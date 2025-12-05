Making money in The Forge is everything. You need it for better pickaxes, gear upgrades, potions, and basically anything that keeps you from looking like a broke miner. But just like any other game, some methods to earn money are slow, while others give you gold much faster. In this guide, we will show you how to get money fast in The Forge, so you can level up quickly without wasting hours on low-value tasks.

How to Get Money Fast in The Forge Roblox

Everything in The Forge costs money. Without a steady income, you’ll fall behind and watch other players upgrade their gear and progress faster. But don’t worry, The Forge gives you many ways to earn money. The problem is that many players use slow or inefficient methods and end up wondering why they’re still broke after hours of playing. Let’s fix that by focusing on what actually works.

1. Forge Heavy Armor and Weapons

This is hands down the fastest way to make money in The Forge once you get going. If you have already collected enough ores, take them to the forge and turn them into heavy armor or big weapons. When you sell raw ore, you might get around $500-$600 only. But if you forge that same ore into a Colossal weapon, you can sell it for $2,000 to $3,000.

The trick is using enough ore in one craft. When you’re at the forge, dump around 30+ pieces of the same ore type into the recipe. This gives you a high chance of making heavy chestplates, which sell for the most money. Pay attention during the forging minigames, too. It’s not hard, just focus and hit the timing right.

2. Claim Index Rewards

This one surprises a lot of players. The Index tab in your menu gives you free gold and XP every time you discover something new. Here is how to do it:

Open your backpack and go to the Index tab. Look for anything with a “claim” button. Click it and collect your money.

If you’ve been playing for a while without checking this, you probably have thousands of gold waiting. The Index tracks weapons, armor, enemies, and ores. Explore different areas, fight new monsters, and craft various items to unlock more entries. Each one adds to your total rewards.

3. Complete Quests for Quick Cash

Quests give you huge chunks of money without much effort. Some players ignore them because they want to explore, but that’s a mistake. Quests reward you with thousands of gold plus XP, and sometimes free items you can sell. If you want to know which quests to grab first, here are some tips for you:

Start with the Portal Tool quest to unlock the Forgotten Kingdom and earn good rewards.

quest to unlock the Forgotten Kingdom and earn good rewards. Grab quests from NPCs with yellow markers .

. Do the Bard’s Guitar quest early for easy gold.

There are also some repeatable quests available in the game, which means it’s easy money for you! Here are the quests:

Forgotten Kingdom: Sensei Moro and Barakkulf give mining quests. Captain Rowan gives enemy-killing quests. Check the Forgotten Kingdom quest board often—its tasks pay very well.

Stonewake’s Cross Cave – Amber offers repeatable enemy tasks.

Accept every quest you can, even if you’re not ready to do them yet. Do these while mining or fighting to earn gold without extra effort. As you play normally, you’ll complete many quest objectives without trying.

4. Farm Enemies for Essence and Money

Killing enemies gives you essence and direct gold drops. It’s not the fastest method in the early game, but once you have good weapons, it becomes really profitable.

Early on, Bombers drop $50 to $100, which is decent. But the real money comes from late-game enemies in the Volcanic Depths area. The Volcanic Depths is located in the Forgotten Kingdom caves, past the Ashen Passage. You need to destroy the Basalt Vein nodes first that are blocking the way.

Enemies in this area drop solid amounts of gold, making it a great farming spot. Elite Rogue Skeletons drop between $35 and $70, while Elite Deathaxe Skeletons give $45 to $90. Reapers and Blazing Slimes are the most profitable, each dropping $65 to $130 per kill. These enemies also drop valuable essence that you can sell.

5. Mine High-Value Rocks

Stop hitting basic stone and copper rocks once you can access better areas. They take time to break and drop materials worth almost nothing. Focus on Basalt Veins, Basalt Cores, and late-game ore spots. Your time is worth money, so spend it on rocks that actually pay.

6. Sell Your Old Pickaxes

When you buy a new pickaxe, don’t forget to sell your old one. You get back a big chunk of what you paid. But always keep a Copper Pickaxe in your inventory. The Forge won’t let you sell your only pickaxe, so having a backup lets you sell expensive ones when upgrading.

7. Pick a Good Race

Your race in the Forge affects how efficiently you make money. Here’s what works best:

Goblin : The 12% Bargain discount saves thousands when buying pickaxes and potions.

: The 12% Bargain discount saves thousands when buying pickaxes and potions. Dwarf : Mines faster, which means more ore per hour. Perfect for the forge-and-sell method.

: Mines faster, which means more ore per hour. Perfect for the forge-and-sell method. Dragonborn/Demon: Extra damage makes enemy farming much faster.

If you haven’t picked your race yet or can reroll, go Goblin for your main character or Dwarf if you prefer mining over shopping discounts.

Those are all the tips and strategies to get money fast in The Forge. Don’t expect instant millions, though. This game is designed around grinding, but smart grinding will always make the difference. Now that you know the tips, start grinding for the gold! Don’t forget to also check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its various features.