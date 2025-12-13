The Forge Mining Boost Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Forge is getting a special Mining Boost update this weekend, and you’ll want to mark your calendar for this one. Events like this don’t come around every day. The combination of Mining Boost, free rerolls, and the addition of private servers makes this weekend special. We’ve got all the details you need to get ready for it.

The Forge Mining Boost Update Release Date

The event kicks off on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT and runs through Monday, December 15th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. It’s a full weekend to grind for those rare ores you’ve been chasing. Here’s the event schedule in different regions:

Region Start Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, Dec 13 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, Dec 13 – 1:00 PM CET (Central Europe) Saturday, Dec 13 – 7:00 PM IST (India) Saturday, Dec 13 – 11:30 PM JST (Japan) Sunday, Dec 14 – 3:00 AM AEST (Australia) Sunday, Dec 14 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you check your local time zone and plan your grinding sessions accordingly.

Countdown to The Forge Mining Boost Update

The countdown is on for one of the best mining weekends in The Forge! Check below to see exactly how much time is left until the update is live:

Don’t forget to redeem the special code before you start grinding. Those 10 free rerolls can make a massive difference in your results, especially when you’re trying to get perfect rolls on your best items.

What to Expect

The Mining Boost update does exactly what it sounds like – it makes mining way more rewarding for you. You will have a much better chance of getting rare ore drops while the boost is active. If you’ve been struggling to find those hard-to-get materials for your armor and weapon upgrades, this is your moment to shine. During this event, you could net way more valuable drops.

The event also comes with a special code: FORG! This code gives you x10 free rerolls, which is incredibly valuable. Rerolls let you change races or modifiers on your items, and getting 10 of them for free is a huge bonus. Make sure you redeem this code as soon as the event starts.

The biggest news? Private servers will be added to The Forge this weekend. This is huge for players who want to mine without competing with others for ore spots. In public servers, you sometimes have to fight for the best mining locations. With private servers, you and your friends can have the whole map to yourselves. You might be able to do some admin abuse yourself there, hopefully!

