How to Get and Use the Portal Tool in The Forge

Getting around far locations can be tedious in The Forge, and that’s where the Portal Tool comes in handy. This tool acts as your fast-travel mechanic, letting you move between islands much more efficiently. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to get and how to use the Portal Tool in The Forge Roblox.

How to Get the Portal Tool in The Forge

To get the Portal Tool in The Forge Roblox, you must complete Sensei Moro’s quests. Sensei Moro is located right beside the spawn area when you start the game. Walk up to him, press E to interact, and accept all his quests. The quests include mining ores, forging armors and weapons, and using runes plus essences. Finish every task he gives you.

Once you’re done, head to the Wizard’s house. It’s located at the end of the island. Follow the left path before reaching the cave. You will walk past Tomo the Explorist while finding the house. The Wizard, the same NPC who lets you roll races, will unlock the tool after you speak with him.

How to Use the Portal Tool in The Forge

Using the Portal Tool in The Forge is quite simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the inventory and select the tool. Find a good spot to place the portal. Move around until the indicator turns green, and then place the portal.

After you have placed the item, approach it and press E to interact. Choose one of the options, and you will be teleported! You can’t access the Forgotten Kingdom until you hit level 10, though. So if that island isn’t showing up in your menu, that’s why. Just keep grinding levels first.

If you can’t place the portal, make sure you are on flat and stable ground. It doesn’t work on slopes or near water. Also, double-check that the tool is actually selected in your hotbar, not just sitting in your inventory somewhere.

This tool saves you lots of walking time, especially when you need to grab resources or turn in quests. Get comfortable using it early, and you’ll thank yourself later. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki for additional information about the game and its features!