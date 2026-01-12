If you’re looking for one of the best pickaxes in The Forge, the Heavenly Pickaxe should be at the top of your list. This high-cost tool excels at breaking high-HP ores, making it especially valuable in the late game, where tougher ores become more common. In this guide, you’ll learn exactly how to get the Heavenly Pickaxe in The Forge Roblox.

How to Get Heavenly Pickaxe in The Forge

The Heavenly Pickaxe is actually hidden inside a new Hidden Maze on Iceberg Island. You will need $2,112,000 Gold to buy this pickaxe, so start saving up. Now I will show you the step-by-step on how to get the pickaxe:

1. Grind for Coinites and Visit Ferry Operator NPC

First, unlock the Frostspire Expanse by getting to level 70 and using the Portal Tool. After you reach there, you will need to grind and farm for Coinites by breaking Medium and Large Red Crystals inside the Raven Cave.

Once you have the Coinite, go to the pier at the edge of the island. Talk to the Ferry Operator NPC and choose “I want to cross to the other side.” This costs your Coinite and takes you to Iceberg Island.

2. Go Inside the Secret Maze

When you reach Iceberg Island, jump down through the cracked floor to enter the maze. Make sure you bring good weapons and armor because there are tough enemies down there. The maze layout resets every day, so there’s no fixed path to reach the end. This means you’ll need to explore it every time.

3. Completing the Angel Quests

At the end of the maze, you’ll find the Angel Brothers Zarall and Zachariel NPCs in the final room. Talk to one of them to start the Angelic Quests. You’ll need to complete three quests in order:

Quest How to Complete Quest 1 Kill 10 Skeleton Pirates and 2 Cthulhu Quest 2 Kill 25 Skeleton Pirates and 7 Cthulhu Quest 3 Kill 50 Skeleton Pirates and 15 Cthulhu

After finishing all three quests, walk behind the angels and go through the golden portal. You’ll find the Heavenly Pickaxe there. Press E to buy it for $2,112,000 Gold.

Heavenly Pickaxe Stats

The Heavenly Pickaxe has 725 Mine Power, +85% Luck Boost, and 4x rune slots. It’s cheaper than the Dragon Head Pickaxe and has slightly lower mining power. However, that 85% luck boost is the highest in the game, making it perfect for finding rare ores.

If you want better luck and flexible rune builds, grab the Heavenly Pickaxe. It’s a solid late-game choice that won’t disappoint. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki!