The Forge Weapons Tier List – Best Weapons Ranked

Weapons are your primary tools for combat in The Forge, determining how effectively you can defeat the enemies. With 23 weapons across seven classes, each offering different stats and playstyles, choosing the right weapon can be a bit of a headache. This Forge Weapons tier list ranks every weapon from S Tier (absolute best) to D Tier (early-game only) to help you identify which weapons are worth crafting and using.

What Criteria Did We Choose for Ranking Weapons in The Forge?

Our tier list evaluates weapons based on multiple factors that determine their combat effectiveness in The Forge. Damage per second (DPS) is the primary consideration. Range matters significantly since longer reach lets you attack enemies from safer distances, reducing damage taken during fights. Attack speed affects DPS but also influences playstyle – faster weapons feel more responsive, while slower weapons require careful timing. We assess versatility by determining how well each weapon performs against different enemy types.

The Forge Weapons Tier List

Here’s our complete tier list ranking weapons by overall effectiveness:

TierWeapons
S TierChaos, Tachi, Dragon Slayer
A TierSkull Crusher, Cutlass, Uchigatana, Hammer
B TierGreat Sword, Rapier, Scythe, Double Battle Axe, Crusaders Sword
C TierLong Sword, Gladius Sword, Falchion Sword, Relevator
D TierBoxing Gloves, Ironhand, Comically Large Spoon, All Daggers
S Tier – The Best Weapons

WeaponClassDamageAttack SpeedRangeDPSChance
Chaos The Forge weapons
Chaos		Straight Sword9.3750.59s8 studs15.891/16
Tachi
Tachi		Katana8.9250.6s9 studs14.881/2
Dragon Slayer
Dragon Slayer		Colossal Sword221.12s10 studs19.641/3

S Tier represents weapons that excel in damage output, versatility, and overall combat effectiveness. Chaos dominates the Straight Sword category with the highest DPS (15.89), featuring 9.375 damage and an incredibly fast 0.59-second attack speed that lets you unleash attacks rapidly. Tachi stands as the best Katana with 8.925 damage, 0.6-second attack speed, and 9-stud range, delivering 14.88 DPS. While slightly lower DPS than Chaos, Tachi offers one extra stud of range and only requires 12 ores to craft with a reasonable 1/2 variant chance, making it more accessible than Chaos. Dragon Slayer reigns as the best Colossal Sword, dealing 22 damage with 1.12-second attack speed and 10-stud range for 19.64 DPS – the highest raw DPS in the game.

A Tier

WeaponClassDamageAttack SpeedRangeDPSChance
Skull crusher
Skull Crusher		Colossal Sword241.4s10 studs17.141/2
Cutlass The Forge weapons
Cutlass		Straight Sword9.3750.66s8 studs14.201/4
Uchigatana The Forge weapons
Uchigatana		Katana8.50.6s9 studs14.171/1
hammer
Hammer		Colossal Sword221.24s10 studs17.741/2

Skull Crusher hits the hardest of all weapons with 24 damage per strike and 10-stud range, but the slow 1.4-second attack speed results in 17.14 DPS – lower than Dragon Slayer’s 19.64 despite higher base damage. Skull Crusher excels in situations where you need maximum damage per hit. Cutlass provides 9.375 damage with 0.66-second attack speed for 14.20 DPS, making it the second-best Straight Sword. While Chaos edges it out with faster speed and higher DPS, Cutlass has a more forgiving 1/4 variant chance compared to Chaos’s 1/16, making Cutlass a realistic goal for mid-game players who want strong Straight Sword performance without excessive farming. Uchigatana delivers guaranteed 8.5 damage with 0.6-second attack speed and 9-stud range for 14.17 DPS. The 1/2 variant chance makes Hammer reasonably accessible while offering Colossal Sword power at slightly lower DPS than Dragon Slayer.

B Tier

WeaponClassDamageAttack SpeedRangeDPSChance
Great Sword
Great Sword		Colossal Sword201.12s10 studs17.861/1
Rapier The Forge weapons
Rapier		Straight Sword7.50.49s8 studs15.311/8
Scythe
Scythe		Great Axe14.250.95s9 studs15.001/2
Double Battle Axe
Double Battle Axe		Great Axe15.750.95s9 studs16.581/1
Crusaders Swords The Forge weapons
Crusaders Sword		Great Sword121.0s9 studs12.001/1

B Tier weapons provide respectable performance for mid-game progression but are outclassed by higher tiers. Great Sword offers guaranteed 20 damage with 1.12-second attack speed for 17.86 DPS at 10-stud range, making it a reliable Colossal Sword option before obtaining Dragon Slayer, Hammer, or Skull Crusher. While the DPS is competitive, it falls short of the 19.64 DPS from Dragon Slayer.

C Tier

C Tier contains weapons suitable for early-game progression that become inadequate as you advance:

WeaponClassDamageAttack SpeedRangeDPSChance
Long Sword
Long Sword		Great Sword121.11s9 studs10.811/2
Gladius Sword The Forge weapons
Gladius Sword		Straight Sword7.50.5s8 studs15.001/2
Falchion Knife The Forge weapons
Falchion Sword		Straight Sword7.50.59s8 studs12.711/1
Relevator
Relevator		Gauntlet9.60.69s6 studs13.911/16

D Tier

D Tier weapons actively underperform and should be avoided.

WeaponClassDamageAttack SpeedRangeDPSChance
Boxing Glove
Boxing Gloves		Gauntlet8.00.59s6 studs13.561/4
ironhand
Ironhand		Gauntlet7.60.51s6 studs14.901/1
Comically large spoon
Comically Large Spoon		Colossal Sword181.12s10 studs16.071/16
Gladius Dagger The Forge weapons
Dagger		Dagger4.30.35s6 studs12.291/1
Falchion Knife The Forge weapons
Falchion Knife		Dagger4.30.35s6 studs12.291/2
Gladius Dagger The Forge weapons
Gladius Dagger		Dagger4.30.35s6 studs12.291/4
Hook The Forge weapons
Hook		Dagger4.30.35s6 studs12.291/16

That’s our complete tier list for all weapons in The Forge. S Tier weapons are Chaos, Tachi, and Dragon Slayer for best overall performance. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features

