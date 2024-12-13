Home » Gaming » The Game Awards 2024 Recap: Every Game Announced and Major Moments

The Game Awards 2024 Recap: Every Game Announced and Major Moments

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Game Awards 2024 spectacularly celebrated its 10th anniversary, delivering a night packed with major announcements, touching moments, and surprising reveals. From established franchises making returns to bold new IPs from legendary studios, let’s break down everything that happened at gaming’s biggest night.

Complete List of Every Game Announced at The Game Awards 2024

There are more than 40 games that were announced at The Game Awards 2024. We are dividing them into two sections, the Opening Act announcements and the Main Show announcements. Here is the complete list and their expected release windows:

Opening Act Announcements

Solasta 2 trailer revealed in TGA 2024
  • Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Summer 2025)
  • One Move Away (2025)
  • Slay the Spire 2 (Early Access 2025)
  • Dave the Diver: In the Jungle (Late 2025)
  • Thick as Thieves (2026)
  • Shadow Labyrinth – Dark Pac-Man Metroidvania (2025)
  • Steel Paws (Netflix Games 2025)
  • Tales of the Shire: The Lord of the Rings Game
  • Stalcraft Operations (2025)
  • Midnight Murder Club (February 2025)
  • Kyora
  • Rematch (Summer 2025)
  • Solasta II (Early Access 2025)

Main Show Announcements

Ciri The Witcher 4
  • The Witcher 4
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign (2025)
  • Catly
  • Project Robot
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (2025)
  • Split Fiction (March 6th, 2025)
  • FragPunk (March 6th, 2025)
  • Killing Floor 3 (March 2025)
  • Steel Hunters
  • Blackfrost: The Long Dark II
  • Borderlands 4 (2025)
  • Clive Rosfield in Tekken 8 (December 16th, 2024)
  • Splitgate 2
  • Virtua Fighter
  • Project Century
  • Turok: Origins
  • Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny
  • Warframe 1999
  • Palworld: Feybreak (December 23rd, 2025)
  • Wuthering Waves (January 2nd, 2025)
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword (2026)
  • The First Berserker: Khazan (March 27th, 2025)
  • Arad
  • Dying Light: The Beast (Summer 2025)
  • Hunt: Showdown featuring Post Malone
  • Fortnite Ballistic
  • Squid Game: Unleashed (December 17th, 2024)
  • Stage Fright
  • Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
  • Double Dragon Revive (October 23rd, 2025)
  • Solo Leveling Arise
  • Screamer (2026)
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC (April 3rd, 2025)
  • Den of Wolves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Honkai: Star Rail Amphoreus update
  • Lego Fortnite Odyssey update
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (2025)
  • Infinity Nikki
  • Dispatch (2025)
  • Crimson Desert (Late 2025)
  • Mafia: The Old Country (Summer 2025)
  • Okami 2
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Special Moments and Industry Recognition at The Game Awards 2024

Harrison Ford announcing the best performance award at TGA 2024

The first-ever Game Changers Award was presented to Amir Satvat, recognizing his exceptional efforts in helping laid-off game developers find new opportunities during a tough year for the industry. Several celebrity appearances contributed to the event’s star power. Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey introduced their new game Dispatch. Other notable appearances included Harrison Ford who presented the Best Performance Award and Snoop Dogg performing “Thank You” and “Gin and Juice”.

Ninja Gaiden trailer release at TGA 2024

The event also saw the return of several popular game franchises. Onimusha returned after 18 years, and Okami was announced to have a sequel with original creator Hideki Kamiya involved. Virtua Fighter had its first new main game since 2006, while Ninja Gaiden was reimagined as a 2D side-scroller. Additionally, Turok is now reworked as a third-person cooperative game, bringing a fresh twist to these classic series.

As always, the show had a great mix of games, from big AAA titles to unique indie projects, offering something for every gamer in the years ahead. The Game Awards 2024 showed that the future of gaming is looking really exciting and we have plenty to look forward to!

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

8 Biggest Games Revealed at The Game Awards 2024: From...

First Berserker: Khazan’s Release Date, Fiery Cinematic Trailer Is Out

Every Winner from The Game Awards 2024: The Complete List

Fortnite Messi Skin Release Date, Prices, and Everything Included

How to Fix Fortnite Ballistic Issues and Matchmaking Errors

All Weapons List in Fortnite Ballistic Mode and How to...

Marvel Rivals Thor Love and Thunder Skin Debuts with Star-Lord...

Marvel Rivals: Best Starting Heroes for New Players

How to Claim Your Fortnite FTC Refund: Simple Guide for...

Fortnite Jade and The Mask: Guide to Daigo’s Underground Hidden...