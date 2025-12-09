Skills play a huge role in The Forge, even if you don’t notice them at first. They’re the reason some players mine faster, deal more damage, and level up quicker. Each skill gives your character small boosts that add up over time, and you don’t need to do anything special to level them. You level up skills just by playing, and the more you use a specific action, the faster that skill grows. Here is the full guide of all skills in The Forge, how to unlock and level them up.

How Skills Work in The Forge

In The Forge, you’ll find 10 different skills you can work on. Some of them make mining easier, others help you in combat, and a few just make everything you do more rewarding. Overall, skills are like achievements that reward you for doing what you’re already doing in the game. Once you unlock a skill level, you get a permanent bonus that makes that activity even better.

Each skill has five levels, and the bonuses get stronger as you progress. To track your progress and equip skills, press the T button to open the menu, then head to the Achievements tab. Here you’ll see all available skills, how close you are to leveling them up, and what bonuses you’ll get next.

All Skills in The Forge

Let me walk you through every skill available in The Forge, what they do, and how to level them up:

1. Weapon Smith

Every level in Weapon Smith increases your attack speed. To level it up, you need to forge weapons at the forge station. The more weapons you create, the higher this skill goes.

Level Attack Speed Bonus 1 +4% 2 +8% 3 +12% 4 +16% 5 +20%

2. Monster Slayer

If you hate running out of stamina during fights, this is your skill. It will boost your stamina, letting you dodge, run, and swing your weapon more before getting tired. To level this skill up, you need to kill enemies. Every enemy you defeat counts toward this skill.

Level Stamina Bonus 1 +8% 2 +16% 3 +24% 4 +32% 5 +40%

3. Master Miner

Mining is a huge part of The Forge, and Master Miner makes it way more efficient. This skill increases your mining power so that you can break rocks faster and spend less time gathering resources. To level this up, you have to keep mining for ores, and this skill will naturally increase over time.

Level Mine Power Bonus 1 +5% 2 +10% 3 +15% 4 +20% 5 +25%

4. Armor Smith

If you want to survive longer in dangerous areas, you can use Armor Smith to increase your health. This skill will give you a bigger health bar to work with during tough fights. Similar to Weapon Smith, you progress this skill by crafting protective gear at the forge, so make sure to forge armor pieces to level this skill up.

Level Max Health Bonus 1 +5% 2 +10% 3 +15% 4 +20% 5 +25%

5. Experience Master

This might be one of the most useful skills for new players. Experience Master increases the XP you gain from everything you do, which means you level up your character faster and unlock new content quicker. Level up your character if you want to increase this skill to the next tier.

Level XP Boost 1 +6% 2 +12% 3 +18% 4 +24% 5 +30%

6. Explorer

Moving around the map faster makes everything more convenient. Explorer increases your movement and walking speed. If you want to level up this skill, you need to discover new territories. You can do it by unlocking the Portal Tool first so that you can teleport to different places. The more places you visit, the faster this skill levels up.

Level Speed Bonus 1 +5% 2 +10% 3 +15% 4 +20% 5 +25%

7. Rune Master

Critical hits are powerful, and Rune Master increases your chances of landing them. This skill is essential if you want to deal massive damage in combat. How to level it up? Enchant your gear and use runes on your equipment.

Level Critical Chance Bonus 1 +7% 2 +14% 3 +21% 4 +28% 5 +35%

8. Dedicated Player

Luck affects drop rates for rare items and better resources. Dedicated Player increases your luck stat, making it more likely you’ll find valuable loot. If you keep on playing the game, meeting new NPCs, reroll races, completing quests, this skill will level up instantly. It is basically based on your total playtime, so the longer you play The Forge, the higher this skill gets.

Level Luck Bonus 1 +8% 2 +16% 3 +24% 4 +32% 5 +40%

9. Boss Hunter

Bosses are tough, but this skill makes fighting them more rewarding. Boss Hunter increases your damage output, helping you take down difficult enemies faster. To level this up, try to kill bosses. Every boss you defeat counts toward this skill. If you’re hunting down powerful enemies regularly, this is a great skill to focus on.

Level Damage Bonus 1 +4% 2 +8% 3 +12% 4 +16% 5 +20%

10. Upgrade Master

This is the second skill that boosts critical chance, working just like Rune Master. The difference is how you level it up. Enhance and upgrade your weapons and armor with essences. Every time you improve a piece of equipment, this skill progresses.

Level Critical Chance Bonus 1 +7% 2 +14% 3 +21% 4 +28% 5 +35%

Which Skills Should You Focus On?

The answer depends on how you like to play. If you spend most of your time mining, equip Master Miner to speed up your resource gathering. If you’re constantly fighting zombies and exploring caves, Monster Slayer or Weapon Smith will help you survive longer and kill faster.

For beginners, I recommend focusing on Experience Master early. The XP boost helps you level up quicker, which unlocks better equipment and areas faster. Once you’re at a comfortable level, switch to skills that match your current activity.

Remember that you can only have one skill equipped at a time, so don’t be afraid to switch between them based on what you’re doing. If you’re about to go on a mining session, equip Master Miner. If you’re heading to fight a boss, swap to Boss Hunter or Monster Slayer.

Enjoy grinding on the game and good luck on leveling up your skills in The Forge.