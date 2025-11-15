The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,326) Today Answers – November 15, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 15, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,326).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Circumnavigate, in a manner of speech (6) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4 Across: Uninterested (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7 Across: Colourful, atmospheric phenomenon (6) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Stylish (6) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 9 Across: South Asian butter (4) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 10 Across: Thrilling – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 12 Across: Catkin tree (5,6) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 17 Across: Tempuras (anag) (8) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 19 Across: Sod (4) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 20 Across: Residue spirit (6) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 21 Across: Sikh headgear (6) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 22 Across: Home of mollusc or tortoise (5) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 23 Across: American feline (6) — Starts with the letter “O”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 2 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Boot item? (5,4) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4 Down: Loose garment, often sleeveless, sometimes gathered at the waist (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5 Down: Spanish conquistador (7) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 6 Down: Frozen carbon dioxide (3,3) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 11 Down: Giant mice (anag) (9) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 13 Down: Outshine (7) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 14 Down: Sideways (7) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 15 Down: Bestow official authority to (7) — Starts with the letter “W”
- 16 Down: Yeast, e.g. (6) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 18 Across: Put off (5) — Starts with the letter “R”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Circumnavigate, in a manner of speech (6) — BYPASS
- 4 Across: Uninterested (5) — TEPID
- 7 Across: Colourful, atmospheric phenomenon (6) — AURORA
- 8 Across: Stylish (6) — SNAZZY
- 9 Across: South Asian butter (4) — GHEE
- 10 Across: Thrilling – mains-operated? (8) — ELECTRIC
- 12 Across: Catkin tree (5,6) — PUSSYWILLOW
- 17 Across: Tempuras (anag) (8) — UPSTREAM
- 19 Across: Sod (4) — TURF
- 20 Across: Residue spirit (6) — GRAPPA
- 21 Across: Sikh headgear (6) — TURBAN
- 22 Across: Home of mollusc or tortoise (5) — SHELL
- 23 Across: American feline (6) — OCELOT
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — BRUSHUP
- 2 Down: Work on a rusty skill (5,2) — PROWESS
- 3 Down: Boot item? (5,4) — SPARETYRE
- 4 Down: Loose garment, often sleeveless, sometimes gathered at the waist (5) — TUNIC
- 5 Down: Spanish conquistador (7) — PIZARRO
- 6 Down: Frozen carbon dioxide (3,3) — DRYICE
- 11 Down: Giant mice (anag) (9) — ENIGMATIC
- 13 Down: Outshine (7) — UPSTAGE
- 14 Down: Sideways (7) — LATERAL
- 15 Down: Bestow official authority to (7) — WARRANT
- 16 Down: Yeast, e.g. (6) — FUNGUS
- 18 Across: Put off (5) — REPEL
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle featured a great blend of clues, including direct definitions like the word for a Sikh headgear and the American feline. The longer answers, specifically the one describing the catkin tree and the anagram for Tempuras, were delightful finds. Geographically, we spanned from the origins of a South Asian butter to a Spanish conquistador. Overall, the straightforward nature of the clues made for a quick, enjoyable experience, with few tricky spots. A solid, accessible puzzle for any day. I’d rate the difficulty a speedy 3.5 out of 5.
You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- LA Times Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- The New Yorker Crossword Answers
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.