The Forge – Trello, Discord, and Other Social Media Links

The Forge has attracted millions of players since its beta version was released. Mining ores, forging weapons and armor, exploring locations, and uncovering hidden secrets are some of the intriguing features of this action RPG game. If you want to keep track of the changes, view sneak peeks, and other important news, this article provides the Trello, Discord, and social media accounts for The Forge.

Official The Forge Discord Link

Discord is one of the best social platforms for Roblox experiences. The developers provide the latest information, upcoming changes, and sneak peeks to the forthcoming content. You can also vote on the polls for upcoming events, view The Forge updates and patch notes, and communicate with other players in voice chat. It’s very easy to join the experience’s Discord channel. Follow the steps listed below:

Tap the invite link to The Forge official Discord channel linked here. Alternatively, you can go to the game’s official Roblox page and scroll down to reveal the Discord icon. Click on it to redirect to the game’s official channel. Tap the Accept Invite button. Tap the Continue to Discord button, and you’ll land on the game’s Discord channel. Verify with Bloxlink and explore the game’s channels.

Official The Forge Trello Link

Most Roblox experiences have a Trello board, where the developers share in-depth information about gameplay items and the game’s features. The Forge doesn’t have an official Trello, last time we checked. It is not certain whether the developers will add an official Trello for the game, as they haven’t provided any information regarding it.

Official YouTube Channel Link

The Forge has its official YouTube channel, named FireAtacck. The channel shares the experience’s trailer videos and other short videos about update leaks.

Official X Account Link

The game doesn’t have an official X handle; however, you can follow an account related to the game, FireAtacck. He is a 3D artist and the founder of The Forge game. You can view the game’s sneak peeks and other news about the experience from the X handle.

That concludes our guide to The Forge official Discord, Trello, and social media links. We hope you found the article helpful.