Tide Carve is one of the newest Epic ores you can find in The Forge after the Winter Expansion part 1 update. This smooth blue-magenta rock with cyan stripes looks amazing and gives your gear some serious power boosts. If you want to get your hands on this rare ore, you’ll need to head to the right location and know what to mine. Here is how to get Tide Carve in The Forge.

Where to Find Tide Carve in The Forge

You can only find Tide Carve ore in the Frostspire Expanse area. This is a cold, icy zone where you’ll be mining frozen materials. The specific location within Frostspire Expanse includes The Peak and Spider Cave areas. These are your go-to spots when farming for Tide Carve. You can go to Frostpire Expanse using the Portal tool, but you need to reach level 70 first before you can unlock the POI.

Make sure you’re ready to explore this region before hunting for this ore, because there are lots of new icy enemies here. So wear your best armor and bring your strongest weapon before you get inside the cave or even go towards the peak.

How to Get Tide Carve in The Forge

Tide Carve drops from three different ice sources. Here’s what you need to mine:

Icy Boulder

Small Ice Crystal

Medium Ice Crystal

You can mine any of these three sources to get a chance at Tide Carve. The drop chance is the same no matter which one you choose. However, it’s very low! Here’s what you need to know about your chances:

Stat Value Rarity Epic Drop Chance 1/980 Multiplier 4.7x Market Price $88.13

With a 1/980 chance, you’ll need patience and lots of mining. The 4.7x multiplier makes it worth the grind though, especially if you’re trying to make a profit or craft powerful items.

Since the drop rate is pretty low, here’s how to improve your farming. Focus on mining as many Icy Boulders and Ice Crystals as possible. The more you mine, the better your chances. Both The Peak and Spider Cave areas have plenty of these resources, so rotate between them to maximize your farming efficiency.

Tide Carve Combat Traits

When you forge Tide Carve into armor or weapons, it gives you specific stat changes:

+17.5% lethality – Your damage output gets a solid boost

– Your damage output gets a solid boost -5% swiftness – You’ll move slightly slower

This trade-off makes Tide Carve good for players who want to hit harder and don’t mind sacrificing a bit of speed. If you’re building a damage-focused character, this ore is exactly what you need. So that’s how to get Tide Carve in The Forge. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki!