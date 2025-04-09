The Great Cosmic Enterprise in HSR 3.2: Stats and Materials

The Great Cosmic Enterprise is an upcoming 4-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. This Light Cone belongs to The Erudition Path and provides ATK boosting and weakness exploitation benefits. It’s being distributed as an event reward during Version 3.2’s first phase, making it accessible to all players who participate.

This guide covers everything about The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone in HSR 3.2, including its core stats, material requirements, and which characters can utilize it most effectively.

HSR The Great Cosmic Enterprise Stats and Effects

Attribute Value Rarity 4-star Path The Erudition Ability Mutual Benefit: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 8%. For every 1 different Weakness Type an enemy target has, increases the DMG dealt to it by the wearer by 4%. Up to a max of 7 Weakness Types can be taken into account for this effect. HP (Level 80) 953 Attack (Level 80) 476.28 Defense (Level 80) 330.75

The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s the complete list of materials needed to fully ascend The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2:

Material Total Quantity

Fear-Stomped Flesh 15

Rough Sketch 3

Dynamic Outlining 9

Courage-Torn Chest 15

Exquisite Colored Draft 12

Glory-Aspersed Torso 12

Credits 308,000

You can gather Fear-Stomped Flesh and Courage-Torn Chest from defeating specific enemies throughout the game world. For Rough Sketch and Dynamic Outlining, you’ll need to challenge the appropriate Crimson Calyx stages, which require Trailblaze Power to enter.

How to Get The Great Cosmic Enterprise in HSR and Is It Worth It?

Unlike premium Light Cones, The Great Cosmic Enterprise will be obtainable for free through the Star Rail WORLD event during Version 3.2 Phase 1, beginning April 8, 2025. The event likely involves completing specific challenges or missions to earn this reward.

As a free 4-star option, this Light Cone presents exceptional value for Erudition characters. The ATK boost provides a solid baseline damage increase, while the weakness exploitation mechanic rewards you against enemies with multiple vulnerabilities. At maximum potential, this can grant up to 28% additional damage against enemies with diverse weakness types.

For F2P players or those without 5-star alternatives, this Light Cone serves as an excellent option for any Erudition character in your roster. Even players with premium options might find specific scenarios where this Light Cone’s weakness exploitation mechanic outperforms other choices.

Best Characters for The Great Cosmic Enterprise Light Cone in HSR

Anaxa: Although Anaxa has her own signature 5-star Light Cone, The Great Cosmic Enterprise serves as a budget-friendly alternative . Her kit synergizes perfectly with Light Cone’s damage bonus effect. The base ATK boost also benefits her overall damage output.

Qingque: Qingque can leverage this Light Cone's ATK boost to enhance her high-damage attacks.

The Great Cosmic Enterprise offers excellent utility for all Erudition characters, especially those focused on exploiting enemy weaknesses. Its free availability during Version 3.2 makes it a valuable addition to any player’s collection, regardless of spending level or account progress.