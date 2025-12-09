The Forge Weapons Tier List – Best Weapons Ranked

Weapons are your primary tools for combat in The Forge, determining how effectively you can defeat the enemies. With 23 weapons across seven classes, each offering different stats and playstyles, choosing the right weapon can be a bit of a headache. This Forge Weapons tier list ranks every weapon from S Tier (absolute best) to D Tier (early-game only) to help you identify which weapons are worth crafting and using.

What Criteria Did We Choose for Ranking Weapons in The Forge?

Our tier list evaluates weapons based on multiple factors that determine their combat effectiveness in The Forge. Damage per second (DPS) is the primary consideration. Range matters significantly since longer reach lets you attack enemies from safer distances, reducing damage taken during fights. Attack speed affects DPS but also influences playstyle – faster weapons feel more responsive, while slower weapons require careful timing. We assess versatility by determining how well each weapon performs against different enemy types.

The Forge Weapons Tier List

Here’s our complete tier list ranking weapons by overall effectiveness:

Tier Weapons S Tier Chaos, Tachi, Dragon Slayer A Tier Skull Crusher, Cutlass, Uchigatana, Hammer B Tier Great Sword, Rapier, Scythe, Double Battle Axe, Crusaders Sword C Tier Long Sword, Gladius Sword, Falchion Sword, Relevator D Tier Boxing Gloves, Ironhand, Comically Large Spoon, All Daggers The Forge Weapons Tier List

S Tier – The Best Weapons

Weapon Class Damage Attack Speed Range DPS Chance

Chaos Straight Sword 9.375 0.59s 8 studs 15.89 1/16

Tachi Katana 8.925 0.6s 9 studs 14.88 1/2

Dragon Slayer Colossal Sword 22 1.12s 10 studs 19.64 1/3

S Tier represents weapons that excel in damage output, versatility, and overall combat effectiveness. Chaos dominates the Straight Sword category with the highest DPS (15.89), featuring 9.375 damage and an incredibly fast 0.59-second attack speed that lets you unleash attacks rapidly. Tachi stands as the best Katana with 8.925 damage, 0.6-second attack speed, and 9-stud range, delivering 14.88 DPS. While slightly lower DPS than Chaos, Tachi offers one extra stud of range and only requires 12 ores to craft with a reasonable 1/2 variant chance, making it more accessible than Chaos. Dragon Slayer reigns as the best Colossal Sword, dealing 22 damage with 1.12-second attack speed and 10-stud range for 19.64 DPS – the highest raw DPS in the game.

A Tier

Weapon Class Damage Attack Speed Range DPS Chance

Skull Crusher Colossal Sword 24 1.4s 10 studs 17.14 1/2

Cutlass Straight Sword 9.375 0.66s 8 studs 14.20 1/4

Uchigatana Katana 8.5 0.6s 9 studs 14.17 1/1

Hammer Colossal Sword 22 1.24s 10 studs 17.74 1/2

Skull Crusher hits the hardest of all weapons with 24 damage per strike and 10-stud range, but the slow 1.4-second attack speed results in 17.14 DPS – lower than Dragon Slayer’s 19.64 despite higher base damage. Skull Crusher excels in situations where you need maximum damage per hit. Cutlass provides 9.375 damage with 0.66-second attack speed for 14.20 DPS, making it the second-best Straight Sword. While Chaos edges it out with faster speed and higher DPS, Cutlass has a more forgiving 1/4 variant chance compared to Chaos’s 1/16, making Cutlass a realistic goal for mid-game players who want strong Straight Sword performance without excessive farming. Uchigatana delivers guaranteed 8.5 damage with 0.6-second attack speed and 9-stud range for 14.17 DPS. The 1/2 variant chance makes Hammer reasonably accessible while offering Colossal Sword power at slightly lower DPS than Dragon Slayer.

B Tier

Weapon Class Damage Attack Speed Range DPS Chance

Great Sword Colossal Sword 20 1.12s 10 studs 17.86 1/1

Rapier Straight Sword 7.5 0.49s 8 studs 15.31 1/8

Scythe Great Axe 14.25 0.95s 9 studs 15.00 1/2

Double Battle Axe Great Axe 15.75 0.95s 9 studs 16.58 1/1

Crusaders Sword Great Sword 12 1.0s 9 studs 12.00 1/1

B Tier weapons provide respectable performance for mid-game progression but are outclassed by higher tiers. Great Sword offers guaranteed 20 damage with 1.12-second attack speed for 17.86 DPS at 10-stud range, making it a reliable Colossal Sword option before obtaining Dragon Slayer, Hammer, or Skull Crusher. While the DPS is competitive, it falls short of the 19.64 DPS from Dragon Slayer.

C Tier

C Tier contains weapons suitable for early-game progression that become inadequate as you advance:

Weapon Class Damage Attack Speed Range DPS Chance

Long Sword Great Sword 12 1.11s 9 studs 10.81 1/2

Gladius Sword Straight Sword 7.5 0.5s 8 studs 15.00 1/2

Falchion Sword Straight Sword 7.5 0.59s 8 studs 12.71 1/1

Relevator Gauntlet 9.6 0.69s 6 studs 13.91 1/16

D Tier

D Tier weapons actively underperform and should be avoided.

Weapon Class Damage Attack Speed Range DPS Chance

Boxing Gloves Gauntlet 8.0 0.59s 6 studs 13.56 1/4

Ironhand Gauntlet 7.6 0.51s 6 studs 14.90 1/1

Comically Large Spoon Colossal Sword 18 1.12s 10 studs 16.07 1/16

Dagger Dagger 4.3 0.35s 6 studs 12.29 1/1

Falchion Knife Dagger 4.3 0.35s 6 studs 12.29 1/2

Gladius Dagger Dagger 4.3 0.35s 6 studs 12.29 1/4

Hook Dagger 4.3 0.35s 6 studs 12.29 1/16

That’s our complete tier list for all weapons in The Forge. S Tier weapons are Chaos, Tachi, and Dragon Slayer for best overall performance. Don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features