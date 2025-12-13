The Forge Private Server Guide (Create and Invite)

The Forge has taken the Roblox community by storm. The devs are busy pushing updates even as they prepare for weekly events that have become the norm in Roblox. One such update was pushed today after much community feedback. You can finally create private servers in The Forge. The steps are similar to other Roblox games, but we will break them down for newbies. Here’s how to create your own private server in The Forge, invite someone to your private server, or join someone else’s private server.

How to Create Your Private Server on The Forge

Do check out our The Forge wiki page for other guides, codes, and tier lists on the game. Alright. There are two ways to create a private server in The Forge. You can do it using the Roblox app on your device or a web browser. However, there is a condition:

Prerequisite:

You will need 100 Robux per month (subscription) to create a private server.

Now, the steps:

Open The Forge on your device. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Servers. Select Create Private Server on the right side. Next, pay 100 Robux, and name your server. Click on Subscribe button.

Here is the official Roblox help page on creating and configuring private servers on Roblox. You will find more granular options to control who can join your private servers under Settings > Privacy & content restrictions > Private servers.

Invite Others to Your The Forge Private Server

Your brand-new private server is ready. You have already claimed free rerolls using codes. You know how to mine ores and craft awesome weapons and armors.

Now, you want to invite your friends to the new private server you just created, paying hard real money.

Go to the server page and click on the three-dot icon next to the server name you entered in the method above. A drop-down menu will appear. Select Configure option. Enable Allow Joining option if not already.

Note that you can make the private server public by allowing anybody to join it. To do so, enable Allow Joining option. Otherwise, click on Add People button to invite only selected and chosen Roblox friends to The Forge.

Create or Join Private Servers – What to Do?

Well, it all depends on what you want. If you have money and want more control over who you play with, we recommend that you create your own private servers. That will make your gaming experience smoother and easier.

You can also join private servers created by other players just as easily if you know how to find them. We will soon make and maintain a list of active private servers for The Forge.