The Forge Winter Expansion Part 1 Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Winter Expansion Part 1 is coming to The Forge, and it’s bringing winter vibes to the game! This update drops on Christmas Day and runs for two whole weeks. You’ll get to explore new icy areas, face fresh challenges, and unlock exclusive items. Whether you’re a longtime player or just starting out, this winter expansion has something cool for everyone. Let’s dive into when you can start playing and what’s waiting for you.

The Forge Winter Expansion Part 1 Release Date and Time

The Winter Expansion Part 1 goes live on December 25th, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. Mark your calendar because this is one update you don’t want to miss. The event runs until January 8th, 2026, giving you plenty of time to explore everything the update has to offer. Here’s when the update launches in your time zone:

Time Zone Release Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) December 25, 2025 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) December 25, 2025 – 1:00 PM CET (Central European Time) December 25, 2025 – 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) December 25, 2025 – 11:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) December 26, 2025 – 3:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) December 26, 2026 – 5:00 AM

The update will be available for exactly two weeks, so you have until January next year to complete all the new content and grab those limited-time rewards.

Countdown to The Forge Winter Expansion Part 1

The countdown is on! You only have a short wait until the Winter Expansion Part 1 arrives. If you’re reading this before December 25, start preparing your strategy now. Think about which weapons and pickaxes you’ll want to use in the new icy environments and make sure you’ve got your skill and loadout ready.

What to Expect

The Winter Expansion Part 1 is packed with new stuff to discover. Here’s what you can look forward to when the update goes live:

Icy Lands to Explore – New winter-themed areas are coming to The Forge with frozen landscapes and snow-covered challenges.

– New winter-themed areas are coming to The Forge with frozen landscapes and snow-covered challenges. Fresh Challenges – Expect new NPCs, quests, and enemies that fit the winter theme.

– Expect new NPCs, quests, and enemies that fit the winter theme. Exclusive Content – Limited-time ores, runes, essences, weapons, or totems that you can only get during this two-week event.

– Limited-time ores, runes, essences, weapons, or totems that you can only get during this two-week event. Time-Limited Rewards – Complete challenges during the event period to earn unique prizes you won’t be able to get later.

This expansion brings a completely different feel to The Forge. You might need to adapt to the icy conditions and figure out which gear works best in the cold. While you wait for the update to be live, you can also check our dedicated The Forge wiki for additional information about the game and its features!