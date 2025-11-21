The Game Awards 2025 Release Date, Countdown, and Where to Watch

The Game Awards is back for another year, and it’s happening in December 2025. If you love gaming, this is the show you really need to watch and vote on. The event brings together the biggest games of the year, new announcements, and a chance to see which titles take home the top prizes. Let’s break down what you need to know about The Game Awards 2025, including its release date and where to watch the stream.

When to Watch The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards 2025 will stream live on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 4:30 PM PT. Here’s a quick look at the schedule if you want to watch the show in different regions:

Region Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) December 11 – 4:30 PM ET (Eastern Time) December 11 – 7:30 PM CET (Central Europe) December 12 – 1:30 AM IST (India) December 12 – 6:00 AM JST (Japan) December 12 – 9:30 AM AEST (Australia) December 12 – 10:30 AM

No matter where you are in the world, you can tune in and watch the show live. If you’re wondering exactly how much time you have left before the show starts, there are about three weeks until The Game Awards 2025 goes live. Here is the countdown timer to help you:

Where to Watch

You can watch The Game Awards 2025 on almost every major streaming platform, so you can pick whichever one you prefer. Here are all the places where you can catch the show:

The show is completely free to watch on all of these platforms

The Game Awards 2025 Nominees

The biggest award of the night is Game of the Year, and this year’s lineup is really strong. You’ve got three indie games competing against some massive titles, which is pretty cool to see.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is making history here. With 12 nominations, it’s the most-nominated game in The Game Awards history. That’s a pretty big deal, and it shows just how much this indie title impressed people this year. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yotei also had strong showings with 7 nominations each, while Hades II grabbed 6 nominations overall.

Want to see the complete list of nominees across all categories? Check out the Game Awards 2025 nominations, where we break down every category and share our picks for who might take home the wins.

How Voting Works

You can actually vote for Game of the Year yourself. Fan votes count toward the final results, though a jury of gaming media outlets makes up most of the voting power. If you want your voice heard, head to The Game Awards website and cast your vote before December 10th, 2025.

The voting is open for Game of the Year and several other categories. It only takes a few minutes, and you can support your favorite games from 2025.

What to Expect During the Show

The Game Awards isn’t just about handing out trophies. Just like other events, such as State of Play and Xbox Games Showcase, there will be a lot of world premiere trailers, gameplay reveals, and announcements for games coming in 2026 and beyond. Past shows have revealed massive titles, and this year should be no different.

Host Geoff Keighley usually packs the show with surprises. Musical performances, celebrity appearances, and unexpected announcements are all part of the fun. The show typically runs around three hours, so settle in for a long night of gaming goodness.