The Forge – All Locations and POIs Guide (December 2025)

The Forge’s open world has many explorable locations. There are two major islands, each containing a cave for mining ores. The islands also have various POIs where you will see NPCs selling items, players crafting equipment, quests, and more. Additionally, you can discover secret spots and hidden locations that contain Pickaxes or Lucky Blocks. This article provides a detailed guide to all The Forge locations, POIs, and what to expect.

All The Forge Locations

The Forge has two major locations:

Stonewake’s Cross : It is the starter island that you spawn in when joining the game. You will learn the game’s tutorials and mechanics here.

: It is the starter island that you spawn in when joining the game. You will learn the game’s tutorials and mechanics here. Forgotten Kingdom: You can unlock this island upon reaching level 10, and use the Portal to go there. It also contains a sub-area, Goblin Village.

You can find some common The Forge locations in both islands, such as Runemaker’s Shop, Enhancer’s Shop, Miner Fred’s Shop, and Maria’s Potion Shop. Each island has a cave with distinct enemies, boulders, and areas. Additionally, both islands offer spots with unique NPCs granting quests

That said, below are the details of all POIs in both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom.

All POIs in Stonewake’s Cross

1. The Forging Station

The forging station is adjacent to the right side of the spawn point. You can craft weapons and armor in the forging station. Additionally, you can find Sensei Moro on the left side inside the forging station’s hut. He guides you through the tutorial and gives you the main quests for the Stonewake’s Cross island.

2. Enhancer’s Shop

Go down the hill from the spawn point towards the left side, and you will find the Enhancer’s Shop. You can find Enahnce NPC, who upgrades your weapons and armor. Upgrading requires essences and gold.

3. Runemaker’s Shop

Runemaker’s Shop is located opposite Enhancer’s Shop. You can find Runemaker NPC in it, who attaches Runes to your weapons and armor. The equipment must reach level three to attach Runes. Additionally, you must pay a certain amount of gold for the process.

4. Potions Shop

The Potions Shop is located next to the forging station. You can find the Maria NPC in it, selling various types of potions. Each potion costs gold, with the price based on the type. Here are the details:

Potions Price Miner Potion I 500 gold Luck Potion I 350 gold Speed Potion I 200 gold Health Potion I 150 gold Damage Potion I 250 gold

5. Bard’s Campfire

Bard’s campfire is situated next to the Potions Shop. You can find the Bard NPC and a purchasable item, Simple Lantern, on the stone near the campfire. The Simple Lantern costs 350 gold and is used to light dark areas while mining. Bard gives you a quest to find his guitar. He rewards an Unknown Key, Guitar Finder Badge, XP, and Cash for completing the reward.

6. Miner’s Fred Shop

The Miner’s Fred Shop is located next to the Bard’s Campfire. You can purchase four types of Pickaxes with gold from it. Here are the details:

Pickaxes Price Bronze 150 gold Iron 500 gold Gold 1,500 gold Platinum 5,000 gold

7. Marbles Shop

The Marbles Shop is on the opposite side of the Potions Shop. This shop has the Marbles NPC in it, who buys your armor and weapons. You get gold equivalent to the price of the equipment by selling one.

8. Greedy Cey’s Shop

You can find Greedy Cey’s Shop on the left side of your way to the cave. Greedy Cey NPC, inside the shop, buys items from your personal stash, such as essences, runes, and ores. You get gold equivalent to the price of an item.

9. Wizard’s Tower

Travel the road to the left side of the Greedy Cey’s shop, go past Tomo the Explorist NPC, and turn left to find the wizard tower. You can enter the tower and cross one room to find the Wizard NPC. This NPC allows you to reroll and change your races.

10. The Cave

The entrance to the cave is on the right side of the Greedy Cey’s Shop. You can find two Quest NPCs and Pebbles in the outer area of the cave. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Quest NPCs – Umut the Brave: Gives quests related to killing zombies.

– Nord: Gives quests related to mining. Pebbles – Grants Stone, Sand Stone, Copper, Poopite, and Iron Ores.

11. Inner Cave

There are three entrances to the Inner Cave, as listed below:

Take the left from Umut the Brave NPC.

Take the right from the Nord NPC.

Walk towards the path between Umut the Brave and the Nord NPC.

You will reach a lake from all three entrances. There is a Stonewake’s Pickaxe on the stone in the middle of the lake. Additionally, you can find two types of enemies and various kinds of deposits to mine ores. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Zombie

– Delver Zombie Rock – Grants Sand Stone, Copper, Iron, Tin, Silver, Bananaite, Mushroomite, Cardboardite, and Poopite Ores Boulder – Grants Copper, Iron, Tin, Silver, Gold, Bananite, Platinum, Mushroomite, Cardboardite, Aite, and Poopite Ores Stonewake Pickaxe – Buy for 3,333 gold

12. Deep Cave

You can enter the Deep Cave in two ways from the Inner Cave, as listed below:

Go inside the entrance on the southwest from Stonewake’s Pickaxe.

Go inside the entrance on the southeast from Stonwake’s Pickaxe.

You must cross the lake to reach the entrances. The Deep Cave houses the strongest enemies of Stonewake’s Cross, and Rock and Boulder. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Zombie

– Delver Zombie

– Brute Zombie

– Elite Zombie Rock – Grants Sand Stone, Copper, Iron, Tin, Silver, Bananaite, Mushroomite, Cardboardite, and Poopite Ores Boulder – Grants Copper, Iron, Tin, Silver, Gold, Bananite, Platinum, Mushroomite, Cardboardite, Aite, and Poopite Ores

All POIs in Forgotten Kingdom Island

1. Greedy Cey’s Shop

Go straight from the spawn point to reach the central square of the island. You will find Greedy Cey’s Shop on the right side. It buys items from your personal stash, like in Stonewake’s Cross.

2. Potion Shop

Walk past the Greedy Cey’s Shop from the spawn point, and you will find the Potion Shop. It is the same shop as in Stonewake’s Cross with the Maria NPC. You can purchase the same potions found in the Stonewake’s cross, except for the Health Potion II, which costs 350 gold.

3. Miner Fred’s Shop

The Miner Fred’s Shop is on the left side of the island’s central square. He sells a different collection of Pickaxes in the Forgotten Kingdom island. Here are the details:

Pickaxes Price Cobalt 10,000 gold Titanium 22,500 gold Mythril 67,500 gold Uranium 37,500 gold Lightite 98,500 gold

4. Wo’s Shop

Wo’s Shop is adjacent to the right side of Miner Fred’s Shop. It contains the Wo NPC, to whom you can sell your weapons and equipment, like the Marbles NPC in Stonewake’s Cross.

5. Quest Board

Walk past the Wo Shop, and you will find the Quest Board. It says “Coming Soon” as of this writing. However, we can expect some quests in future updates.

6. The Forging Station

The forging station is located across the spawn point in Forgotten Kingdom. Similar to the Stonewake’s Cross, you can forge armor and weapons in the station. You can find Sensei Moro on the right side of the forging station. He gives the main quests of the Forgotten Kingdom. Additionally, you can find Barakkulf NPC behind Sensei Moro in the forging station. He offers quests related to mining rocks and collecting ores.

7. Enhancer’s Shop

Walk towards the south from the forging station to find the Enhancer’s Shop on the right side. You can upgrade your equipment here, like in Stonewake’s Cross.

8. Runemaker’s Shop

Runemaker’s Shop is on the opposite side of the Enhancer’s Shop. Like in Stonewake’s Cross, you can attach Runes to your equipment here.

9. Goblin Village

Keep walking south from the Enhancer’s and Runemaker’s Shop to find the Goblin Village on the right side. It is secured by two guards, Gurak and Azuk. However, you can enter the village by jumping over them. You will find the Goblin King inside the village, getting fanned by two goblins. The Goblin King offers quests related to collecting money and ores.

He rewards huge amounts of XP upon completing the quest. Additionally, you can find a key that unlocks the Goblin Cave on the king’s throne after completing the quest.

10. Goblin Cave

The Goblin Cave is situated on the right side of the Goblin King’s throne. You can find Slime enemies and crystals to mine ores in the cave. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Slime

– Blazing Slime Earth Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Crimson Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Cyan Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Light Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, Crimson Crystal, Rainbow Crystal, and Arcane Crystal ores Violet Crystal – Grants Blue Crystal, Orange Crystal, Green Crystal, Magenta Crystal, and Crimson Crystal

11. Captain Rowan’s Camp

You can find Captain Rowan’s camp in front of the north entrance of the Ruined Cave. Follow the path on the right side of the Greedy Cey’s Shop, turn right at the dead end to enter a castle-like area. Turn left from the entrance to find Captain Rowan’s camp. You can find various NPCs there: Isaac, Malik, Henry, and Captain Rowan.

Captain Rowan offers quests related to killing enemies and collecting ores. Similarly, Isaac offers quests related to obtaining Health Potion from the Stonewake’s Cross. Other NPCs have no specific purpose.

12. Wizard’s Tower

You can find Wizard’s Tower inside the castle-like area on the way to Captain Rowan’s Camp. Like in Stonewake’s Cross, you can reroll and change races.

13. Descent’s Beginning

Descent’s Beginning is the outer area of the Ruined Cave. There are two ways to reach the Ruined Cave, as listed below:

Use the entrance in front of Captain Rowan’s camp.

Go south from the Enhancer’s shop, walk up the path on the right side that comes before Goblin Village, and use the south entrance.

You can find Basalt Rock and low-tier enemies in the Ruined Cave. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Basalt Rock – Grants Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, and Eye Ore. Enemies – Skeleton Rogue

14. Crumbling Halls

There are three paths from the Descent’s Beginnings, and two of them lead to the Crumbling Halls: Left and the middle one. You can find three types of Skeleton enemies and two types of deposits in the Crumbling Halls. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Skeleton Rogue

– Axe Skeleton

– Bomber Basalt Rock – Grants Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, and Eye Ore. Basalt Core – Grants Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, Quartz, Amethyst, Topaz, Diamond, Sapphire, Cuprite, Emerald, Eye Ore.

15. Ashen Passage

Go towards the right from the Descent Beginnings to enter the Ashen Passage. You can find three types of Basalt deposits and enemies, and a Pickaxe in Ashen Passage. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Skeleton Rogue

– Axe Skeleton

– Bomber Basalt Rock – Grants Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, and Eye Ore. Basalt Core – Grants Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, Quartz, Amethyst, Topaz, Diamond, Sapphire, Cuprite, Emerald, Eye Ore. Basalt Vein – Grants Quartz, Amethyst, Topaz, Diamond, Sapphire, Cuprite, Emerald, Ruby, Rivalite, Uranium, Mythril, Eye Ore, and Lightite ores. Magma Pickaxe

16. The Sunken Cells

Take the left path from the Descent’s Beginnings, and go down the Crumbling Halls, turn left, and go straight to reach The Sunken Cells. You can find plenty of skeleton enemies and two types of Basalt deposits. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Axe Skeleton

– Deathaxe Skeleton

– Sekelton Rogue

– Bomber

– Blight Pyromancer Basalt Rock – Grants Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, and Eye Ore Basalt Core – Grants Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, Quartz, Amethyst, Topaz, Diamond, Sapphire, Cuprite, Emerald, Eye Ore.

17. Volcanic Depths

Volcanic Depths is situated below the Ashen Passage. Upon reaching the passage, you will find Basalt Vein deposits on the ground in front of the Magma Pickaxe. You must mine the rock, using a Pickaxe with 100 base damage, and reveal the path to reach Volcanic Depths.

This place has magma covering the majority of the floor. Stepping on them deals damage, gradually reducing health, and killing you. Additionally, you can kill various enemies and mine deposits for the rarest ores. Here are the details:

Gameplay Elements Details Enemies – Elite Rogue Skeleton

– Elite Deathaxe Skeleton

– Blight Pyromancer

– Blazing Sime

– Reaper Basalt Core – Grants Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, Quartz, Amethyst, Topaz, Diamond, Sapphire, Cuprite, Emerald, Eye Ore. Basalt Rock – Grants Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, Lapis Lazuli, and Eye Ore Volcanic Rock – Grants Volcanic Rock, Topaz, Cuprite, Rivalite, Obsidian, Eye Ore, Fireite, Magmaite, Demonite, and Darkryte

The above-discussed are the major The Forge locations across both islands. In the next section, we will discuss the secret locations on each island.

All Secret Locations in Stonewake’s Cross

1. Secret Cave

It is located inside the Cave on Stonewake’s Cross island. Take a left from Umut the Brave NPC and go straight. You will reach a spot with leaves, seemingly sprouting out from the underground. Walk towards it and reach the Secret Cave below. The Secret Cave has the Undead NPC and Bard’s guitar.

2. Hidden Roof

Hidden Roof is one of the secret locations in The Forge on Stonewake’s Cross. It is on the opposite side of the Tomo the Explorist. The NPC is located on the way to the Wizard’s tower. Follow the steps below to reach the hidden roof:

Step 1: Ascend to the higher place on the left side of the house.

Ascend to the higher place on the left side of the house. Step 2: You can enter the hidden roof by dashing through the right-most side of the house, as shown in the picture above.

You can enter the hidden roof by dashing through the right-most side of the house, as shown in the picture above. Step 3: You must jump and then press the Q button to dash and enter it. The timing of jumping and dashing is crucial, so you might have to try multiple times.

You must jump and then press the Q button to dash and enter it. The timing of jumping and dashing is crucial, so you might have to try multiple times. Step 4: Climb down the ladder to find a surprise, Lucky Blocks.

You will find Lucky Blocks inside the hidden roof. Break it to find a special ore of Relic rarity, Fichillium.

3. Fallen Angel’s Cave

Take a right from the Nord NPC inside the Cave’s entrance. You will reach the Inner Cave. Keep going straight to find two wooden entrances on the right side. Go inside the first entrance, and keep moving forward to get to the Angel’s Cave. It has one of the best end-game Pickaxes, Arcane. Obtaining it requires 125,000 gold.

All Secret Locations in Forgotten Kingdom

1. Secret Waterfall Room

You can find the secret waterfall room inside the Goblin Cave. To reach the cave, you must complete the Goblin King quest and get a key to unlock the door. Go straight from the door until you find a bridge on the left side. Walk to the other side of the river and through the waterfall.

Walk through the stone that has been cut in the middle to reach the secret room. You will find a cat at the end of the room that belongs to Tomo. Bring her the cat to complete her quest and receive rewards.

2. Monke’s Island

Monke’s Island is one of the secret The Forge locations situated on the ocean of the Forgotten Kingdom island. After spawning, turn around and swim towards a tiny island located to the southwest of the docks. You can find Monke NPC on the island, who offers a quest to bring one, five, or 30 Bananite ores.

3. Cannon

Cannon is on the right side of the spawn point. You can interact with it by pressing the “E” key and launch yourself directly to Captain Rowan’s camp.

That concludes our guide to The Forge locations and POIs. We will update this article when the developers add more locations in future updates.