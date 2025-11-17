The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,327) Today Answers – November 17, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 17, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,327).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Cheat (colloquially) (6) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Tree like the Australian wattle (6) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Aero sac (anag) – skin condition which makes the face red (7) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 10 Across: Words of a song (5) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 11 Across: Here’s the thing (5) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 12 Across: Unopened bloom – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 13 Across: Uses up flour (anag) – surplus to requirements (11) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 18 Across: Philandering individual (7) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 20 Across: Uncertain situation (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 22 Across: Three-line poem (5) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 23 Across: Stretchy (7) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 24 Across: Neckerchief ring (6) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 25 Across: Needle partner (6) — Starts with the letter “O”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Get (satisfaction, say) (6) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Japanese soup stock (5) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Produce milk (7) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Selects (and sometimes destroys) (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Down: Reindeer in N America (7) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 7 Down: Agree to a demand (6) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 8 Down: Milk producer (5,6) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 14 Down: Eternal (love) (7) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 15 Down: Let loose (7) — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 16 Down: Give a wide berth to (6) — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 17 Down: Put into words (6) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 19 Across: Not kind (5) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 21 Across: Not shiny (5) — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cheat (colloquially) (6) — DIDDLE

4 Across: Tree like the Australian wattle (6) — ACACIA

9 Across: Aero sac (anag) – skin condition which makes the face red (7) — ROSACEA

10 Across: Words of a song (5) — LYRIC

11 Across: Here’s the thing (5) — VOILA

12 Across: Unopened bloom – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — ROSEBUD

13 Across: Uses up flour (anag) – surplus to requirements (11) — SUPERFLUOUS

18 Across: Philandering individual (7) — SEDUCER

20 Across: Uncertain situation (5) — LIMBO

22 Across: Three-line poem (5) — HAIKU

23 Across: Stretchy (7) — ELASTIC

24 Across: Neckerchief ring (6) — WOGGLE

25 Across: Needle partner (6) — THREAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Get (satisfaction, say) (6) — DERIVE

2 Down: Japanese soup stock (5) — DASHI

3 Down: Produce milk (7) — LACTATE

5 Down: Selects (and sometimes destroys) (5) — CULLS

6 Down: Reindeer in N America (7) — CARIBOU

7 Down: Agree to a demand (6) — ACCEDE

8 Down: Milk producer (5,6) — DAIRYFARMER

14 Down: Eternal (love) (7) — UNDYING

15 Down: Let loose (7) — UNLEASH

16 Down: Give a wide berth to (6) — ESCHEW

17 Down: Put into words (6) — VOICED

19 Across: Not kind (5) — CRUEL

21 Across: Not shiny (5) — MATTE

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved swiftly, featuring accessible vocabulary for concepts like a skin condition which makes the face red and the partner to a needle. The longer clues were particularly satisfying, especially the anagram for surplus to requirements. Clues touching on geography (the Reindeer in N America), culture (the Japanese soup stock), and literature (the three-line poem) provided good variety. Despite the excellent range, the definitions were largely straightforward, making for a smooth and rewarding solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.