than the last.

Here’s what you need for each quest:

Quest Number Gold Required Ores Required Quest 1 $25,000 – Quest 2 $50,000 1x Velchire Quest 3 $75,000 2x Sanctis Quest 4 $150,000 3x Snowites Quest 5 $250,000 3x Iceites

You need a total of $550,000 in gold and several high-rarity ores to finish the entire questline. All of these only spawn on Island 3, so make sure you’re mining in the right location.

How to Use the Goblin’s Crown Recipe

After you finish all five quests, the Goblin Lord gives you the Goblin Crown recipe. But you’re not done yet. To actually craft the crown, you need more high-rarity materials, such as Etherealite, Mosasaursit, Crimsonite, and Gargantuan.

Keep mining on Island 3 with your best pickaxe and potions active. It might take a while to gather everything, but the Goblin’s Crown is one of the strongest armor pieces in the game, so it’s worth the grind.