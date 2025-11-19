The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,329) Today Answers – November 19, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 19, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,329).

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Decreed punnet (anag) – exceptional (13) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: Tawdry items (3) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Arouses curiosity (9) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 10 Across: Troublesome (8) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 11 Across: Brings something extra (4) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 13 Across: Soften stance (6) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 14 Across: One’s proverbially straight (6) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 16 Across: Dead, down or date? (4) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 17 Across: Made spending plans (8) — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 20 Across: Male pupil (9) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 21 Across: Grecian, garden or tea? (3) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 22 Across: One crosses the picket line (13) — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Extremely (prefix) (5) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 2 Down: Shiny shoe material (6,7) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 3 Down: Instructive, inspirational (8) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 4 Down: Surviving (6) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Bad (but sometimes necessary) (4) — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Down: Utrecht drunks (anag) – staggered (13) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Down: No longer in service (7) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 12 Down: Carved waterspout on a church (8) — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 13 Down: Lies (7) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 15 Down: Confusing sound (6) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 18 Down: One gives to charity (5) — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 19 Across: Have a job – (to) succeed (4) — Starts with the letter “W”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Decreed punnet (anag) – exceptional (13) — UNPRECEDENTED

8 Across: Tawdry items (3) — TAT

9 Across: Arouses curiosity (9) — INTRIGUES

10 Across: Troublesome (8) — ANNOYING

11 Across: Brings something extra (4) — ADDS

13 Across: Soften stance (6) — RELENT

14 Across: One’s proverbially straight (6) — RAMROD

16 Across: Dead, down or date? (4) — PLAY

17 Across: Made spending plans (8) — BUDGETED

20 Across: Male pupil (9) — SCHOOLBOY

21 Across: Grecian, garden or tea? (3) — URN

22 Across: One crosses the picket line (13) — STRIKEBREAKER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Extremely (prefix) (5) — ULTRA

2 Down: Shiny shoe material (6,7) — PATENTLEATHER

3 Down: Instructive, inspirational (8) — EDIFYING

4 Down: Surviving (6) — EXTANT

5 Down: Bad (but sometimes necessary) (4) — EVIL

6 Down: Utrecht drunks (anag) – staggered (13) — THUNDERSTRUCK

7 Down: No longer in service (7) — DISUSED

12 Down: Carved waterspout on a church (8) — GARGOYLE

13 Down: Lies (7) — REPOSES

15 Down: Confusing sound (6) — HUBBUB

18 Down: One gives to charity (5) — DONOR

19 Across: Have a job – (to) succeed (4) — WORK

What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

The puzzle moved smoothly from defining the word for exceptional (a lengthy and rewarding anagram) to short, sharp clues covering a tawdry item and something Grecian, garden or tea? The longer Down clues were particularly strong, including excellent definitions for a carved waterspout on a church and a description of a shiny shoe material. The entire grid maintained a consistent, approachable level, making the longer, descriptive answers feel earned rather than tricky. A great, accessible puzzle that perfectly fits its name. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also check out today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword

Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.