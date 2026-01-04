The Prismatic Heart is a legendary ore drop in The Forge that serves as both a quest item for the Raven Cult questline and a crafting material. This heart drops exclusively from the Prismarine Spider boss in the spider cave with varying drop rates, making it one of the more sought-after materials for players working toward the Dragon Head Pickaxe. This guide covers exactly how to farm the Prismatic Heart from the Prismarine Spider.

How to Get Prismatic Heart in The Forge

The Prismatic Heart drops from the Prismarine Spider boss located in the spider cave. To farm for it, head to the spider cave (the same cave you visit during the early Raven questline) and navigate to the boss spawn location deep inside. Fight and defeat the boss repeatedly until the Prismatic Heart drops, you’ll see it appear on your screen as loot with its distinctive multi-colored shimmer effect described as having “too many colours to be safe.”

The drop rate for Prismatic Heart is somewhat confusing. The item description shows a 1 in 33,333 chance, but the actual drop rate from the Prismarine Spider boss is approximately 1 in 50. Many players report getting multiple Prismatic Hearts (sometimes 4+) while completing the Raven’s initial questline, suggesting the drop rate is far more common than the tooltip indicates.

How to Use Prismatic Heart in The Forge

The Prismatic Heart has two primary uses in The Forge:

Primary Use: The most important use for the Prismatic Heart is completing Auron’s quest, the first of three quests in the Raven Cult questline required to unlock the Dragon Head Pickaxe.

Farm the Prismarine Spider during the Raven questline to maximize efficiency, and keep any extra hearts for future weapon forging rather than selling them since they’re valuable legendary materials worth stockpiling. You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.