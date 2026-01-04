Home » Gaming » How to Get Goblin’s Crown Recipe in The Forge

How to Get Goblin’s Crown Recipe in The Forge

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Goblin Crown is one of the most valuable armor recipes in The Forge, and getting it takes some serious work. You need to track down the Goblin Lord in Frostspire Expanse first and complete his entire questline. This guide breaks down everything you need to know to get this powerful Goblin’s Crown recipe in The Forge without wasting your time or resources. Check it out!

Goblin's Crown Recipe The Forge

How to Find the Goblin Lord’s Cave in The Forge

Before you can even start working on the Goblin Crown, you need to finish the Goblin King quests first in the Forgotten Kingdom. Once you beat those, the Goblin King disappears from his spot, and the Goblin Lord shows up in a new location.

What you need to do after that is to head to Frostspire Expanse on Island 3. You need to be at least level 70 to access this area. When you get there using your Portal Tool, look for the Orc’s Cave and go left before the entrance. You’ll see a cave entrance with two goblin guards standing outside. That’s where the Goblin Lord is hiding.

How to Get Goblin’s Crown Recipe in The Forge

Once you find the Goblin Lord NPC, just interact with him. He will give you five separate quests. Each one asks for more gold and rarer ores than the last.

Goblin's Crown Recipe The Forge

Here’s what you need for each quest:

Quest NumberGold RequiredOres Required
Quest 1$25,000
Quest 2$50,0001x Velchire
Quest 3$75,0002x Sanctis
Quest 4$150,0003x Snowites
Quest 5$250,0003x Iceites

You need a total of $550,000 in gold and several high-rarity ores to finish the entire questline. All of these only spawn on Island 3, so make sure you’re mining in the right location.

How to Use the Goblin’s Crown Recipe

After you finish all five quests, the Goblin Lord gives you the Goblin Crown recipe. But you’re not done yet. To actually craft the crown, you need more high-rarity materials, such as Etherealite, Mosasaursit, Crimsonite, and Gargantuan.

Goblin's Crown Recipe The Forge

Keep mining on Island 3 with your best pickaxe and potions active. It might take a while to gather everything, but the Goblin’s Crown is one of the strongest armor pieces in the game, so it’s worth the grind.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Bee Swarm Simulator All Badges and How to Get

Roblox Ay Mi Gatito Tower Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Craft a Brainrot Codes (January 2026)

How to Get Cursed Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Prismatic Heart in The Forge?

How to Get Cursed Base Skin in Steal a Brainrot

Plants vs Brainrots Gym Gains Event Guide

How to Get Stolen Heart in The Forge

How to Get Golem Heart in The Forge

How to Find Yeti and Get Yeti Heart in The...