How to Find Yeti and Get Yeti Heart in The Forge?

Yetis are powerful mobs in The Forge that drop the valuable Yeti Heart, a crucial item needed to complete the Cult Quest and unlock the Dragon Head Pickaxe. These frost creatures spawn exclusively in the Peak Cave area. This guide shows you exactly where to find Yetis in The Forge, how to efficiently farm them for their hearts, and what to do with the Yeti Heart once you obtain it.

How to Find Yeti in The Forge Roblox

Finding Yetis requires traveling to a specific location in the Forge and navigating to the very back of the Peak Cave:

Step 1: Travel to Frost Spire Expanse : Start by heading to the Frost Spire Expanse.

: Start by heading to the Frost Spire Expanse. Step 2: Enter Peak Cave : From Frost Spire Expanse, make your way to the Peak Cave entrance. This is the cave system at the top of the peak where high-level mobs spawn.

: From Frost Spire Expanse, make your way to the Peak Cave entrance. This is the cave system at the top of the peak where high-level mobs spawn. Step 3: Navigate to the Back of the Cave

Once inside Peak Cave, run all the way to the back of the cave system. Yetis only spawn in the deepest part of the cave, they never appear near the entrance or middle sections. Keep following the path straight back until you can’t go any further.

Step 4: Locate the Yeti Spawn Area: At the very back of Peak Cave, you’ll find the Yeti spawn location. Typically 1-2 Yetis spawn at a time in this area. If the Yeti isn’t there when you arrive, don’t worry, just defeat the other enemies in the area and the Yeti will spawn shortly after.

How to Get Yeti Heart

The Yeti Heart is a rare drop from Yeti mobs with a 1 in 10 drop chance (despite the item description showing 1 in 44,444). Engage and defeat the Yeti to get the Yeti Heart.

How to Use Yeti Heart in The Forge

The Yeti Heart serves multiple important purposes in The Forge, making it one of the most valuable drops from endgame mobs. The primary use is completing the Mjelatkhan NPC’s quest located inside Raven’s Cave, which forms part of the Raven Cult questline required to unlock the Dragon Head Pickaxe. The Yeti Heart provides valuable passive traits to weapons including 30% Critical Chance, 10% Critical Damage, and 10% Attack Speed. You only need one Yeti Heart to complete the Cult Quest, but any extras you farm should be saved.

You can also visit our The Forge Wiki for more information about the game and its other gameplay mechanics.