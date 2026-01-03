How to Get Golem Heart in The Forge

The Golem Heart is a Divine-tier drop from the Ice Golem boss in The Forge, essential for completing the final stage of the Raven Cult questline and unlocking the powerful Dragon Head Pickaxe. This valuable item drops from one of the game’s most challenging mob located behind a rune door at Summit’s Edge. This guide shows you exactly how to obtain the Golem Heart in The Forge and make the most of this rare drop.

How to Get Golem Heart

Step 1: Complete the First Two Cult Quests Complete Auron’s Quest – Obtain and deliver the Prismatic Heart (also called Spider’s Heart) from the Prismarine Spider boss in the spider cave Complete Mjelatkhan’s Quest – Obtain and deliver the Yeti Heart from Yetis at the back of Peak Cave (1 in 10 drop rate)

Step 2: Navigate to Summit’s Edge : Once the first two cult quests are complete, head to Summit’s Edge.

Step 3: Find the Rune Door : At Summit's Edge, navigate to the very end of the area where you'll find a special rune door. This door leads to the Ice Golem boss arena.

Step 4: Enter and Fight the Ice Golem Bos s: Enter through the rune door to challenge the Ice Golem boss.

s: Enter through the rune door to challenge the Ice Golem boss. Step 5: Defeat the Boss and Collect the Drop: After successfully defeating the Ice Golem boss, you have a chance to receive the Golem Heart as a rare drop. The drop is not guaranteed, so you may need to fight the boss multiple times across different spawn windows to obtain it.

Golem Heart Uses in The Forge

Primary Use: The main purpose of the Golem Heart is to complete the final quest in the Raven Cult questline . After obtaining the heart, return to the Raven Cave (Corruption’s Heart) and give it to the third NPC to complete his quest. This is the last of three quests required to unlock the Dragon Head Pickaxe for purchase, which costs 2,750,000 coins and features 750 mining power, 78% luck boost, 10% mining speed, and 4 rune slots.

Secondary Use: Golem Heart grants valuable passive traits including 40% Critical Chance, 15% Critical Damage, 25% chance to deal 25% bonus damage, and the ability to slow enemies for 3 seconds.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Golem Heart in The Forge. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.