The Game Awards 2025 has just wrapped up, and as always, there were so many announcements that it was hard to keep up, especially with how quickly everything moved. To make things easier for you, here’s a rundown of every game announced in The Game Awards 2025. From new Star Wars titles to fresh zombie survival games, along with fantasy RPGs, racing projects, and more.

Every Game Announced in The Game Awards 2025

Check out everything that got unveiled during the show:

Divinity

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Larian Studios

The studio behind Baldur’s Gate 3 is going back to their roots with a brand new Divinity game, and it’s supposed to be even bigger than Baldur’s Gate 3. The reveal trailer was pretty intense and creepy (careful if you don’t like gore stuff!), showing a brutal sacrifice ritual that ends with people fused into a giant stone monument.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Arcanaut Studios

Arcanaut Studios Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Casey Hudson, the director behind the original KOTOR and Mass Effect, is working on a new Star Wars game. It’s a single-player action RPG set in the Old Republic. So the story takes place during a big turning point for the galaxy. Check out the cinematic teaser trailer above, it’s stunning!

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Former Burnout and Need for Speed developers

Former Burnout and Need for Speed developers Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

Another Star Wars game is coming next year, but this one is being developed by the same developers who made Burnout and Need for Speed. This racing game will take place after the Empire falls, and there’s a new underground racing circuit called the Galactic League. The trailer showed high-speed racing through wrecked Star Destroyers and across different planets, which looks pretty awesome if you ask me.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred

Release Date: April 28, 2026

April 28, 2026 Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is getting a big expansion, and it finally brings back the Paladin, a class fans have been waiting for. Blizzard says this update brings some of the biggest gameplay changes since launch, with new systems for loot, crafting, and endgame activities.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Flying Wild Hog and Crystal Dynamics

Flying Wild Hog and Crystal Dynamics Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

Legacy of Atlantis sends you to Atlantis, where you’ll play as Lara Croft, running into dinosaurs and exploring ancient ruins. Lara’s design mixes her modern Survivor Trilogy look with her classic ’90s outfit.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

Release Date: 2027

2027 Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Crystal Dynamics Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

After Legacy of Atlantis drops, a brand-new Tomb Raider game is coming again in 2027, and it’s called Catalyst. In this game, Lara has to figure out what’s really going on and stop anyone from using powers that came out after a strange disaster for the wrong reasons.

Control Resonant

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Platforms: PlayStation 5

This is the sequel to Control, where you have to play as Dylan, the younger brother of Jesse Faden. Dylan was taken by the Federal Bureau of Control when he was 10 and put in a coma after The Hiss infected him. Now, The Hiss has escaped into the real world, and Dylan’s exploring a nightmarish version of Manhattan.

Resident Evil Requiem

Release Date: February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026 Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

After months of rumors and leaks, Capcom finally confirmed that Leon S. Kennedy is in Resident Evil Requiem as a playable character seen in the third trailer. You’ll play as both Leon and Grace Ashcroft, with each having different gameplay styles. Grace gets the traditional survival horror experience, while Leon’s gameplay is more action-focused.

Pragmata

Release Date: April 24, 2026

April 24, 2026 Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

Pragmata has been delayed several times, but it finally has a solid release date and a pre-order trailer. This sci-fi adventure mixes third-person shooting with puzzle mechanics. You play as a guy with a little girl who seems to have hacking abilities. The trailer showed them taking on giant monsters with lasers in a futuristic setting. There’s a demo available right now if you want to try it out, and it’s also coming to Switch 2.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Release Date: May 29, 2026

May 29, 2026 Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

In this new Lego Batman game, you’ll explore an open-world Gotham and play as seven different characters. The trailer showed off plenty of references to Batman’s long history, and it looks like a great way to pass the time while waiting for the new Dark Knight movie in 2027.

Deadpool Joins Marvel Rivals

Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 Developer: NetEase

Deadpool is finally joining Marvel Rivals’ roster for Season 6! In the season’s story, Gambit tries to steal an artifact from the Collector’s Museum, and when he and Rogue go back, the Collector sends in Deadpool to handle the situation. Deadpool ends up opening every cage in the museum, turning it into the greatest intergalactic disaster the timeline has ever seen.

Phantom Blade Zero

Release Date: September 9, 2026

September 9, 2026 Developer: S-Game

S-Game Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

This kungfupunk action RPG has been highly anticipated since its announcement in May 2023. The new trailer showed off its fast-paced, stylish combat with QTE-style fighting and frightening enemies.

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons

Release Date: 2027

2027 Developer: Invoke Studios

Invoke Studios is taking another shot at making a D&D game. Warlock is a single-player RPG focused on magic where you play as Kaatri, a warrior who embraces dark magic to fight invaders. You can get a deeper look at gameplay next summer.

Bradley the Badger

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Davide Soliani

Davide Soliani Platforms: PC

Evan Peters is playing Bradley, a mascot from a once-popular game series. In the game, you will be jumping through different worlds like Badgerborne, Cyberbadger, and The Last Badger, which are parodies based on well-known games.

4:Loop

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: Bad Robot Games

Bad Robot Games Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

This one is a four-player co-op shooter. The trailer showed weird purple enemies stuck around the world and strange cube-shaped threats in the sky.

Ontos

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: Frictional Games and Kepler Interactive

Frictional Games and Kepler Interactive Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X

Ontos comes from the team behind Soma and stars Stellan Skarsgård. It’s a sci-fi horror game with some really unsettling visuals.

Audio Mech

Release Date: Demo available now

Demo available now Developer: Creator of Audiosurf

Creator of Audiosurf Platforms: PC

From the developer who made Audiosurf, Audio Mech lets you bring your own music into the game. You’ll use weapons like the Bass Blade, Vocal Cannon, and Treble Bombs to fight through levels. It’s a rhythm game meets action shooter, and there’s a demo on Steam you can try now.

Stupid Never Dies

Release Date: 2026

2026 Developer: GPTRACK50

GPTRACK50 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

Made by veterans from Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma, and Resident Evil, this third-person action game is set in a world where monsters are part of everyday life. You play as Davy, a zombie who has to enter a dungeon to bring back Julia, a frozen human he loved.

007 First Light

Release Date: TBA

TBA Developer: IO Interactive

What? Lenny Kravitz is playing the villain in a James Bond game?! That’s super cool. He’ll be an “unpredictable pirate ruler” of the criminal underground in Africa.

Highguard

Release Date: January 26, 2026

January 26, 2026 Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X

This was the final reveal of the night. Highguard is a free-to-play shooter from the developers behind Apex Legends and Titanfall. The game mixes shooting with magical abilities, mounted combat, and destructive environments. It will launch in just over a month.

That’s the end of the list for every game announced in The Game Awards 2025. Now you’ve got plenty of games to look forward to over the next couple of years! Which announcement got you most excited?