The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,326) Today Answers – November 15, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 15, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,326).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Circumnavigate, in a manner of speech (6) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Uninterested (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Colourful, atmospheric phenomenon (6) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Stylish (6) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: South Asian butter (4) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 10 Across: Thrilling – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 12 Across: Catkin tree (5,6) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 17 Across: Tempuras (anag) (8) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 19 Across: Sod (4) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 20 Across: Residue spirit (6) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 21 Across: Sikh headgear (6) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 22 Across: Home of mollusc or tortoise (5) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 23 Across: American feline (6) — Starts with the letter “O”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Boot item? (5,4) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Loose garment, often sleeveless, sometimes gathered at the waist (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Spanish conquistador (7) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Down: Frozen carbon dioxide (3,3) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 11 Down: Giant mice (anag) (9) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 13 Down: Outshine (7) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 14 Down: Sideways (7) — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 15 Down: Bestow official authority to (7) — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 16 Down: Yeast, e.g. (6) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 18 Across: Put off (5) — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Circumnavigate, in a manner of speech (6) — BYPASS

4 Across: Uninterested (5) — TEPID

7 Across: Colourful, atmospheric phenomenon (6) — AURORA

8 Across: Stylish (6) — SNAZZY

9 Across: South Asian butter (4) — GHEE

10 Across: Thrilling – mains-operated? (8) — ELECTRIC

12 Across: Catkin tree (5,6) — PUSSYWILLOW

17 Across: Tempuras (anag) (8) — UPSTREAM

19 Across: Sod (4) — TURF

20 Across: Residue spirit (6) — GRAPPA

21 Across: Sikh headgear (6) — TURBAN

22 Across: Home of mollusc or tortoise (5) — SHELL

23 Across: American feline (6) — OCELOT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — BRUSHUP

2 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — PROWESS

3 Down: Boot item? (5,4) — SPARETYRE

4 Down: Loose garment, often sleeveless, sometimes gathered at the waist (5) — TUNIC

5 Down: Spanish conquistador (7) — PIZARRO

6 Down: Frozen carbon dioxide (3,3) — DRYICE

11 Down: Giant mice (anag) (9) — ENIGMATIC

13 Down: Outshine (7) — UPSTAGE

14 Down: Sideways (7) — LATERAL

15 Down: Bestow official authority to (7) — WARRANT

16 Down: Yeast, e.g. (6) — FUNGUS

18 Across: Put off (5) — REPEL

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle featured a great blend of clues, including direct definitions like the word for a Sikh headgear and the American feline. The longer answers, specifically the one describing the catkin tree and the anagram for Tempuras, were delightful finds. Geographically, we spanned from the origins of a South Asian butter to a Spanish conquistador. Overall, the straightforward nature of the clues made for a quick, enjoyable experience, with few tricky spots. A solid, accessible puzzle for any day. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.