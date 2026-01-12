The Hidden Maze event in The Forge takes you to a secret island full of twists and turns. You will need to pay your way there, solve the maze, and complete some quests to get your hands on the powerful Heavenly Pickaxe. In this The Forge Hidden Maze event guide, I will walk you through everything you need to know about accessing the new maze and claiming all the rewards waiting for you.

The Forge Hidden Maze Event Guide

Getting to the Hidden Maze requires a pretty long steps, because you can’t just walk there. You need to take a ferry from Frostpire Expanse, and the captain won’t let you on for free.

1. Collect Coinite

Before you can board the ferry to cross the island, you need at least 1 Coinite. You can get Coinite by mining specific rocks in the Raven Caves area. Look for Medium Red Crystal a nd Large Red Crystal. Mine these to collect Coinite ore. If you haven’t unlocked the Raven Cave from the New Cave update, then you have to do it first.

Keep in mind that you will need 1 Coinite every single time you want to visit the Hidden Maze. If you die while you’re there, you will need another Coinite to go back. These aren’t super easy to get, so try to stay alive once you’re inside.

2. Take the Ferry

Once you have your Coinite, head to the docks on the left side of the path that leads to The Peak in Frostpire Expanse. You will see the Ferry Operator NPC there. Talk to him and choose the option to cross to the other side.

The ferry will take 1 Coinite from you and then set off toward Iceberg Island. Just hop on the ship and wait. Don’t try to jump off early or swim to the island yourself. If you do that, your character will die immediately.

How to Get into the Secret Maze in The Forge

When you arrive at Iceberg Island, you won’t see the maze right away. Walk around until you spot a large hole in the ground. Jump down into this hole, and you will land right at the entrance of the Hidden Maze.

The maze changes its layout every 24 hours, so the path you take today might not work tomorrow. However, there are some directions that you can follow to reach the important locations inside the Secret Maze.

Turn Number Direction What You Will Find 1st Junction Left Continue through the maze 2nd Junction Left Continue through the maze 3rd Junction Left Continue through the maze 4th Junction Right Continue through the maze 5th Junction Right Continue through the maze Crossroads Straight Fungi Shop is located here After Shop Right Continue toward Angel Room

When you reach the crossroads where the Fungi Shop is located, you can stop and browse the items for sale. There are blueprints you can buy there. After that, take the right path, but then you need to continue and find the path yourself toward the Angle Room because it changes daily.

When you reach the end of the maze, you will enter a huge open area. Two Angel NPCs named Zarall and Zachariel stand guard here, protecting the Heavenly Pickaxe behind them. You also need to complete quests from them first to enter the Angel Room.

Remember that every time you die, you’ll need another Coinite to get back to the island. Coinite isn’t easy to farm, so play carefully. Bring healing potions, a good weapon, and armor before entering the Hidden Maze in The Forge. This place gives you access to powerful rewards, even though it takes some effort to get there. Once you grab the Heavenly Pickaxe, you will have one of the best mining tools in the game. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki!