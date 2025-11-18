The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,328) Today Answers – November 18, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 18, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,328).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dramatic setting of ancient Rome? (12) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9 Across: Shining (5) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 10 Across: Releases (from an obligation) (7) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 11 Across: Nonsense (slang) – musician Peter (4) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 12 Across: Wine and soda water (8) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 14 Across: Come to an end (6) – bored us (anag) (7) – mains-operated? (8) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 15 Across: Hungarian-born actor Bela _, d. 1956 (6) – surplus to requirements (11) — Starts with the letter “L”
- 18 Across: Zip, perhaps (8) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 20 Across: Unoccupied (4) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 22 Across: Bad feeling (3,4) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 23 Across: Incriminate – game of snooker (5) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 24 Across: Typical commodity – in tarot decks (anag) (5-2-5) — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Feeble chap (7) — Starts with the letter “M”
- 3 Down: Sell – bird (4) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 4 Down: Commercial connections – I upset (anag) (3-3) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5 Down: Retired professor’s title (8) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6 Down: Often-yellow gemstone – and 1969 Hitchcock film (5) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7 Down: Former soldiers (2-10) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 8 Down: Latest FBI two (anag) – struggle to outsmart opponent (6,2,4) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 13 Down: Means to resume football game (4,4) — Starts with the letter “F”
- 16 Down: Experienced individual (3,4) — Starts with the letter “O”
- 17 Down: UK’s smallest bird of prey (6) — Starts with the letter “M”
- 19 Down: Volley of gunfire (5) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21 Across: From a long way away (4) — Starts with the letter “A”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dramatic setting of ancient Rome? (12) — AMPHITHEATRE
- 9 Across: Shining (5) — AGLOW
- 10 Across: Releases (from an obligation) (7) — EXEMPTS
- 11 Across: Nonsense (slang) – musician Peter (4) — TOSH
- 12 Across: Wine and soda water (8) — SPRITZER
- 14 Across: Come to an end (6) — EXPIRE
- 15 Across: Hungarian-born actor Bela _, d. 1956 (6) – surplus to requirements (11) — LUGOSI
- 18 Across: Zip, perhaps (8) — FASTENER
- 20 Across: Unoccupied (4) — IDLE
- 22 Across: Bad feeling (3,4) — ILLWILL
- 23 Across: Incriminate – game of snooker (5) — FRAME
- 24 Across: Typical commodity – in tarot decks (anag) (5-2-5) — STOCKINTRADE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 2 Down: Feeble chap (7) — MILKSOP
- 3 Down: Sell – bird (4) — HAWK
- 4 Down: Commercial connections – I upset (anag) (3-3) — TIEUPS
- 5 Down: Retired professor’s title (8) — EMERITUS
- 6 Down: Often-yellow gemstone – and 1969 Hitchcock film (5) — TOPAZ
- 7 Down: Former soldiers (2-10) — EXSERVICEMEN
- 8 Down: Latest FBI two (anag) – struggle to outsmart opponent (6,2,4) — BATTLEOFWITS
- 13 Down: Means to resume football game (4,4) — FREEKICK
- 16 Down: Experienced individual (3,4) — OLDHAND
- 17 Down: UK’s smallest bird of prey (6) — MERLIN
- 19 Down: Volley of gunfire (5) — SALVO
- 21 Across: From a long way away (4) — AFAR
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved seamlessly from defining a dramatic setting of ancient Rome? to the name of a famous Hungarian-born actor. The longer clues were particularly impressive, notably the clever anagram for typical commodity and the descriptive phrase for a struggle to outsmart opponent. The Down clues were equally strong, covering subjects from ornithology to well-known phrases for an experienced individual. Overall, this was a robust challenge that was consistently rewarding without becoming overly taxing. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.