The Forgotten PS5: Why PS6 Leaks Are Making Gamers Nervous

The gaming community is already discussing the recent PlayStation 6 leaks, but not in the way you’d expect. Normally, new console rumors get fans excited, but this time, many PlayStation players are actually worried and nervous about what PS6 means for their current PS5 consoles.

What We Know So Far About PS6 Leaks

According to internal Microsoft documents that came out in 2023, Sony is targeting a 2028 release for the PlayStation 6. The next-gen console will reportedly feature AMD’s UDNA GPU technology and either a ZEN4 or ZEN5 CPU. There are also rumors about a handheld device launching alongside the PS6.

Although the PS6 won’t be out for a few years, early guesses suggest it could cost around $600. This estimate is based on past PlayStation prices. However, these prices are just speculation and they could change before the PS6 is officially released.

Why PS5 Players Are Worried About the PS6 Leaks

The gaming community, hotly debating the PS6 leaks on Reddit, has voiced their concerns around three main issues, rather than the specifications or even the 2028 release window:

1. The PS5’s Launch Fell Short

The PS5’s first few years were hit hard by global chip shortages and pandemic delays. While the console has now reached over 50 million units sold, its first two years saw very limited availability, with only 30 million units sold by 2022. In comparison, the PS4 reached 100 million units in just six years.

2. PS5 Has Big Games, But No Game-Changers

Even though the PS5 has great exclusive games, many fans feel it’s still missing the standout game that really shows off what the console can do. Unlike the PS4, which built its identity early with game-changers like God of War, the PS5’s library hasn’t quite hit that same level yet.

3. PS5 Can Be The “Lost Generation” of Consoles

The biggest criticism from players and fans is the fear that the PS5 era could end up being gaming’s lost generation. One Reddit user said, “My guy this generation has barely even started.”, while the other said, “If we somehow get a PS6 within the next two years, this could be considered the ‘Lost Generation.’ It literally has zero identity. What a waste.” This shows a concern that the PS5 might not live up to its full potential before it’s getting replaced.

For current and future PS5 owners, there’s both good and bad news. The good news is that big releases like GTA 6 will keep the PS5 relevant for years. The bad news is that all the talk about the next-gen consoles might make developers less eager to fully use the PS5’s potential.

Whether or not the PS5 ends up being the “lost generation” will probably come down to future game releases and how much Sony sticks with the console. For now, with big games on the way and millions of PS5s available in fans’ homes, we feel like the story for this console isn’t over yet. However, the gaming industry still needs to rethink how it approaches hardware transitions and launches.