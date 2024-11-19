The Game Awards 2024: Date, Nominees, and Where to Watch

The gaming industry’s biggest event, The Game Awards, is right around the corner. We all want our favorite game to win the GOTY or Game of the Year award. This year’s show will be bigger than ever, celebrating ten years of gaming with surprising nominations and exciting announcements. Let’s break down what you need to know about The Game Awards 2024, contenders, nominees, and when and where you can watch The Game Awards show.

When and Where to Watch The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on December 12th, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s when you can tune in based on your time zone:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PST) December 12th, 2024 4:30 PM Eastern Time (EST) December 12th, 2024 7:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 13th, 2024 12:30 AM Japan (JST) December 13th, 2024 9:30 AM Australia (AEST) December 13th, 204 11:30 AM

You can watch the show live on multiple platforms, such as:

The Game Awards 2024 Nominees

The 2024 show has some big changes. They’ve removed two categories for the awards: Best Esports Coach and Best Esports Event. Now, game expansions, DLCs, and remakes are also nominated, which means more games are in the running. Plus, more than 130 media outlets from around the world are now part of the voting process. So this year’s Game Awards is definitely going to be big.

Here’s the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Closer the Distance

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

(Shared Memory/Bigmode) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

(Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

(Nomada Studio/Devolver) UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

Forza Motorsport

Gran Turismo: EVO

PGA Tour 2K24

Riders Republic: Arctic Expansion

Best Multiplayer

Balatro

Helldivers 2

Minecraft Legends: PvP Chronicles

The Division Heartland

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

From the nomination list above, we can see that Sony and Team Asobi’s Astro Bot lead the pack, alongside Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth with seven nominations each. Sony Interactive Entertainment emerged as the most-nominated publisher with 16 nominations, followed by Square Enix and Xbox with 12 nominations each, and Sega with 11.

What to Expect from The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards always offer exciting moments, with big game reveals, first looks at new titles, live music, and appearances by gaming celebrities. You can also expect some surprising announcements. On December 2nd, the Players’ Voice nominees will be revealed, giving you the chance to vote for your favorite game on the TGA website.

It’s an event full of excitement for gamers everywhere. Go grab some snacks, get comfortable, and join millions of other gamers to celebrate the best of 2024. Who knows? Maybe your favorite game will take home the big prize! Remember, you can vote for winners on The Game Awards website, so let your voice be heard!