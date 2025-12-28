Home » Gaming » The Forge Ore Traits List – All Buff Guide

The Forge Ore Traits List – All Buff Guide

by Shida Aruya
Mining ores in The Forge is not only about finding ones with good multipliers. Some ores actually have special traits that can change how your weapons and armor behave in combat. These traits can make a big difference when building strong gear. This guide breaks down The Forge Ore Traits by location, helping you plan where to mine and craft equipment that fits how you like to play.

The Forge Ore Traits

What Are the Ore Traits in The Forge?

Traits are special abilities that certain ores carry. When you forge equipment using these ores, the traits get applied to your weapons or armor. These can give you extra damage, better defense, movement speed boosts, or special attack effects.

Not every ore has a trait, though. Some ores only provide their base multiplier value. But the ones that do have traits are usually way more valuable, especially for end-game builds. The trait you get depends on which ore you use and whether you’re making a weapon or armor piece.

The Forge Ore Traits List

We will divide the ore traits list by their locations, so it’s easier for you to find them:

Stonewake Cross Ore Traits

Ore NameImageTrait EffectEquipmentDrop ChanceMultiplier
Poopite.When your health drops below 35%, you deal 15% poison damage around you for 5 seconds and scare nearby enemies.

Has a 15-second cooldown.		Armor & Weapons1/1311.2x

Forgotten Kingdom Ore Traits

Ore NameImageTrait EffectEquipmentDrop ChanceMultiplier
ObsidianGives up to 30% extra defense.Armor1/3332.35x
RivaliteAdds up to +20% critical hit chance.Weapons1/5693.33x
UraniumDeals 1.2% of your max health as AOE damage around you.Armor1/7773x
MythrilAdds up to 15% extra defense.Armor1/8133.5x
Eye OreReduces your health by 10% but increases damage by 15%.Armor & Weapons1/1,3334x
FireiteGives a 30% chance to burn enemies, dealing 20% damage over 2 seconds.Weapons1/2,1874.5x
Magmaite35% chance on hit to cause an AOE explosion dealing 50% of your weapon damage.Weapons1/3,0035x
LightiteIncreases your movement speed by 15%.Armor1/3,3334.6x
DemoniteGives weapons 20% burn for 2 seconds with a 15% chance on hit.

On armor, it gives a 25% chance to burn enemies when you take damage.		Armor & Weapons1/3,6665.5x
DarkryteThe Forge Ore TraitsWhen wearing armor, you have a 15% chance to turn into a shadow and completely dodge incoming attacks.Armor1/5,5556.3x

Frostpire Expanse Ore Traits

Ore NameImageTrait EffectEquipmentDrop ChanceMultiplier
Graphite5% extra vitality and reduces incoming physical damage by 12%.Armor1/3153.1x
Aetherit5% extra movement speed.Armor1/3903.4x
Frost FossilThe Forge Ore TraitsIncreases physical damage by 17.5%, but reduces movement speed by 5%.Armor & Weapons1/8204.5x
Velchire20% extra movement speed.Armor1/1,4505.5x
Sanctis18% more stamina.Armor1/1,8306x
SnowiteThe Forge Ore TraitsSlows enemy attack speed and movement speed by 15% for 3 seconds.Weapons1/4,3258x
IceiteThe Forge Ore TraitsFreezes enemies for 2 seconds.Weapons1/9,89810.5x

Ice Crystal Ore Traits

Ore NameImageTrait EffectEquipment TypeDrop ChanceMultiplier
Mosasaursit-25% speed and +35% health.Armor1/17x
GargantuanDeals 30% of weapon damage and 20% chance for a burning effect for over 2 seconds.

Also causes an explosion at the enemy location, dealing 35% weapon damage as AOE.		Weapons1/1,666,66625x
EtherealiteThe Forge Ore Traits+35% health buff.Armor1/11,1111.1x
VoidstarThe Forge Ore Traits+33 critical chance, +15% critical damage, -15% health.Weapons1/8,17910x
MalachiteThe Forge Ore TraitsDeals 10% of weapon damage as poison per second for 3 seconds.Weapons1/5,1238.8x
CrimsoniteThe Forge Ore Traits+20% physical damage.Weapons1/4,5408.5x

Here’s the thing about traits: they only work if you put the ore on the right equipment type. If an ore says “Armor only” and you use it on a weapon, you won’t get the trait. You’ll still get the multiplier, but the special effect won’t activate.

For example, Darkryte has that amazing dodge trait for armor. But if you forge it into a weapon, you only get the 6.3x damage multiplier without any dodging ability. Always check whether a trait is for weapons, armor, or both before you start forging.

Some traits, like Uranium, are stackable. This means if you have multiple armor pieces with Uranium, the AOE damage stacks up. You can build around this to create some really strong builds. Good luck mining for these ores! If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki.

