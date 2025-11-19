The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,329) Today Answers – November 19, 2025

The Guardian Quick Crossword is the perfect daily dose of wordplay! Unlike its notoriously difficult Cryptic sibling, the Quick Crossword is definition-based and highly accessible, offering a snappy, satisfying challenge that’s great for a coffee break or a morning commute. We know how addictive this daily puzzle can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s Guardian Quick Crossword for November 19, 2025 (Puzzle No. 17,329).
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025
Turn on your thinking mode! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Decreed punnet (anag) – exceptional (13) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 8 Across: Tawdry items (3) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 9 Across: Arouses curiosity (9) — Starts with the letter “I”
- 10 Across: Troublesome (8) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 11 Across: Brings something extra (4) — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13 Across: Soften stance (6) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 14 Across: One’s proverbially straight (6) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 16 Across: Dead, down or date? (4) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 17 Across: Made spending plans (8) — Starts with the letter “B”
- 20 Across: Male pupil (9) — Starts with the letter “S”
- 21 Across: Grecian, garden or tea? (3) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 22 Across: One crosses the picket line (13) — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Extremely (prefix) (5) — Starts with the letter “U”
- 2 Down: Shiny shoe material (6,7) — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Instructive, inspirational (8) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 4 Down: Surviving (6) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 5 Down: Bad (but sometimes necessary) (4) — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6 Down: Utrecht drunks (anag) – staggered (13) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 7 Down: No longer in service (7) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 12 Down: Carved waterspout on a church (8) — Starts with the letter “G”
- 13 Down: Lies (7) — Starts with the letter “R”
- 15 Down: Confusing sound (6) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 18 Down: One gives to charity (5) — Starts with the letter “D”
- 19 Across: Have a job – (to) succeed (4) — Starts with the letter “W”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s Guardian Quick Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Let’s dive into the answers for the Guardian Quick Crossword for today.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Decreed punnet (anag) – exceptional (13) — UNPRECEDENTED
- 8 Across: Tawdry items (3) — TAT
- 9 Across: Arouses curiosity (9) — INTRIGUES
- 10 Across: Troublesome (8) — ANNOYING
- 11 Across: Brings something extra (4) — ADDS
- 13 Across: Soften stance (6) — RELENT
- 14 Across: One’s proverbially straight (6) — RAMROD
- 16 Across: Dead, down or date? (4) — PLAY
- 17 Across: Made spending plans (8) — BUDGETED
- 20 Across: Male pupil (9) — SCHOOLBOY
- 21 Across: Grecian, garden or tea? (3) — URN
- 22 Across: One crosses the picket line (13) — STRIKEBREAKER
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Extremely (prefix) (5) — ULTRA
- 2 Down: Shiny shoe material (6,7) — PATENTLEATHER
- 3 Down: Instructive, inspirational (8) — EDIFYING
- 4 Down: Surviving (6) — EXTANT
- 5 Down: Bad (but sometimes necessary) (4) — EVIL
- 6 Down: Utrecht drunks (anag) – staggered (13) — THUNDERSTRUCK
- 7 Down: No longer in service (7) — DISUSED
- 12 Down: Carved waterspout on a church (8) — GARGOYLE
- 13 Down: Lies (7) — REPOSES
- 15 Down: Confusing sound (6) — HUBBUB
- 18 Down: One gives to charity (5) — DONOR
- 19 Across: Have a job – (to) succeed (4) — WORK
What do you think of today’s Guardian Quick Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
The puzzle moved smoothly from defining the word for exceptional (a lengthy and rewarding anagram) to short, sharp clues covering a tawdry item and something Grecian, garden or tea? The longer Down clues were particularly strong, including excellent definitions for a carved waterspout on a church and a description of a shiny shoe material. The entire grid maintained a consistent, approachable level, making the longer, descriptive answers feel earned rather than tricky. A great, accessible puzzle that perfectly fits its name. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.
How to Play The Guardian Quick Crossword
Playing The Guardian Quick Crossword is simple, making it a great daily habit.
- The Goal: Fill in the full 15×15 grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: Unlike the main Cryptic puzzle, these clues are direct definitions or synonyms of the answer word. The number in parentheses at the end of the clue tells you the exact number of letters in the answer.
- The Grid Size: This is a full-sized crossword, meaning the words are longer than those in the Mini, giving you a substantial but still manageable puzzle.
- Intersections: The key to solving is using the intersecting letters. A letter you fill in for an “Across” word must also be the correct starting or middle letter for a “Down” word, and vice versa. This cross-referencing is your greatest solving tool.
- Daily Refresh: The puzzle refreshes daily on The Guardian’s website, so there’s always a new puzzle waiting.