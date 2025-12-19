The Forge Luck Boost Update: Release Date and Countdown

If you are on the same bandwagon as other Roblox players and have played The Forge in the past month, this weekend is going to be huge! The game is getting a special The Forge Luck Boost update that makes it way easier to find rare ores. If you want to know how to join this event, we’ve got all the details you need. Check them out!

The Forge Luck Boost Update Release Date

The Forge Luck Boos update goes live on Saturday, December 20th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT and runs for exactly 24 hours until Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. Since this is a global event, the start time is different depending on where you live. Check the table below to see when it starts in your timezone:

Timezone Start Time PT Saturday, Dec 20 at 10:00 AM ET Saturday, Dec 20 at 1:00 PM CET Saturday, Dec 20 at 7:00 PM IST Saturday, Dec 20 at 11:30 PM JST Sunday, Dec 21 at 3:00 AM AEST Sunday, Dec 21 at 4:00 AM

The event only runs for one day, so you’ll need to grind during this specific window to take advantage of the boosted luck rates.

Countdown to The Forge Luck Boost Update

The update launches very soon. Check below to see exactly how much time is left until the update is live:

Make sure you’re ready to play when the event starts because rare ore drops are going to be much more common during this period. If you’ve been trying to farm specific materials, this is your best shot at getting them quickly with your pickaxe.

What to Expect

This weekend update brings two major perks to The Forge. Here is what to expect:

Extra Luck Boost – Your chances of finding rare ore drops increase significantly while playing The Forge during the event period.

– Your chances of finding rare ore drops increase significantly while playing The Forge during the event period. Free Reroll Code – Use the code HEART to get x10 free rerolls that you can use throughout the weekend.

– Use the code HEART to get x10 free rerolls that you can use throughout the weekend. 24-Hour Limited Window – The boost only lasts one day, making this the best grinding opportunity of the month.

Don’t forget to redeem the special code before you start grinding. Those 10 free rerolls can make a massive difference in your results, especially when you’re trying to get perfect rolls on your best items.