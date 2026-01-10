The Forge Hidden Maze Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Forge is getting a brand new update called the Hidden Maze, and it will be live soon. You probably noticed the Christmas event got extended, which means you have a bit more time to wrap up those holiday quests. But once that’s done, it’s time to get ready for what’s coming next. The Forge Hidden Maze update is set to bring new content to the game, and we’ve got all the details you need to know about when it releases and what you can expect.

The Forge Hidden Maze Update Release Date and Time

The Hidden Maze update goes live on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT. Here’s when the update drops in different time zones so you can plan ahead:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Sunday, January 11 at 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Sunday, January 11 at 1:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Sunday, January 11 at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Sunday, January 11 at 11:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, January 11 at 1:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Monday, January 12 at 3:00 AM

The update window runs only until Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT, so you actually don’t have a lot of time to explore the new content. Mark your calendars because this is the only limited time that you can explore the Hidden Maze and everything it has to offer.

Countdown to The Forge Hidden Maze Update

The countdown is officially on. You’ve got just a few days left before the Hidden Maze update arrives in The Forge. While you’re waiting, this is the perfect time to finish up any remaining Christmas event content. The holiday event got extended until Sunday, so you can still grab those exclusive rewards and complete any quests you might have missed.

Also, this weekend is a great opportunity to grind for rare ores. The game is running a special Mining Boost event, which means you’ll have better chances of getting those rare ore drops.

What to Expect

The Forge team hasn’t revealed every single detail about the Hidden Maze update yet, but based on the announcement, here’s what we know is coming:

New Hidden Maze area to explore with fresh challenges and content.

Mining Boost event is running this weekend for better rare ore drops.

End of the Christmas Event on Sunday, giving you one last chance to grab holiday rewards.

New quests and activities tied to the Hidden Maze theme.

New ores, plus new enemies and NPCs in the new location.

The Hidden Maze sounds like it’ll be a puzzle or exploration-focused addition to the game, which could mean new types of challenges compared to what you’re used to. Get ready to dive into it when it goes live on Sunday. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki for additional information about the game and its features!