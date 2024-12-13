The Game Awards 2024 Recap: Every Game Announced and Major Moments

The Game Awards 2024 spectacularly celebrated its 10th anniversary, delivering a night packed with major announcements, touching moments, and surprising reveals. From established franchises making returns to bold new IPs from legendary studios, let’s break down everything that happened at gaming’s biggest night.

Complete List of Every Game Announced at The Game Awards 2024

There are more than 40 games that were announced at The Game Awards 2024. We are dividing them into two sections, the Opening Act announcements and the Main Show announcements. Here is the complete list and their expected release windows:

Opening Act Announcements

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Summer 2025)

One Move Away (2025)

Slay the Spire 2 (Early Access 2025)

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle (Late 2025)

Thick as Thieves (2026)

Shadow Labyrinth – Dark Pac-Man Metroidvania (2025)

Steel Paws (Netflix Games 2025)

Tales of the Shire: The Lord of the Rings Game

Stalcraft Operations (2025)

Midnight Murder Club (February 2025)

Kyora

Rematch (Summer 2025)

Solasta II (Early Access 2025)

Main Show Announcements

The Witcher 4

Elden Ring: Nightreign (2025)

Catly

Project Robot

The Outer Worlds 2 (2025)

Split Fiction (March 6th, 2025)

FragPunk (March 6th, 2025)

Killing Floor 3 (March 2025)

Steel Hunters

Blackfrost: The Long Dark II

Borderlands 4 (2025)

Clive Rosfield in Tekken 8 (December 16th, 2024)

Splitgate 2

Virtua Fighter

Project Century

Turok: Origins

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny

Warframe 1999

Palworld: Feybreak (December 23rd, 2025)

Wuthering Waves (January 2nd, 2025)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (2026)

The First Berserker: Khazan (March 27th, 2025)

Arad

Dying Light: The Beast (Summer 2025)

Hunt: Showdown featuring Post Malone

Fortnite Ballistic

Squid Game: Unleashed (December 17th, 2024)

Stage Fright

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Double Dragon Revive (October 23rd, 2025)

Solo Leveling Arise

Screamer (2026)

The Last of Us Part II Remastered PC (April 3rd, 2025)

Den of Wolves

Zenless Zone Zero

Honkai: Star Rail Amphoreus update

Lego Fortnite Odyssey update

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (2025)

Infinity Nikki

Dispatch (2025)

Crimson Desert (Late 2025)

Mafia: The Old Country (Summer 2025)

Okami 2

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Special Moments and Industry Recognition at The Game Awards 2024

The first-ever Game Changers Award was presented to Amir Satvat, recognizing his exceptional efforts in helping laid-off game developers find new opportunities during a tough year for the industry. Several celebrity appearances contributed to the event’s star power. Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey introduced their new game Dispatch. Other notable appearances included Harrison Ford who presented the Best Performance Award and Snoop Dogg performing “Thank You” and “Gin and Juice”.

The event also saw the return of several popular game franchises. Onimusha returned after 18 years, and Okami was announced to have a sequel with original creator Hideki Kamiya involved. Virtua Fighter had its first new main game since 2006, while Ninja Gaiden was reimagined as a 2D side-scroller. Additionally, Turok is now reworked as a third-person cooperative game, bringing a fresh twist to these classic series.

As always, the show had a great mix of games, from big AAA titles to unique indie projects, offering something for every gamer in the years ahead. The Game Awards 2024 showed that the future of gaming is looking really exciting and we have plenty to look forward to!