The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,327) Today Answers – November 17, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 17, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,327).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cheat (colloquially) (6) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4 Across: Tree like the Australian wattle (6) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 9 Across: Aero sac (anag) – skin condition which makes the face red (7) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10 Across: Words of a song (5) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 11 Across: Here’s the thing (5) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 12 Across: Unopened bloom – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 13 Across: Uses up flour (anag) – surplus to requirements (11) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 18 Across: Philandering individual (7) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 20 Across: Uncertain situation (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 22 Across: Three-line poem (5) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 23 Across: Stretchy (7) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 24 Across: Neckerchief ring (6) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 25 Across: Needle partner (6) — Starts with the letter “O”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Get (satisfaction, say) (6) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 2 Down: Japanese soup stock (5) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Produce milk (7) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5 Down: Selects (and sometimes destroys) (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6 Down: Reindeer in N America (7) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 7 Down: Agree to a demand (6) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 8 Down: Milk producer (5,6) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 14 Down: Eternal (love) (7) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 15 Down: Let loose (7) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 16 Down: Give a wide berth to (6) — Starts with the letter “W”
- 17 Down: Put into words (6) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 19 Across: Not kind (5) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 21 Across: Not shiny (5) — Starts with the letter “R”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Cheat (colloquially) (6) — DIDDLE
- 4 Across: Tree like the Australian wattle (6) — ACACIA
- 9 Across: Aero sac (anag) – skin condition which makes the face red (7) — ROSACEA
- 10 Across: Words of a song (5) — LYRIC
- 11 Across: Here’s the thing (5) — VOILA
- 12 Across: Unopened bloom – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — ROSEBUD
- 13 Across: Uses up flour (anag) – surplus to requirements (11) — SUPERFLUOUS
- 18 Across: Philandering individual (7) — SEDUCER
- 20 Across: Uncertain situation (5) — LIMBO
- 22 Across: Three-line poem (5) — HAIKU
- 23 Across: Stretchy (7) — ELASTIC
- 24 Across: Neckerchief ring (6) — WOGGLE
- 25 Across: Needle partner (6) — THREAD
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Get (satisfaction, say) (6) — DERIVE
- 2 Down: Japanese soup stock (5) — DASHI
- 3 Down: Produce milk (7) — LACTATE
- 5 Down: Selects (and sometimes destroys) (5) — CULLS
- 6 Down: Reindeer in N America (7) — CARIBOU
- 7 Down: Agree to a demand (6) — ACCEDE
- 8 Down: Milk producer (5,6) — DAIRYFARMER
- 14 Down: Eternal (love) (7) — UNDYING
- 15 Down: Let loose (7) — UNLEASH
- 16 Down: Give a wide berth to (6) — ESCHEW
- 17 Down: Put into words (6) — VOICED
- 19 Across: Not kind (5) — CRUEL
- 21 Across: Not shiny (5) — MATTE
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring accessible vocabulary for concepts like a skin condition which makes the face red and the partner to a needle. The longer clues were particularly satisfying, especially the anagram for surplus to requirements. Clues touching on geography (the Reindeer in N America), culture (the Japanese soup stock), and literature (the three-line poem) provided good variety. Despite the excellent range, the definitions were largely straightforward, making for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.