The Forge New Cave Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Forge is getting a brand new cave update this weekend. The developers just announced the release date along with a limited-time code that gives you free rerolls. If you’ve been exploring Island 3 and wondering what’s next, this New Cave update in The Forge will give you more content and tasks to complete. Let’s check out the release date and what you can expect to find inside this new cave.

The Forge New Cave Update Release Date and Time

The Forge New Cave Update is scheduled to release on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT. The update will go live during the weekend, so you have lots of free time to explore the new content before heading back to school or work on Monday. Here’s when the update drops in your timezone:

Timezone Release Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Saturday, January 3 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Saturday, January 3 – 1:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, January 3 – 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Saturday, January 3 – 11:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sunday, January 4 – 3:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, January 4 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you click the Notify Me button on the official event page so you don’t miss when the update goes live.

Countdown to The Forge New Cave Update

The countdown is already ticking down to the New Cave Update release. You have just a few days left to prepare before the new content drops. Use this time wisely by grinding levels (because you don’t know if the cave will have level requirements), upgrading your pickaxe, making your weapons and armors stronger, plus stacking up your in-game currency.

Here is the countdown until the event is live:

What to Expect

The Cave Update is bringing mysterious new content to The Forge, and while the developers are keeping most details secret, here’s what we know so far:

New Cave Location: The teaser image shows a cave with red glowing elements in the background. There are a few possible locations where this cave might appear. One spot is near the Frostpire Expanse entrance, where you can already see a red glow and what looks like a pickaxe waiting inside. Another possibility is up near the spider cave area, where there’s an unexplored cave entrance that could be expanded in this update.

The teaser image shows a cave with red glowing elements in the background. There are a few possible locations where this cave might appear. One spot is near the Frostpire Expanse entrance, where you can already see a red glow and what looks like a pickaxe waiting inside. Another possibility is up near the spider cave area, where there’s an unexplored cave entrance that could be expanded in this update. Mysterious Symbols: The developers posted a teaser showing strange letters and symbols inside what appears to be a cave interior. The same cryptic message appears both in the Discord announcement and on the Roblox event description. Nobody knows what these symbols mean yet, but they’re clearly hinting at something important coming to the game.

The developers posted a teaser showing strange letters and symbols inside what appears to be a cave interior. The same cryptic message appears both in the Discord announcement and on the Roblox event description. Nobody knows what these symbols mean yet, but they’re clearly hinting at something important coming to the game. New NPCs and Quests: Based on leaked images, there will be NPCs inside the cave that you can interact with and most likely give you new quests to complete.

Based on leaked images, there will be NPCs inside the cave that you can interact with and most likely give you new quests to complete. Free Reroll Code: Use the code HAPPYNEWYEAR right now to get 10 free rerolls. This code only works until the Cave Update goes live, so redeem it immediately.

The Forge drops a new code almost every weekend with their updates. Once the HAPPYNEWYEAR code expires, there’s a good chance we’ll get a brand new code when the Cave Update launches. Keep your eyes on the announcements so you don’t miss it.

While you wait for the update to be live, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki for additional information about the game and its features!