The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,328) Today Answers – November 18, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 18, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,328).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dramatic setting of ancient Rome? (12) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Shining (5) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 10 Across: Releases (from an obligation) (7) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 11 Across: Nonsense (slang) – musician Peter (4) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 12 Across: Wine and soda water (8) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 14 Across: Come to an end (6) – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 15 Across: Hungarian-born actor Bela _, d. 1956 (6) – surplus to requirements (11) — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 18 Across: Zip, perhaps (8) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 20 Across: Unoccupied (4) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 22 Across: Bad feeling (3,4) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 23 Across: Incriminate – game of snooker (5) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 24 Across: Typical commodity – in tarot decks (anag) (5-2-5) — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

2 Down: Feeble chap (7) — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 3 Down: Sell – bird (4) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 4 Down: Commercial connections – I upset (anag) (3-3) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Retired professor’s title (8) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Down: Often-yellow gemstone – and 1969 Hitchcock film (5) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Down: Former soldiers (2-10) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Down: Latest FBI two (anag) – struggle to outsmart opponent (6,2,4) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 13 Down: Means to resume football game (4,4) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 16 Down: Experienced individual (3,4) — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 17 Down: UK’s smallest bird of prey (6) — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 19 Down: Volley of gunfire (5) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 21 Across: From a long way away (4) — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dramatic setting of ancient Rome? (12) — AMPHITHEATRE

9 Across: Shining (5) — AGLOW

10 Across: Releases (from an obligation) (7) — EXEMPTS

11 Across: Nonsense (slang) – musician Peter (4) — TOSH

12 Across: Wine and soda water (8) — SPRITZER

14 Across: Come to an end (6) — EXPIRE

15 Across: Hungarian-born actor Bela _, d. 1956 (6) – surplus to requirements (11) — LUGOSI

18 Across: Zip, perhaps (8) — FASTENER

20 Across: Unoccupied (4) — IDLE

22 Across: Bad feeling (3,4) — ILLWILL

23 Across: Incriminate – game of snooker (5) — FRAME

24 Across: Typical commodity – in tarot decks (anag) (5-2-5) — STOCKINTRADE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 2 Down: Feeble chap (7) — MILKSOP

3 Down: Sell – bird (4) — HAWK

4 Down: Commercial connections – I upset (anag) (3-3) — TIEUPS

5 Down: Retired professor’s title (8) — EMERITUS

6 Down: Often-yellow gemstone – and 1969 Hitchcock film (5) — TOPAZ

7 Down: Former soldiers (2-10) — EXSERVICEMEN

8 Down: Latest FBI two (anag) – struggle to outsmart opponent (6,2,4) — BATTLEOFWITS

13 Down: Means to resume football game (4,4) — FREEKICK

16 Down: Experienced individual (3,4) — OLDHAND

17 Down: UK’s smallest bird of prey (6) — MERLIN

19 Down: Volley of gunfire (5) — SALVO

21 Across: From a long way away (4) — AFAR

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved seamlessly from defining a dramatic setting of ancient Rome? to the name of a famous Hungarian-born actor. The longer clues were particularly impressive, notably the clever anagram for typical commodity and the descriptive phrase for a struggle to outsmart opponent. The Down clues were equally strong, covering subjects from ornithology to well-known phrases for an experienced individual. Overall, this was a robust challenge that was consistently rewarding without becoming overly taxing. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.

