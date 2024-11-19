The Game Awards 2024: Date, Nominees, and Where to Watch

The gaming industry’s biggest event, The Game Awards, is right around the corner. We all want our favorite game to win the GOTY or Game of the Year award. This year’s show will be bigger than ever, celebrating ten years of gaming with surprising nominations and exciting announcements. Let’s break down what you need to know about The Game Awards 2024, contenders, nominees, and when and where you can watch The Game Awards show.
When and Where to Watch The Game Awards 2024
The Game Awards 2024 will take place on December 12th, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s when you can tune in based on your time zone:
|Region
|Date
|Time
|Pacific Time (PST)
|December 12th, 2024
|4:30 PM
|Eastern Time (EST)
|December 12th, 2024
|7:30 PM
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|December 13th, 2024
|12:30 AM
|Japan (JST)
|December 13th, 2024
|9:30 AM
|Australia (AEST)
|December 13th, 204
|11:30 AM
You can watch the show live on multiple platforms, such as:
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees
The 2024 show has some big changes. They’ve removed two categories for the awards: Best Esports Coach and Best Esports Event. Now, game expansions, DLCs, and remakes are also nominated, which means more games are in the running. Plus, more than 130 media outlets from around the world are now part of the voting process. So this year’s Game Awards is definitely going to be big.
Here’s the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Closer the Distance
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- Forza Motorsport
- Gran Turismo: EVO
- PGA Tour 2K24
- Riders Republic: Arctic Expansion
Best Multiplayer
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Minecraft Legends: PvP Chronicles
- The Division Heartland
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
From the nomination list above, we can see that Sony and Team Asobi’s Astro Bot lead the pack, alongside Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth with seven nominations each. Sony Interactive Entertainment emerged as the most-nominated publisher with 16 nominations, followed by Square Enix and Xbox with 12 nominations each, and Sega with 11.
What to Expect from The Game Awards 2024
The Game Awards always offer exciting moments, with big game reveals, first looks at new titles, live music, and appearances by gaming celebrities. You can also expect some surprising announcements. On December 2nd, the Players’ Voice nominees will be revealed, giving you the chance to vote for your favorite game on the TGA website.
It’s an event full of excitement for gamers everywhere. Go grab some snacks, get comfortable, and join millions of other gamers to celebrate the best of 2024. Who knows? Maybe your favorite game will take home the big prize! Remember, you can vote for winners on The Game Awards website, so let your voice be heard!