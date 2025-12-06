Pickaxes are a core part of The Forge gameplay, as they allow you to mine ores to craft armor and weapons. You can purchase a total of 14, and the best ones help you transition smoothly from early and mid-game to the end-game stage. Not all Pickaxes give the best return on your investment. This article provides the best The Forge Pickaxe progression guide, helping you choose the right one for each stage.

What Are Pickaxes in the Forge?

You use Pickaxes to break stones and find ores in caves. They have three stats: Mining Power, Luck Boost, and Mining Speed. These stats make a huge difference in their performance. Here’s what each means:

Mining Power : It decides the damage you deal to rocks while mining.

: It decides the damage you deal to rocks while mining. Luck Boost: It boosts the chances of obtaining rare ores.

It boosts the chances of obtaining rare ores. Mining Speed: It decides how fast you break rocks while mining.

You can also attach Runes to 11 Pickaxes. Some can equip a single, while others can have multiple. As of this writing, you can equip only the Miner Shard Rune, which grants one of these four effects: Extra ore while mining, Luck boost, Mining Power buff, or Mining Speed buff.

You can get a Pickaxe by purchasing it with gold. The primary spot to buy them is Miner Fred’s Shop, which you can find in both Stonewake’s Cross and Forgotten Kingdom. Some Pickaxes are hidden in secret places. For instance, the Arcane Pickaxe is hidden in the Fallen Angel’s Cave.

The Forge Pickaxe Progression Guide – Comparison Table

Here is the recommended The Forge Pickaxe progression in ascending order:

Bronze Pickaxe

Iron Pickaxe

Gold Pickaxe

Cobalt Pickaxe

Uranium Pickaxe

Mythril Pickaxe

Arcane PIckaxe

Here are the stats and details of the above-listed Pickaxes for comparison:

Pickaxes Mining Power Mining Speed Luck Boost Cost

Bronze 5 – – Free

Iron 10 – 5% 500 gold

Gold 16 – 15% 1,500 gold

Cobalt 36 – 35% 10,000 gold

Uranium 67 – 41% 37,500 gold

Mythril 80 – 43% 67,500 gold

Arcane 115 10% 50% 125,000 gold

Best Pickaxes for Early-Game

1. Bronze

You get Bronze Pickaxe for free upon joining the game. It will be useful until you complete the tutorial. It can do base damage of 5 and provides no luck boost. Quickly save money and go for the Iron Pickaxe.

2. Iron

Iron Pickaxe costs only 500 gold, which won’t take much time to farm. It has double the damage of Bronze and provides a 5% luck boost. You can mine a few ores to forge armor and weapons. Sell those armor and weapons to earn money and buy the Gold Pickaxe.

3. Gold

Gold Pickaxe costs 1,500 gold to buy from Miner Fred’s Shop. Use it until you reach level 10 and earn 10,000 gold. You can complete quests from Nord and Umut the Brave NPCs in Stonewake’s Cross to earn gold quickly. Nord gives tasks to collect some ores, and Umut the Brave makes you kill a certain number of zombies.

After reaching level 10, another island, Forgotten Kingdom, will unlock. You can buy Cobalt Pickaxe in the Forgotten Kingdom and dispose of the Gold Pickaxe

4. Cobalt

Cobalt Pickaxe costs 10,000 gold to buy from Miner Fred’s Shop on the Forgotten Kingdom island. It deals 40 base damage to rocks, and boosts your luck by 35%. You can use it to mine Basalt Rock, which offers Silver, Gold, Platinum, Cobalt, Titanium, and Lapis Lazuli. Use them to forge armor and weapons and sell those to earn quick money.

You can also complete quests from Captain Rowan, Sensei Moro, Barrakulf, and Masked Stranger. Save up to 37,500 gold and go for the next Pickaxe, progressing to the mid-game.

Best Pickaxes for the Mid-Game

1. Uranium

Uranium is one of the best Pickaxes for the mid-game stage. It costs 37,500 gold to buy from Miner Fred’s Shop on the Forgotten Kingdom island. The Pickaxe deals 67 base damage to rocks and provides 41% luck boost. You can use Uranium Pickaxe to mine as much Basalt Core as possible.

It allows mining rarer ores such as Eye Ore, Emerald, Amethyst, and more. These ores will help forge armor and weapons, allowing you to earn decent money by selling them. Use Uranium Pickaxe until you save 67,500 gold to buy the next best mid-game Pickaxe.

2. Mythril

Mythril Pickaxe costs 67,500 gold to buy from Miner Fred’s Shop. You can use it to mine Basalt Vein that offers many legendary rarity ores, such as Lightite, Mythril, Uranium, RIvalite, and more. These ores have overpowered traits that can significantly enhance your weapons and armor.

Forge your main weapons, build the best armor, and prepare for the late game with the Mythril Pickaxe. Save up to 125,000 gold and buy the best Pickaxe for the late game.

Best Pickaxe for the Late Game

1. Arcane

Arcane is the best Pickaxe for the late game. It doesn’t cost much, priced at 125,000 gold. You can earn the required money quickly by doing quests and selling equipment. You can find the Arcane Pickaxe inside the Fallen Angel’s Cave of Stonewake’s Cross island. The Fallen Angel’s Cave is a secret, locked area. Opening its door requires an Unknown Key, which can be obtained by completing the Bard’s quest in The Forge by finding his guitar.

Arcane Pickaxe can deal 100 base damage to the rocks. It has the highest luck boost of 50% among all Pickaxes currently. After obtaining the Arcane Pickaxe, you can attach three Runes to it. Use all Miner Shards that offers luck boost to mine the rarest ores with this Pickaxe.

That concludes our The Forge Pickaxe progression guide. Check out our The Forge Wiki for detailed information about the game’s features.